Otaku Ramen EAST
Popular Items
#2 tonkotsu shoyu
pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu
hokkaido milk tea
hokkaido milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available
hot chicken bun
boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)
FOOD MENU
snacks
hot chicken bun
boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)
tokyo fried chicken
boneless thigh, wasabi-yuzu mayo sauce, 10oz portion
edamame
soybeans, sea salt
spicy edamame
soybeans, sea salt, Otaku's hot spice
chicken gyoza
pan-fried dumpling, house ponzu
veggie gyoza
pan-fried dumpling, chili oil
ramen
#1 tonkotsu shio
pork bone broth, shio "salt" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu
#2 tonkotsu shoyu
pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu
#3 classic shio
chicken broth, shio "salt" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki (fishcake)
#4 classic shoyu
chicken bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki (fishcake)
#5 miso ramen
miso seasoned pork bone broth, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger
#6 spicy miso
miso seasoned pork bone broth with chili paste and chili oil, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger
#7 tantanmen
miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, smoked tofu and cauliflower, chili crisp, chili oil
#8 triple garlic
garlic miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, woodear, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout, crispy vegetable wonton, pickled ginger, mayu
kids ramen
Otaku noodles and choose one: tonkotsu pork shio broth, classic chicken shoyu broth, miso vegetarian broth
DRINK MENU
Non Alcoholic
Boba
taro milk tea
taro milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available
hibiscus & strawberry
hibiscus tea, crushed strawberries, tapioca pearls
hokkaido milk tea
hokkaido milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available
matcha milk tea
matcha milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available
