Ortega's Asada & Wings SLC 1700 South
2 for $20 Mix & Match
Combos
- #1. OG Asada Fries$13.99
OG Asada fries loaded with Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole Sauce, and Marinated Carne Asada. Pick A desert as your side and a drink of your choice.
- #2. Asada Hot Fries$14.99
Comes with Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Hot Cheetos, Jalapenos, and Marinated Carne Asada. Pick a desert and a drink of your choice.
- #3. Nashville Asada Fries$14.99
Fries loaded with Mac N Cheese, Shredded Cheese, C sauce, Sour Cream, and Marinated Carne Asada. Pick a desert and a drink of your choice.
- #4. L.A. Style Chili Cheese Fries$12.99
- #5. Chicken & Waffles (7pcs)$14.99
7pcs Wings of any flavor, comes with a Belgian Waffle with Maple Syrup. Pick A Fiesta Bowl as your side and a drink of your choice.
- #6. Omega Wings (8pcs)$14.99
8pcs wings with up to 2 flavors. Pick a Fiesta Bowl and a drink of your choice. Dipping sauce included.
- #7. Garlic Buffalo Chicken Tender Fries$14.99
Fries loaded with shredded cheese, mac n cheese, chicken tenders, and Garlic Buffalo sauce. Pick a desert and drink of choice.
- #8. Nashville Chicken Tender Fries$14.99
- #9 Golden BBQ Chicken Tender Fries$14.99