Skip to Main content
ototo 205 North Richmond Street
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
ototo 205 North Richmond Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
NON-ALCOHOLIC
ALCOHOLIC
NON-ALCOHOLIC
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Thai Lemon Iced Tea
$5.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
ALCOHOLIC
Sapporo
$5.00
Kirin Ichiban
$5.00
Asahi
$6.00
Chang
$6.00
Budlight
$3.00
Spotted Cow
$5.00
ototo 205 North Richmond Street Location and Ordering Hours
(920) 364-0123
205 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI 54911
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement