2x points for loyalty members
Otaku Ramen 230 Franklin Rd.
FOOD MENU
snacks
- hot chicken bun$6.00
boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)
- tokyo fried chicken$10.00
boneless thigh, wasabi-yuzu mayo sauce, 10oz portion
- edamame$6.00
soybeans, sea salt
- spicy edamame$6.50
soybeans, sea salt, Otaku's hot spice
- chicken gyoza$10.00
pan-fried dumpling, house ponzu
- veggie gyoza$10.00
pan-fried dumpling, chili oil
ramen
- szechuan miso special$17.00
pork bone broth, ground pork, pork belly, bok choy, bean sprouts, serrano, szechuan pepper
- #1 TN tonkotsu shio$17.00
formerly called TN Tonkotsu pork bone broth, shio "salt" base, pork confit, woodear mushroom, scallion, mayu
- #2 TN tonkotsu shoyu$17.00
pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear mushroom, scallion, mayu
- #3 classic shio$17.00
chicken broth, shio "salt" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki (fishcake)
- #4 classic shoyu$17.00
chicken bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki (fishcake)
- #5 miso ramen$17.00
miso seasoned pork bone broth, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, bean sprouts & cabbage mix, pickled ginger
- #6 spicy miso$17.00
miso seasoned pork bone broth with chili paste and chili oil, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, bean sprouts & cabbage mix, pickled ginger
- #7 tantanmen$15.00
miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, smoked tofu and cauliflower, chili crisp, chili oil
- #8 triple garlic$15.00
garlic miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, woodear mushroom, roasted corn, bean sprouts & cabbage mix, crispy vegetable wonton, pickled ginger, mayu
- kids ramen$10.00
Otaku noodles and choose one: tonkotsu pork shio broth, classic chicken shoyu broth, miso vegetarian broth
DRINK MENU
Non Alcoholic
Boba
- taro milk tea$7.00
taro milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available
- hibiscus & strawberry$7.00
hibiscus tea, crushed strawberries, tapioca pearls
- hokkaido milk tea$7.00
hokkaido milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available
- matcha milk tea$7.00
matcha milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available