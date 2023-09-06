FOOD

Small Pizzas

Small Meat Lover's

$12.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Mozzarella

Small Combo

$15.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive & Mozzarella

Sm Hawaiian

$11.00

Pineapple, Ham & Mozzarella

Sm Pastrami

$14.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mozzarella & Provolone served on a naked crust, topped with Mustard

Sm Smokey BBQ

$14.00

Your choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork smothered in our family recipe smoked bbq sauce and Red onion, topped with Mozzarella

Sm Buffalo

$12.00

Your choice Chicken or Breaded Cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Mild Buffalo Sauce served on a thin & crispy crust,. topped with Mozzarella

Sm Veggie Lover's

$15.00

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Mozzarella

Sm Margherita

$11.00

Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella

Sm Naked Veggie

$15.00

Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom & Roasted Garlic served cheeseless on a thin & crispy crust

SmSpinach & Artichoke

$15.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan & Mozzarella

Sm Greek

$15.00

Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and sliced pepperoncinis served on a thin & crispy crust

Sm Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Our Classic Cheese Pizza topped with Grilled Chicken

Sm Pizza

$9.00

Your choice of toppings

Med Pizzas

Med Meat Lover's

$15.50

Italian Sausage,Pepperoni, Ham & Mozzarella

Med Combo

$18.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive & Mozzarella

Med Hawaiian

$14.00

Pineapple, Ham & Mozzarella

Med Pastrami

$17.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mozzarella & Provolone served on a naked crust, topped with Mustard

Med Smokey BBQ

$17.00

Your choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork smothered in our family recipe smoked bbq sauce and Red onion, topped with Mozzarella

Med Buffalo

$15.50

Your choice Chicken or Breaded Cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Mild Buffalo Sauce served on a thin & crispy crust,. topped with Mozzarella

Med Veggie Lover's

$19.00

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Mozzarella

Med Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella

Med Naked Veggie

$19.00

Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom & Roasted Garlic served cheeseless on a thin & crispy crust

Med Spinach & Artichoke

$19.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan & Mozzarella

Med Greek

$19.00

Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and sliced pepperoncinis served on a thin & crispy crust

Med Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Our Classic Cheese Pizza topped with Grilled Chicken

Med Medium Pizza

$11.00

Choose your own toppings

Lg Pizzas

16" Meat Lover's

$20.00

Italian Sausage,Pepperoni, Ham & Mozzarella

16" Combo

$23.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive & Mozzarella

16" Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple, Ham & Mozzarella

16" Pastrami

$20.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mozzarella & Provolone served on a naked crust, topped with Mustard

16" Smokey BBQ

$20.00

Your choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork smothered in our family recipe smoked bbq sauce and Red onion, topped with Mozzarella

16" Buffalo

$18.00

Your choice Chicken or Breaded Cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Mild Buffalo Sauce served on a thin & crispy crust,. topped with Mozzarella

16" Veggie Lover's

$23.00

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Mozzarella

16" Margherita

$16.00

Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella

16" Naked Veggie

$23.00

Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom & Roasted Garlic served cheeseless on a thin & crispy crust

16" Spinach & Artichoke

$23.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan & Mozzarella

16" Greek

$25.00

Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and sliced pepperoncinis served on a thin & crispy crust

16" Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Our Classic Cheese Pizza topped with Grilled Chicken

Large Pizza

$14.00

Choose your own toppings

Wings

6pc Sauced Wings

$8.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce

12pc Sauced Wings

$13.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce

6pc Rubbed Wings

$8.00

Dusted in your choice of dry rub

12pc Rubbed Wings

$13.00

Dusted in your choice of dry rub

6pc Naked Wings

$8.00

Served dry with choice of dipping sauce

12pc Naked Wings

$13.00

Served dry with choice of dipping sauce

8pc Boneless Wings

$8.00

8 piece breaded & tossed in your choice of sauce

Sides

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

Fried breaded Buffalo seasoned Cauliflower

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Breaded & fried Mushrooms

Fried Mac & Cheese w/ Bacon Bites

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Swamp Fries

$8.00

French Fries, topped with chopped Bacon & Canadian Bacon covered in Mozzarella with a dash of salt and pepper.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Frings

$6.00

1/2 order of French Fries w/ 1/2 of Onion Rings

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

6 Breaded jalapeno halves stuffed with cheddar cheese

Sandwiches

Includes chips or can be upgraded to Fries, Onion Ring or small side salad for $2

Italian Sub

$6.00+

Salami, Hot capicola, Ham, Provolone, Tomatos, Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions, Pepperoncinis & Italian Dressing

French Dip

$6.00+

Shaved Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Mayo and a side of Au Jus.

Pastrami

$6.00+

Shaved Pastrami, Provolone, Mustard & Pickles

Veggie Sub

$6.00+

Fresh Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomatos, Red Onions, Black Olives, Oil & Vinegar, Salt &Pepper.

Roast Beef

$6.00+

Shaved Roast Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Shreded Iceberg, Tomatos, Mayo

Smokey BBQ Sandwich

$6.00+

Meatball Sub

$6.00+

Drinks

Coke

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

7up

$1.50+

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Mountain Dew

$1.50+

Cherry Coke

$1.50+

Root Beer

$1.50+

Bottled water

$1.50+

Dessert

Italian Ice

$4.50

M&M's

$2.00

Peanut M&M's

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Skittles

$2.00

Lunch Specials 12pm-4pm

Lunch Specials

Slice x Slice

$7.00

Two slices, Cheese or Pepperoni, includes 12oz drink

Slice & Salad

$7.00

Single slice of Cheese or Pepperoni, side salad & 12oz drink

Slice & Ice

$7.00

Cheese or Pepperoni Slice with choice of Italian Ice, includes drink