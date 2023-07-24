Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Spicy Cauliflower

$6.99

Bosco Sticks

$7.99

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99

pizza

Mini 7"

$4.99

Regular 12"

$12.99

Large 16"

$16.50

Gluten Free Crust

$14.99

Marchelloni Roll

Mini 7"

$5.49

Regular 12"

$16.99

Large 16"

$20.99

Mini Meal Deals

#1 Pizza

$8.41

#1 Roll

$8.41

#2

$8.99

#3 Pizza

$10.99

#3 Roll

$12.49

#4

$12.49

#5

$11.49

#6

$10.49

Nuggets

7" Nugget

$4.49

12" Nugget

$7.49

16" Nugget

$10.99

Garlic Bread

2 Slices of Garlic Bread

$2.95

4 slices of Garlic Bread

$4.99

Wings

6 Traditional Chicken Wings

$8.99

10 Traditional Chicken Wings

$12.99

20 Traditional Chicken Wings

$21.99

6 boneless wings

$7.99

10 boneless wings

$11.99

20 boneless wings

$19.99

Rings

6 chicken rings

$7.99

10 chicken rings

$11.99

20 chicken rings

$21.99

Sauce

Lg Sauce Cup

$1.09

Sm Sauce Cup

$0.65

Specialty Pizzas

Primo 12"

$16.75

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Italian Sausage

Primo 16"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, and Italian Sausage

Classic Combo 12"

$16.75

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Italian Sausage, Black olives, Ham, and Pork Sausage

Classic Combo 16"

$20.99

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Italian Sausage, Black olives, Ham, and Pork Sausage

Meat Marchelloni 12"

$16.75

Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Pork Sausage, and Italian Sausage

Meat Marchelloni 16"

$20.99

Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Pork Sausage, and Italian Sausage

Vegetable 12"

$16.75

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Extra Cheese

Vegetable 16"

$20.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Extra Cheese

Three Pounder 16"

$17.99

Italian Sausage and Extra Cheese

Hawaiian 12"

$16.75

Ham, Pineapple, and Extra Cheese

Hawaiian 16"

$20.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Extra Cheese

BBQ Chicken 12"

$17.75

Chicken, Bacon, BBQ, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken 16"

$21.99

Chicken, Bacon, BBQ, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

Taco Pizza 12"

$16.95

Refried beans, Taco Flavored Beef, and mozzarella cheese baked and topped with lettuce, tomato, and taco chips. Served with your choice of sauce

Taco Pizza 16"

$20.99

Refried beans, Taco Flavored Beef, and mozzarella cheese baked and topped with lettuce, tomato, and taco chips. Served with your choice of sauce

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Freshly sliced italian beef topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of hot au ju

Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Freshly sliced ham topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and creamy italian dressing

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.69

Dessert

12" Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$10.99

Our dough cut into bite-sized nuggets, topped with cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of fresh vanilla cream icing

16" Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$13.99

Our dough cut into bite-sized nuggets, topped with cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of fresh vanilla cream icing

Cheesecake

$5.99

Delivery charge

Out of Town Delivery

$1.00