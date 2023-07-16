2x points for loyalty members
Otaku Ramen GULCH
FOOD MENU
snacks
NEW WAVE SUMMER cool ranch wonton chips
fried wontons seasoned with Otaku's special ranch seasoning
NEW WAVE SUMMER mapo sloppy joe
fried tofu, szechuan pepper-spiced sloppy joe beef, crushed cheese puffs
hot chicken bun
boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)
tokyo fried chicken
boneless thigh, wasabi-yuzu mayo sauce, 10oz portion
edamame
soybeans, sea salt
spicy edamame
soybeans, sea salt, Otaku's hot spice
chicken gyoza
pan-fried dumpling, house ponzu
veggie gyoza
pan-fried dumpling, chili oil
ramen
NEW WAVE SUMMER NEW WAVE BOWL
pork broth, smoked miso, sesame, Korean BBQ pork, shaved white onion, parsley, half ramen egg, burnt chili oil
#1 tonkotsu shio
pork bone broth, shio "salt" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu
#2 tonkotsu shoyu
pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu
#3 classic shio
chicken broth, shio "salt" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki
#4 classic shoyu
chicken bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki
#5 miso ramen
miso seasoned pork bone broth, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger
# 6 spicy miso
miso seasoned pork bone broth with chili paste and chili oil, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger
#7 tantanmen
miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, smoked tofu and cauliflower, chili crisp, chili oil
# 8 triple garlic
garlic miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, woodear, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout, crispy vegetable wonton, pickled ginger, mayu
kids ramen
Otaku noodles and choose one: tonkotsu pork shio broth, classic chicken shoyu broth, miso vegetarian broth