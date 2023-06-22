0riginal pizza
12" Sm Pizzas
12" Meat Lover's
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham & Mozzarella
12" Combo
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive & Mozzarella
12" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Ham & Mozzarella
12" Pastrami
Pastrami, Pickles, Mozzarella & Provolone served on a naked crust, topped with Mustard
12" Smokey BBQ
Your choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork smothered in our family recipe smoked bbq sauce and Red onion, topped with Mozzarella
12" Buffalo
Your choice Chicken or Breaded Cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Mild Buffalo Sauce served on a thin & crispy crust,. topped with Mozzarella
12" Veggie Lover's
Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Mozzarella
12" Margherita
Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella
12" Naked Veggie
Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom & Roasted Garlic served cheeseless on a thin & crispy crust
12" Spinach & Artichoke
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan & Mozzarella
12" Greek
Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and sliced pepperoncinis served on a thin & crispy crust
12" Grilled Chicken
Our Classic Cheese Pizza topped with Grilled Chicken
12" Classic Cheese
Your choice of toppings
14" Med Pizzas
16" Lg Pizza's
Wings
6pc Sauced Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce
12pc Sauced Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce
6pc Rubbed Wings
Dusted in your choice of dry rub
12pc Rubbed Wings
Dusted in your choice of dry rub
6pc Naked Wings
Served dry with choice of dipping sauce
12pc Naked Wings
Served dry with choice of dipping sauce
8pc Boneless Wings
8 piece breaded & tossed in your choice of sauce
Sides
Salads
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens topped with Pepperoni, Mozzarella & a Pepperoncini (Single serving)
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg, Romaine, Carrots & Cucumbers, topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Black Olive, Red Onion, Mozzarella & whole Pepperoncinis (Two to four servings)
BBQ Salad
Smokey BBQ sauce with Iceberg, Romaine, Cucumbers, topped with Pineapple, Mozzarella, Red Onion served with BBQ and Ranch dressing on the side (Two to four sevings)
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens topped with Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & sliced Pepperoncinis (Two to four servings)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens topped with Mozzarella & Grilled Chicken (Two to Four Servings)
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedges topped with Bacon, Tomato & Bleu cheese crumbles (Single serving)
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato's, fresh Spinach, Aoli and your choice of Cheese.
Italian Sub
Salami, Hot capicola, Ham, Provolone, Tomatos, Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions, Pepperoncinis & Italian Dressing
French Dip
Shaved Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Mayo and a side of Au Jus.
Pastrami
Shaved Pastrami, Provolone, Mustard & Pickles
Veggie Sub
Fresh Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomatos, Red Onions, Black Olives, Oil & Vinegar, Salt &Pepper.
Roast Beef
Shaved Roast Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Shreded Iceberg, Tomatos, Mayo