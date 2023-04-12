Orlando’s Ave. Q
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Mafia Queso
Hotter than a smoking machine gun, this cheese dip is “loaded” with beef, green chilies, and our famous Alfredo sauce. Served with tortilla chips and a slice of garlic bread.
Down-N-Dirty Tortellini
Cheese tortellini deep-fried and drizzled with “Down-N-Dirty” Garlic Habanero Buttery Sauce*. ADD CHICKEN, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS for an extra charge.
Down-N-Dirty Broccoli
Lower-Carb version = Swap Broccoli for Tortellini in “Down-N-Dirty” appetizer at no extra charge!
Pepperoni Cheese Bread
Garlic bread, pepperoni, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, baked till crisp and bubbly. Served with a side of meat or marinara (vegetarian option) sauce for dipping.
1/2 Pepperoni Cheese Bread
Parmesan Cheese Bread
1/2 Parmesan Cheese Bread
Combination Appetizer Plate
Hot Wings, Fried Mozzarella, Zucchini, Ravioli, and Fried Mushrooms.
Down-N-Dirty Combination Appetizer Plate
Try it Hot “Down-N-Dirty Style!” Hot Wings, Fried Mozzarella, Zucchini, Ravioli, and Fried Mushrooms.
Hub City Hot Wings
Traditional bone-in Hot Wings. Pick your heat level!
Down-N-Dirty Hot Wings
Traditional bone-in Hot Wings. Pick your heat level! “Down-N-Dirty” Garlic/Habanero
Boneless Breaded Wings
No bones about it!
Down-N-Dirty Boneless Wings
No bones about it! “Down-N-Dirty” Garlic/Habanero.
Fried Mozzarella Cheese
Deep-fried mozzarella with spaghetti sauce for dipping.
Down-N-Dirty Fried Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic-Habanero Sauce covered deep-fried mozzarella with spaghetti sauce for dipping.
Fried Zucchini
Breaded and deep-fried zucchini served with Ranch Dressing.
Down-N-Dirty Fried Zucchini
Garlic-Habanero Sauce covered breaded and deep-fried zucchini served with Ranch Dressing.
Fried Ravioli
Breaded and deep-fried beef ravioli squares.
Down-N-Dirty Fried Ravioli
Garlic-Habanero Sauce covered breaded and deep-fried beef ravioli squares.
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded and deep-fried mushrooms.
Down-N-Dirty Fried Mushrooms
Garlic-Habanero Sauce covered breaded and deep-fried mushrooms.
Pesto Bruschetta Full
Garlic bread, Orlando’s Pesto sauce, melted mozzarella, and diced tomatoes.
1/2 Pesto Bruschetta
SALADS & SOUPS
Crossroads Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
Cholula Chicken Salad
Spicy marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
Spicy Fried Chicken Salad
Breaded deep-fried chicken bites, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
Caesar Salad
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, croutons, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and carrots. Croutons served on the side.
Antipasto Salad
Mozzarella cheese, salami, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
Vegetable Garden Salad
Mozzarella cheese, hard-boiled egg, salami, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
Meat Lovers' Salad
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, chicken breast, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
Chopped Italian Roast Beef Salad
Mozzarella cheese, Italian roast beef, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini. Croutons served on the side.
Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, lettuce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and pepperoncini.
Side Salad
Caesar Salad Side
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, croutons, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and carrots.
Deluxe Side Salad
Greek Side Salad
Feta Cheese, lettuce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and pepperoncini.
Minestrone Soup
Italian Vegetable Soup with a hint of Tabasco!
Wisconsin Cheddar Soup
Smoky Bacon Flavor.
Potato Green Chile Soup
A cheesy soup with just the right amount of heat!!
Soup , Salad, & Garlic Bread Combo
SANDWICHES/BURGERS
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast on a toasted garlic-buttered wheat roll with lettuce, tomatoes, Provolone cheese, and creamy Italian dressing.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
A breaded deep-fried chicken patty on a toasted garlic-buttered roll dressed "home-style" with mayonnaise, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Mozzarella cheese.
Cholula Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast grilled in Cholula Hot Sauce, served on a toasted garlic-buttered wheat roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwch
Breaded deep-fried eggplant on a toasted garlic-buttered roll dressed "home-style" with mayonnaise, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Mozzarella cheese.
Half Submarine Special
Layers of salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, with Italian dressing on a toasted garlic-buttered roll. Onions on request.
Italian Chicken Fry Sandwich
A breaded deep-fried beef fritter on a toasted garlic-buttered roll dressed "home-style" with mayonnaise, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Mozzarella cheese.
Italian Sausage Hoagie
Spicy Italian sausage link on a toasted garlic-buttered roll with grilled bell peppers and red onions, mozzarella cheese, and served with Marinara sauce.
Jumbo Italian Roast Beef Sandwich
Italian roast beef with Provolone cheese, Hatch green chilies, and au jus dip.
Meatball Sandwich
Housemade meatballs, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted garlic-buttered roll
Submarine Sandwich
Layers of salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, with Italian dressing on a toasted garlic-buttered roll. Onions on request.
Turkey Pesto Sandwich
Thinly sliced hickory smoked turkey breast on a toasted garlic-buttered wheat roll spread with Orlando’s original Pesto-Habanero Mayonnaise with lettuce, tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese.
American Cheeseburger
A half-pound of beef on a garlic-buttered bun with mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Border Burger
A half-pound of beef on a toasted garlic-buttered roll spiced up with grilled Hatch green chilies, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes. Grilled jalapenos on request at no extra charge.
Cheeseburger in Paradise
A half-pound of beef on a toasted garlic-buttered roll dressed "home-style" with mayonnaise, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and cheese.
Orlando Burger
A half-pound of beef served on a toasted garlic-buttered roll with grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and spaghetti sauce.
Sausage Burger
Spicy Italian sausage links on a toasted garlic-buttered roll with grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and spaghetti sauce.
Small Cheeseburger
A quarter-pound of beef with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and tortilla chips.
PASTA DISHES
Half Order Spaghetti
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
Half Order Rigatoni
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
Half Order Penne
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
Half Order Brown Rice
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
Half Order Beef Ravioli
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
Half Order Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
Half Order Lasagne
Stuffed with meat, cheeses, and spices.
Half Order Manicotti
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
Half Order Cannelloni
Stuffed with meat, cheeses, and spices.
Half Order Tortellini
Spinach pasta stuffed with cheeses.
Full Order Spaghetti
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
Full Order Beef Ravioli
Squares of pasta wrapped around a tasty beef filling.
Full Order Brown Rice
A gluten-free option.
Full Order Cannelloni
Stuffed with meat, cheeses, and spices.
Full Order Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
Pasta wrapped around a creamy cheese filling.
Full Order Lasagne
Housemade lasagna with layers of pasta, ground beef, creamy ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, chopped eggs, and spaghetti sauce.
Full Order Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta and Parmesan cheese
Full Order Penne
Slant-cut pasta tubes.
Full Order Rigatoni
This pasta shape is easier to eat!
Full Order Tortellini
Spinach pasta stuffed with cheeses.
Pasta Sampler Platter
This two-person feast comes with spaghetti, beef ravioli, lasagne, manicotti, cannelloni, and tortellini, and salads, bread, and plates for two. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
Child Pasta Dish
How Italian kids are grown!
SPECIALTIES
Fettucine All'Alfredo
A tasty blend of Italian cheese, cream, and spices. Served over fettuccine pasta.
Green Chile Chicken Linguine
A spicy Southwestern blend of marinated chicken breast, Hatch green chilies, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, and garlic, sautéed and served with linguine.
Chicken Broccoli Casserole
Tender chicken, broccoli, toasted almonds, wild and long grain rice, and mozzarella cheese, spiced with our secret seasonings, and a touch of Alfredo sauce.
Uncle Louie's Chicken Caldo
This hot and spicy dish features linguine pasta topped with a spicy marinara sauce, chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Caldo
This hot and spicy dish features linguine pasta topped with a spicy marinara sauce, garlic shrimp, and mozzarella cheese.
Sizzle Shrimp
Tender shrimp sautéed in a hot and spicy garlic Parmesan sauce laced with Habanero peppers and served over linguine pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Tender shrimp sautéed in a garlic Parmesan sauce and served over linguine pasta.
Chicken Dijon
Chicken breast and fresh broccoli grilled in Dijon and Honey sauce served on linguine pasta.
Vegetable Dijon
Broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, and tomatoes grilled in Dijon and Honey sauce served on linguine.
Italian Chicken Fry
Our twist on a West Texas staple - a breaded beef steak baked with mozzarella cheese and served with meat sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan
A tender marinated breast of chicken covered with Parmesan breading and baked with mozzarella cheese and meat sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Chicken Spaghetti
Chunks of tasty chicken breast blended with Tabasco Pepper Sauce, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and spaghetti noodles.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fried eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese, and your choice of meat or marinara sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Pesto Linguine Almondine
Orlando's pesto combines fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, and olive oil.
Chicken Marinata
A tender boneless breast of chicken marinated in Italian spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and meat sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Italian Sausage Casserole
Layers of rigatoni, ricotta cheese, Italian Sausage, sautéed mushrooms, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
SIDE ORDERS
2 oz Habanero Sauce
Made in Belize and shipped to America for Orlando's.
2 oz Mafia Queso
A spicy cheese dip with beef, Hatch green chilies, and our famous Alfredo sauce.
4 oz Down-N-Dirty Butter
A buttery garlicky sauce made with Habanero hot sauce imported from Belize.
4 oz Habanero Sauce
Made in Belize and shipped to America for Orlando's.
Alfredo Sauce Bowl
Just the sauce please.
Alfredo Sauce Cup
A tasty blend of Italian cheese, cream, and spices.
Bacon-2 Slices
Bacon makes just about anything taste better
Bacon-4 Slices
Bacon makes just about anything taste better
Broccoli in Garlic Butter Sauce
Fresh cut broccoli florets in a buttery garlic sauce
Brown Rice SIDE
A gluten-free option.
Corny Dog and Fries
Like a trip to the fair!
Fettucine All'Alfredo Bowl
A tasty blend of Italian cheese, cream, and spices.
Full French Fries
If you love fries you'll love these.
1/2 Order French Fries
Make sure these will be enough to share. lol
Half Lasagne AlaCarte
Just the lasagna please!
Mixed Vegetables Bowl
Broccoli, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, with buttery garlic sauce
Mixed Vegetables Bowl & Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, broccoli, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, with buttery garlic sauce
Side Order Brown Rice
A gluten-free option.
Side Order Penne
Slant-cut pasta tubes.
Side Order Rigatoni
Easier to eat pasta tubes with meat sauce.
Side Order Spaghetti
Spaghetti and meat sauce.
Small Cheeseburger
A quarter-pound of beef with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and tortilla chips.
Spaghetti Sauce Bowl
Just the sauce please.
Spaghetti Sauce Cup
Just the sauce please.
Extra Wheat Loaf
Toasted wheat roll.
Extra White Loaf
Toasted white roll.
Meatballs
Italian Sausage
Garlic Bread Extra
SPECIALS
Chicken Lasagne
This popular recipe features layers of chicken, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese, topped with Orlando’s Marinara Sauce. Choice of salad or soup and garlic bread.
Chicken Pesto Alfredo Primavera
Penne pasta tossed with mixed vegetables, grilled marinated chicken breast, and plenty of hot green chilies, topped with Orlando’s Pesto Alfredo Sauce. Choice of salad or soup and garlic bread
Tilapia with Pesto & Vegetables
A tender Tilapia filet over a bed of penne noodles and mixed vegetables drizzled with Orlando’s Pesto Alfredo Sauce. Light and delicious! Choice of salad or soup and garlic bread.
Calzone
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
DESSERTS
Chocolate Rum Cake
A large piece of moist chocolate pudding cake laced with rum, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. Orlando's original recipe!
Key Lime Pie
Tart key lime filling, graham cracker crust, lime-flavored whipped cream.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
A light fluffy chocolate delight!
New York Cheesecake
A large slice of classic cheesecake.
Spumoni Ice Cream
The traditional Italian ice cream dessert.
Vanilla Ice Cream
The most-loved ice cream in America!
PIZZA
BYO PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Angry Bird Pizza
Down-N-Dirty Habanero Buttery Sauce, Diced chicken, mozzarella Cheese, Green Chilies, Jalapenos, and Greek Oregano.
Dave's Favorite Focaccia (w/Ranch)
Orlando’s Pesto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and green chilies.
Fire Breathin' Dragon Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, green chilies, and onions. (Jalapenos on request at no extra charge.)
Focaccia (w/Ranch)
A hand-tossed crust seasoned with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella, and Greek Oregano. Served with Ranch.
Grandma Parziale's Pizza
Marinated chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, Italian grated cheese, mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic.
Greek Chicken Pizza
Chicken breast, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, and tomatoes.
Green Chile Chicken Pizza
A spicy Southwestern blend of marinated chicken breast, green chilies, olive oil, Parmesan, and garlic.
Margherita Pizza
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, Diced Fresh Tomatoes, and Greek Oregano.
Meat Deluxe Pizza
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian Bacon.
Original Supreme Pizza
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, green chilies, mushrooms, and onions. Anchovies on request only.
Pesto Focaccia (w/Ranch)
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Original Basil Pesto.
Primo Pepperoni Pizza
Plenty of pepperoni and lots of mozzarella cheese!
Vegetable Supreme Pizza
Mushrooms, black olives, green chilies, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions.
CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
BYO Cheese Pizza CAUL
Pizza sauce & Mozzarella cheese on a cauliflower crust.
BYO Alfredo Base Pizza CAUL
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Alfredo Sauce on a cauliflower crust.
BYO Habanero Butter Pizza CAUL
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Down-N-Dirty Habanero Buttery Sauce on a cauliflower crust.
BYO Queso Base Pizza CAUL
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Mafia Queso on a cauliflower crust.
Focaccia (w/Ranch) CAUL
A cauliflower crust seasoned with garlic butter, topped with Mozzarella, and Greek Oregano. Served with Ranch.
Pesto Focaccia (w/Ranch) CAUL
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Original Basil Pesto on a cauliflower crust.
Angry Bird Pizza CAUL
Down-N-Dirty Habanero Buttery Sauce, Diced chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Chilies, Jalapenos, and Greek Oregano on a cauliflower crust.
Dave's Favorite Focaccia (w/Ranch) CAUL
Orlando’s Pesto, Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and green chilies on a cauliflower crust.
Fire Breathin' Dragon Pizza CAUL
Sausage, pepperoni, green chilies, and onions on a cauliflower crust. (Jalapenos on request at no extra charge.)
Grandma Parziale's Pizza CAUL
Marinated chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, Italian grated cheese, mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic.
Greek Chicken Pizza CAUL
Chicken breast, Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives, red onions, and tomatoes on a cauliflower crust.
Green Chile Chicken Pizza CAUL
A spicy Southwestern blend of marinated chicken breast, green chilies, olive oil, Parmesan, and garlic on a cauliflower crust.
Margherita Pizza CAUL
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, Diced Fresh Tomatoes, and Greek Oregano on a cauliflower crust.
Meat Deluxe Pizza CAUL
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian Bacon on a cauliflower crust.
Original Supreme Pizza CAUL
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, green chilies, mushrooms, and onions on a cauliflower crust. Anchovies on request only.
Primo Pepperoni Pizza CAUL
Plenty of Pepperoni and Lots of mozzarella cheese on a cauliflower crust.
Vegetable Supreme Pizza CAUL
Mushrooms, black olives, green chilies, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions on a cauliflower crust.
PACKS
Spaghetti Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Lasagne Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Chicken Spaghetti Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Green Chile Chicken Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Penne Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Brown Rice Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Mini-Spaghetti Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Mini-Lasagne Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Mini-Chicken Spaghetti Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Mini-Green Chile Chicken Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Mini-Penne Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Mini-Brown Rice Pack
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
Party Spaghetti Pack
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
Party Lasagne Pack
Feeds 9. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
Party Green Chile Chicken Pack
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
Party Chicken Spaghetti Pack
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
Party Penne Pack
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
Party Brown Rice Pack
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
Party Pack Salad with Dressing
A fresh salad and plenty of dressing for a crowd.
Party Pack Garlic Bread
20 pieces.
Party Fettuccine Alfredo Pack
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
Party Spaghetti & Sauce ONLY
Just spaghetti noodles and meat sauce.
Party Spaghetti Only
Spaghetti and Meat sauce.
Party Lasagne & Sauce ONLY
Just 9 pieces of Lasagne and Meat Sauce.
Party Chicken Spaghetti Noodle & Sauce ONLY
Just Spaghetti pasta and Chicken Spaghetti Mix.
Party Green Chile Chicken & Lingunie ONLY
Just linguine pasta and Green Chile Chicken Sauce.
Party Fettucine & Alfredo Sauce ONLY
Just Fettuccine Pasta and Alfredo Sauce.
Party Down-N-Dirty Tortellini
Plenty of Down-N-Dirty Tortellini for a party!
Party Pack BONE-IN Hot Wings
24 pieces.
Party Pack Boneless Wings
30 pieces.
BEVERAGES
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Hi-C Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Cherry Coke
Coffee
Decaff Coffee
Green Tea
Hot Tea
Italian Soda
Milk
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Soda & Lime
Strawberry Freeze
A frozen strawberry concoction.
Water
Special Beverage
BULK ITEMS
Food
Bag of Ice
Large Bag of Tortilla Chips
Marie Sharp's 10 oz Bottle
Pesto Tub - 8 oz
16 oz Down-N-Dirty Butter
A buttery garlicky sauce made with Habanero hot sauce imported from Belize.
12 oz Bottle of Ranch Dressing
16 oz Bottle of Ranch Dressing
16 oz Tub of Ranch Dressing
8 oz Dressing
Take some salad dressings home with you!
16 oz Dressing
Take some salad dressings home with you!
32 oz Dressing
Take some salad dressings home with you!
Half Gallon Dressing
Take some salad dressings home with you!
Gallon Dressing
Take some salad dressings home with you!
8 oz Sauce
If you like more sauce...
16 oz Sauce
If you like more sauce...
32 oz Sauce
If you like more sauce...
64 oz Sauce
If you like more sauce...
Gallon Sauce
If you like more sauce...
16 Oz Pasta Plain
Just the noodles.
32 Oz Pasta Plain
Just the noodles.
64 Oz Pasta Plain
Just the noodles.
Whole NY Cheesecake
A classic cheesecake.
Whole Key Lime Pie
Tart key lime filling, graham cracker crust, lime-flavored whipped cream.
Whole Chocolate Mousse Cake
A light fluffy chocolate delight!
Whole Rum Cake Works
Moist chocolate pudding cake laced with rum, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. Orlando's original recipe!
Whole Rum Cake Plain
Moist chocolate pudding cake laced with rum, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. Orlando's original recipe!
16 oz Spumoni Ice Cream
The traditional Italian ice cream dessert.
16 oz Vanilla Ice Cream
The most-loved ice cream in America!