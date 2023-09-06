Original Pizza NPR
FOOD
Small Pizzas
Small Meat Lover's
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Mozzarella
Small Combo
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive & Mozzarella
Sm Hawaiian
Pineapple, Ham & Mozzarella
Sm Pastrami
Pastrami, Pickles, Mozzarella & Provolone served on a naked crust, topped with Mustard
Sm Smokey BBQ
Your choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork smothered in our family recipe smoked bbq sauce and Red onion, topped with Mozzarella
Sm Buffalo
Your choice Chicken or Breaded Cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Mild Buffalo Sauce served on a thin & crispy crust,. topped with Mozzarella
Sm Veggie Lover's
Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Mozzarella
Sm Margherita
Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella
Sm Naked Veggie
Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom & Roasted Garlic served cheeseless on a thin & crispy crust
SmSpinach & Artichoke
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan & Mozzarella
Sm Greek
Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and sliced pepperoncinis served on a thin & crispy crust
Sm Grilled Chicken
Our Classic Cheese Pizza topped with Grilled Chicken
Sm Pizza
Your choice of toppings
Wings
6pc Sauced Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce
12pc Sauced Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce
6pc Rubbed Wings
Dusted in your choice of dry rub
12pc Rubbed Wings
Dusted in your choice of dry rub
6pc Naked Wings
Served dry with choice of dipping sauce
12pc Naked Wings
Served dry with choice of dipping sauce
8pc Boneless Wings
8 piece breaded & tossed in your choice of sauce
Sides
Fried Buffalo Cauliflower
Fried breaded Buffalo seasoned Cauliflower
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded & fried Mushrooms
Fried Mac & Cheese w/ Bacon Bites
French Fries
Swamp Fries
French Fries, topped with chopped Bacon & Canadian Bacon covered in Mozzarella with a dash of salt and pepper.
Onion Rings
Frings
1/2 order of French Fries w/ 1/2 of Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
6 Breaded jalapeno halves stuffed with cheddar cheese
Sandwiches
Italian Sub
Salami, Hot capicola, Ham, Provolone, Tomatos, Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions, Pepperoncinis & Italian Dressing
French Dip
Shaved Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Mayo and a side of Au Jus.
Pastrami
Shaved Pastrami, Provolone, Mustard & Pickles
Veggie Sub
Fresh Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomatos, Red Onions, Black Olives, Oil & Vinegar, Salt &Pepper.
Roast Beef
Shaved Roast Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Shreded Iceberg, Tomatos, Mayo