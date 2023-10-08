Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
6525 Washington Street
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Ottimo - Yountville
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
6525 Washington Street
Food
Barista
Wine Trolley
Food
Antipasti
Salumi & Cheese
$20.00
Patatine Fritte
$12.00
Insalatina
"Caesar"
$18.00
Verde
$18.00
Caprese
$18.00
Panini
Caprese
$19.00
Prosciutto
$19.00
Giana's
$20.00
Turkey Rocamole
$19.00
Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Pizza
Queen Margharita
$18.00
Selvaggio
$18.00
Calabrese
$18.00
Pasticceria
Vanilla
$5.00
Chocolate
$5.00
Strawberry
$5.00
Plum
$5.00
Barista
Coffee
Espresso
$9.00
Double Espresso
$10.00
Latte
$12.00
Cappuchino
$12.00
Americano
$10.00
Decaf Coffee
$8.00
Coffee
$8.00
Wine Trolley
Tasting Menus
Tasting Menu
$16.00
Wine Tasting
$20.00
Ottimo - Yountville Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 939-1031
6525 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599
Open now
• Closes at 4PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement