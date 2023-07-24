Pizzas by Marchelloni-Ottawa 424 W Main St Ste 2b
Appetizers
Marchelloni Roll
Wings
Specialty Pizzas
Primo 12"
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Italian Sausage
Primo 16"
Classic Combo 12"
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Italian Sausage, Black olives, Ham, and Pork Sausage
Classic Combo 16"
Meat Marchelloni 12"
Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Pork Sausage, and Italian Sausage
Meat Marchelloni 16"
Vegetable 12"
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Extra Cheese
Vegetable 16"
Three Pounder 16"
Italian Sausage and Extra Cheese
Hawaiian 12"
Ham, Pineapple, and Extra Cheese
Hawaiian 16"
BBQ Chicken 12"
Chicken, Bacon, BBQ, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken 16"
Taco Pizza 12"
Refried beans, Taco Flavored Beef, and mozzarella cheese baked and topped with lettuce, tomato, and taco chips. Served with your choice of sauce
Taco Pizza 16"
Sandwiches
Soft Drinks
Dessert
12" Cinnamon Sugar Bites
Our dough cut into bite-sized nuggets, topped with cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of fresh vanilla cream icing
16" Cinnamon Sugar Bites
