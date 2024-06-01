Otomi
Apps
- Camarones al Tequila
Salt seasoned sautéed shrimp with garlic, butter & glazed with Tequila$12.00
- Chicharron
Crispy pork belly on guacamole with roasted tomatillo sauce$12.00
- Esquites
Steamed corn with Mexican crema, queso fresco and lime$9.00
- Guacamole & Cheese with Chips
Haas avocado with crispy tortilla chips$10.00
- Bean & Cheese Dip with Chips
Refried beans with guajillo chilis and traditional Mexican cheese served with tortilla chips$8.00
- Queso Dip & Chips$10.00
Tacos
Burritos
Quesadillas
Platillos
- Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, egg battered, and deep fried. Served with tomato broth.$20.00
- Cauliflower Capaeda
Battered cauliflower, deep fried, and served with tomato broth$20.00
- Tacos Dorados
Six fried tacos served with tomatillo sauce, shredded lettuce, chicken, crumbled queso fresco, and fresh crema$21.00
- Alambre
Steak, ham, chorizo, nopales, onions, bell peppers, quesillo. Comes with salsa roja and fresh corn tortillas.$25.00
Guisados - Home cooked meals
- Chicharron en Salsa Verde
Fried pork belly served with tomatillo sauce$18.00
- Albondigas
Meatball on tomato-guajillo sauce$15.00
- Bistec a la Mexicana con Papas
Beef steak cooked on tomato stew with potatoes$15.00
- Tortas de Pollo en Salsa Verde
Shredded chicken and egg patties fried and served with tomatillo sauce.$15.00
Sides
- Arroz Rojo
traditional Mexican rice with tomato sauce, peas, and carrots$5.00
- Arroz Blanco
fragrant cilantro lime rice$5.00
- Frijoles Negros
stewed black beans with herbs$5.00
- Frijoles Pinto
traditional Mexican pinto beans$5.00
- Frijoles Puercos
Mexican pork and beans$10.00
- Nopales Enceboliados
cactus cooked with chilis, onion, oregano, and cilantro$5.00
- Calabasitas en salsa tomate
sautéed Mexican zucchini with tomatoes, jalapeños, and onions$5.00