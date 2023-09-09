Popular Items

#2 tonkotsu shoyu

$17.00

pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

hokkaido milk tea

$7.00

hokkaido milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

hot chicken bun

$6.00

boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)

FOOD MENU

snacks

hot chicken bun

$6.00

boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)

tokyo fried chicken

$10.00

boneless thigh, wasabi-yuzu mayo sauce, 10oz portion

edamame

$6.00

soybeans, sea salt

spicy edamame

$6.50

soybeans, sea salt, Otaku's hot spice

chicken gyoza

$10.00

pan-fried dumpling, house ponzu

veggie gyoza

$10.00

pan-fried dumpling, chili oil

ramen

#1 tonkotsu shio

$17.00

pork bone broth, shio "salt" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

#2 tonkotsu shoyu

$17.00

pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

#3 classic shio

$17.00

chicken broth, shio "salt" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki (fishcake)

#4 classic shoyu

$17.00

chicken bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki (fishcake)

#5 miso ramen

$17.00

miso seasoned pork bone broth, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger

#6 spicy miso

$17.00

miso seasoned pork bone broth with chili paste and chili oil, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger

#7 tantanmen

$15.00

miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, smoked tofu and cauliflower, chili crisp, chili oil

#8 triple garlic

$15.00

garlic miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, woodear, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout, crispy vegetable wonton, pickled ginger, mayu

kids ramen

$10.00

Otaku noodles and choose one: tonkotsu pork shio broth, classic chicken shoyu broth, miso vegetarian broth

DRINK MENU

Non Alcoholic

milk coffee

$4.00

pokka Japan

jasmine green tea (sweet)

$4.00

pokka Japan

unsweetened green tea

$4.00

ito en japan

fountain soda

$3.00

Boba

taro milk tea

$7.00

taro milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

hibiscus & strawberry

$7.00

hibiscus tea, crushed strawberries, tapioca pearls

hokkaido milk tea

$7.00

hokkaido milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

matcha milk tea

$7.00

matcha milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

