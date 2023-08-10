Popular Items

Food

Appetizer 小吃

Veg Spring Roll 百花春卷

$2.00

Cabbage and carrots in fried wonton skin.

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$4.00

Savory, flaky pan-fried onion pancake.

Scallion Pancake with Curry Sauce 葱油饼咖喱

$5.00

Savory, flaky pan-fried onion pancake with curry served on the side.

Sesame Cold Noodles 麻酱凉面

$4.00

Cold noodles, shredded carrots, and bean sprouts topped with a sesame & peanut sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers 烤鸡串

$5.50

Marinated chicken thighs on bamboo skewers. 2 pieces

Fried Crispy Tofu 酥炸豆腐

$6.00

Crispy battered tofu with savory sauce on the side. Vegan.

Veg Dumpling 青菜饺子

$7.00

6 pieces. Vegan. Filled with corn, carrots, green beans, cabbage, and celery. Sauce on the side.

Pork Dumpling 猪肉饺子

$7.00

6 pieces. Filled with pork and cabbage. Sauce on the side.

Crab Rangoon 芝士云吞

$7.50

Crispy crab and cheese wonton. Sweet & sour sauce on the side.

Soup 鲜汤

Vegetable Tofu Soup 蔬菜豆腐汤

$3.00

Vegan. Mixed veg & soft tofu in clear broth

Hot&Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$3.00

Spicy & sour broth with eggs, tofu, bamboo, black fungus

Wonton Soup 云吞汤

$3.25

Pork in noodle wrap and clear broth

Chicken Corn Soup 鸡丝玉米汤

$4.00

Minced chicken and corn in egg soup

West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉汤

$4.00

Minced beef, mushrooms, cilantro in egg white soup

Spare Ribs Soup 排骨粉丝汤

$4.00

Pork ribs and thin white noodles in clear broth

Seafood Tofu Soup 海鲜豆腐汤

$4.50

Shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab, peas, carrots, soft tofu in clear broth

Vegetable Special 时蔬

Stir-Fried Green Bean 干扁四季豆

$12.00

Vegan. Green beans stir fried with pickled mustard stems and fried garlic.

Spicy Mix Veg 辣什锦

$12.00

Vegan. Spicy brown sauce with broccoli, green pepper, mushroom, snow peas, carrots, and cabbage.

Broccoli w Garlic Sauce 鱼香芥兰

$12.00

Vegan. Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce with broccoli, black fungus, carrots.

Eggplant Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

$12.00

Vegan. Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce with fried eggplant, green peppers, black fungus, carrots, cabbage..

Chinese Cabbage Dried Shrimp 开阳白菜

$13.50

Napa cabbage seasoned with dried shimp

Garlic Chinese Greens 炒时菜

$13.50

Vegan. Seasonal.

Meat Special 肉类

Salt Pepper Basil Chicken 盐酥鸡

$14.50

Marinated chicken thighs coated with potato starch and tossed in a homemade salt mix and basil

Salt Pepper Pork Chop 盐椒排骨

$14.50

Crispy boneless pork chops in house dry seasoning, fried garlic, and hot peppers

Twice Cooked Pork 回锅肉

$14.50

Pork belly, cabbage, green pepper

Spare Ribs BlackBean Sauce 豉汁排骨

$14.50

Bone in pork ribs sautéed in a sharp and pungent black bean sauce.

Peking SweetSour Pork Chop 京都猪扒

$14.50

Boneless pork chops in sweet and sour sauce

Honey Garlic Pork Chop 蜜汁猪扒

$14.50

Boneless pork chops in honey sauce with fried garlic

Black Pepper Honey Pork Chop 黑椒猪扒

$14.50

Boneless pork chops in sweet black pepper sauce with green pepper and white onions

Tomato Egg Pork Chop 番茄猪扒

$14.50

Boneless pork chops in tomato sauce and scrambled eggs

Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉

$18.00

Thin-sliced lamb with white onions and leeks dry cooked with cumin

Cumin Beef 孜然牛肉

$18.00

Thin-sliced beef with white onions and leeks dry cooked with cumin

Seafood Special 海鲜

Tofu Green Peas Shrimp 虾仁豆腐

$14.50

Soft tofu, shrimp, peas, snow peas in white sauce

PanFried Egg Shrimp 虾仁煎蛋

$14.50

Shrimp egg omlette

PanFried Egg Fish 魚片煎蛋

$14.50

Fish fillet egg omlette

Hunan Tofu Fish 湖南鱼球豆腐

$14.50

Spicy mixed veg with fried tofu and fish fillet

Happy Family 全家福

$15.50

White sauce with fish, shrimp, and chicken 鱼,鸡,虾

Pineapple Mayo Shrimp 凤梨虾球

$15.50

Battered, fried shrimp in sweet mayo sauce

Lobster Sauce w Shrimp 虾仁滑蛋

$15.50

Thin egg sauce with shrimp, peas, carrots, snow peas, and nappa cabbage

Flounder Fillet in Wine Sauce 青菜溜鱼片

$16.00

Flounder in ginger wine sauce over chinese greens

Stir Fry 炒菜

General Tso's左宗

$12.50

Crispy with sweet and spicy sauce, and broccoli on the side

Orange陈皮

$12.50

Crispy with sweet citrus and spicy sauce, with broccoli on the side

Sesame芝麻

$12.50

Crispy with sweet sauce and sesame, broccoli on the side

Sweet & Sour甜酸

$12.50

Crispy with sweet and tart sauce, pineapple, green pepper, and onion

Salt & Pepper椒盐

$12.50

Crispy and dry with hot peppers and house seasoning

Hunan湖南

$12.50

Spicy brown sauce, broccoli, carrot, green pepper, and mushroom

Broccoli西芥兰

$12.50

Savory brown sauce, broccoli, carrot, snow peas, and water chestnut

Mongolian蒙古

$12.50

Dry-cooked with shredded leeks and white onion

Dried Basil川椒辣子

$12.50

Dry-cooked with leeks and hot peppers

Eggplant Garlic Sauce鱼香茄子

$12.50

Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce, eggplant, carrot, and green pepper

Garlic Sauce鱼香

$12.50

Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce, carrot, green pepper, and onion

Tomato Egg番茄

$12.50

Savory, sweet red sauce with scrambled egg and tomato

Green Beans四季豆

$12.50

Stir-fried in brown sauce with mixed vegetables

Chinese Greens时蔬

$12.50

Gently stir-fried in garlic, topped with a choice of protein in mixed vegetables

Kung Pao宫保

$12.50

Spicy brown sauce, carrot, celery, green pepper, topped with peanut

Cashew腰果

$12.50

Brown sauce, carrot, celery, mushroom, topped with cashews

Sichuan四川

$12.50

Spicy brown sauce, carrot, celery, green pepper, and bamboo

Satay Malaysian沙茶

$12.50

Chinese BBQ sauce, green pepper, carrot, pineapple, and bamboo

Habanero Masala印度玛萨拉

$12.50

Spicy garam masala, coconut milk, onion, and garlic

Yellow Curry咖喱

$12.50

Spicy curry, coconut milk, broccoli, carrot, onion, and green pepper

Mushroom蘑菇

$12.50

White sauce, mushrooms, snow peas, Napa cabbage, and carrot

Pickled Vegetable酸菜

$12.50

Salty and sour pickled leafy greens, and white onions

Hot Pepper尖椒

$12.50

Spicy hot peppers, green peppers, carrots, and bamboo

Steamed Mixed Vegetables水煮时菜

$12.50

Brown sauce on the side, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and green pepper

Chef Special 主厨推荐

Spicy Shredded Potato 土豆丝

$12.50

Thin-cut potatoes stir-fried in hot peppers, chili oil, and vinegar.

3 Pepper Chicken 辣子鸡

$14.50

Spicy. Chicken thighs dry stir-fried in house chili oil, white onions, and leeks.

Spicy Beef Short Ribs 辣子牛仔骨

$17.00

Honey Beef Ribs Green Bean 黑椒牛仔骨

$17.00

Triple Delight 麻辣三鲜

$15.50

Fish, beef, and chicken

Fish PickleVeg HotPot 酸菜鱼砂锅

$16.50

Soy Sauce Chicken 豉油雞

$18.00Out of stock

White Cut Chicken 白切雞

$17.00Out of stock

Hot Pot 砂锅

Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$12.50

Soft tofu served in a spicy and savory bean curd sauce.

House Special HotPot 什锦砂锅

$14.50

Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, squid, crab meat, fishball, and fried tofu,

Fish BBQ Pork Tofu Hot Pot 叉烧鱼球煲

$14.50

BBQ Pork, fried fish, fried tofu, mushrooms, and cabbage

Tomato Beef Tofu HotPot 牛肉番茄豆腐煲

$14.50

Tomato, beef, soft tofu, egg, in a tangy sauce

Eggplant Tofu Fish HotPot 鱼球豆腐茄子煲

$14.50

Fried fish, Fried tofu, spicy and sweet sauce, eggplant, carrot, green pepper, and black fungus.

Stew Pork HotPot 卤肉沙锅

$14.50

Minced stewed pork and shiitake mushroom's in a heavy browns sauce

Beef Stew Tendon HotPot 牛筋牛腩煲

$16.00

Stewed beef and tender tendon on a bed of crisp lettuce

Basil Wine Chicken 三杯鸡

$16.00

Three Cup Chicken! A wine sauce with plenty of chickens thigh

Seafood Tofu HotPot 海鲜砂锅

$17.00

Shrimp, squid, crab meat, fish ball, fried tofu covered in a lightly salty white sauce.

Chili Lamb Vermicelli HotPot 辣羊肉粉丝煲

$18.00

Spicy lamb made in a bean curd sauce on a bed of nappa cabbage and vermicelli

Fried Rice 炒饭

Chinese Fried Rice 各式炒饭

$11.00

Soy sauce fried rice

Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭

$12.00

White fried rice with pineapple

Lettuce Fried Rice 生菜炒饭

$12.00

White fried rice with lettuce

Singapore Fried Rice 新加坡炒饭

$12.00

Yellow curry powder fried rice

Chili Basil Fried Rice 秘制九层塔炒饭

$12.50

Spicy house chili oil fried rice

Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭

$13.00

White fried rice with chicken, roast pork, and shrimp

Stir-Fried Noodle 炒麵

Lo Mein捞面

$12.00

Yellow, medium-sized noodles stir-fried with shredded carrots, cabbage, and bean sprouts.

Shanghai Lo Mein粗面

$12.00

White, thick chewy noodle stir-fried with shredded carrots, cabbage, and bean sprouts.

Rice Noodle米粉

$12.00

Thin white noodles, stir-fried with egg, shredded carrots, scallions, and onions.

Chow Fun河粉

$13.00

Wide, flat rice-based noodles stir fried with soy sauce, scallions, and bean sprouts.

Singapore Rice Noodle新加坡米粉

$13.00

Thin noodle stir-fried with curry powder, eggs, bean sprouts, onions, and carrots.

Singapore Chow Fun新加坡河粉

$14.00

Wide, flat chewy noodle stir-fried with curry powder, eggs, bean sprouts, onions, and carrots.

Noodle Soup 汤面

Chinese Greens NoodleSoup时 菜汤面

$12.00

Fresh leafy greens and choice of protein in clear broth. Choice of noodle.

Pork Pickle NoodleSoup炸菜肉丝汤面

$12.00

Thin-cut pork, pickled mustard stems, and lettuce in clear broth. Choice of noodles.

Spare Ribs NoodleSoup 花椒排骨汤面

$12.00

Pork ribs and lettuce in clear broth. Choice of noodles.

Beef Stew NoodleSoup 红烧牛肉汤面

$13.00

Beef shank and lettuce in savory, spiced beef broth. Choice of noodle.

Seafood NoodleSoup海鲜汤面

$14.00

Shrimp, squid, imitation crab meat, fishballs, and lettuce in clear broth. Choice of noodles.

Noodle Special 特色面条

Minced Pork DanDan Noodles 担担面

$13.00

Minced pork, white onions, and mushrooms in spicy fermented bean sauce. Served over greens and chewy white noodles.

Spare Ribs BlackBean Sauce Chow Fun 排骨炒粉

$14.50

Pork ribs, green pepper, and white onions in savory black soy bean sauce over wide, chewy, rice-based noodles.

Shrimp Lobster Sc Chow Fun 虾炒粉

$14.50

Shrimp, carrots, and peas in thin egg sauce over wide, chewy, rice-based noodles.

Side Items

Side White Rice 白饭

$2.00

Side Fried Rice 炒饭

$3.00

Vegan. Soy sauce fried rice.

Plastic Takeout Container

$0.25

Meal Special 盖饭

Ma Po Tofu Rice 麻婆豆腐饭

$10.28

Vegan. Soft tofu, pickled mustard stems, peas, carrots in spicy fermented bean sauce

BBQ Pork Rice 叉烧饭

$10.28

Char sui roast pork and chinese greens

Beef Stew Rice 牛腩饭

$10.28

Beef shank and chinese greens

Spare Ribs Rice 排骨饭

$10.28

Pork ribs with green peppers, white onions, and cabbage

Stew Pork Rice 卤肉饭

$10.28

Minced pork in savory, lightly sweet sauce

Black Bean Sc Rice 豉汁饭

$10.28

Fermented black soybeans with green pepper, white onion, cabbage

Eggplant Garlic Sc Rice 鱼香茄子饭

$10.28

Savory, sweet, lightly sweet sauce with fried eggplant, green pepper, carrot, black fungus

Tomato Egg Rice 番茄饭

$10.28

Tomato sauce and scrambled eggs

Chinese Greens Rice 时菜饭

$10.28

Chinese greens in white sauce

Lobster Sauce Rice 滑蛋饭

$10.28

Thin egg sauce with peas and carrots

Onion Sauce Rice 洋葱饭

$10.28

White onions and scallions in white sauce

Pickled Veg Rice 酸菜饭

$10.28

Salty, sour pickled greens and white onions

Curry Sauce Rice 咖喱饭

$10.28

Spicy yellow curry

Habanero Masala Rice 印度玛萨拉饭

$10.28

VERY spicy curry blended with habaneros

Roast Duck over Rice 燒鴨饭

$14.00

Curry Beef Stew over Rice咖喱牛腩饭

$12.50

Drinks飲料

Bubble Tea

Milk Tea 奶茶

$4.50

Flavored Tea 果味茶

$4.50

Ice Smoothie 冰沙

$5.50

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00
Coke

$3.00

20oz bottle

Diet Coke

$3.00

20oz bottle

Sprite

$3.00

20oz bottle

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

20oz bottle

Fanta Orange Soda

$3.00

20oz bottle

Lemonade

$3.00

20oz bottle

Ginger Ale

$3.00

20oz bottle

Red Bull

$4.00

8.4oz can

Lemon Black Tea

$4.00
Assam Milk Tea

$4.00
Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00

ITO EN Unsweetened Green Tea Bottle 500ml

Herbal Tea Can

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

16.9oz Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Aloe Juice

$3.00

Coconut Milk Can

$4.00

Vanilla Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00