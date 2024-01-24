OTTO Portland 110 Brewery Ln, Portsmouth
Featured Items
Build Your Own
Cheese Pizzas
Meat Pizzas
- Buffalo Chicken$16.25+
buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese, scallions
- Chicken & Basil$14.75+
mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce
- Chicken, Caramelized Pear & Fontina$16.50+
chicken, caramelized pears, fontina cheese, cream, herb (Created by Riley & Staff)
- Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion$15.75+
mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion
- Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey$15.75+
mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey
- Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese$16.25+
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese, mozzarella, oregano
- Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion$16.50+
mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions
- Meatball, Ricotta & Basil$16.50+
meatball crumble, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, ricotta, basil Our Meatballs contain gluten. GF version is not available. If you would like to order this on a gluten free crust, please do that in the build-your-own section
- Pepperoni$15.00+
mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce
- Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms$15.75+
mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce
- Sausage & Vidalia Onion$15.75+
mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce
- Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion$15.75+
mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion
- Spicy Pulled Pork, Jalapeño & Pineapple$17.50+
pepper, spicy pulled pork, mozzarella, jalapeño pepper, pineapple
- Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage$17.50+
mozzarella, sausage, pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce
- Sriracha Chicken & Avocado$15.75+
mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado
Veg Pizzas
- Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese$15.50+
mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion
- Butternut Squash, Ricotta & Cranberry$15.50+
mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries
- Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil$15.50+
mozzarella, ricotta, roasted eggplant, basil, red sauce
- Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb$15.50+
mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb, old school sauce
- Margherita$14.50+
mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil
- Ricotta & Basil$14.50+
mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce
- Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic$15.50+
mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic, red sauce
- Caramelized Pear, Blue Cheese, & Arugula$16.50+
caramelized pear, mozzarella, blue cheese, herb, arugula
- Spinach & Artichoke$15.50+
artichoke cream sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese, roasted artichokes, herb
- Roasted Eggplant, Garlic, Zucchini, Tomatoes & Basil$16.50+
mozzarella cheese, red sauce, roasted eggplant, sliced tomatoes, roasted zucchini, roasted garlic, herb, basil
Appetizers/Sides
- Side Meatballs$9.50
6 house-made pork & beef meatballs in pomodoro sauce
- Two-Cheese Garlic Sticks$7.75
12 house-made breadsticks with asiago, mozzarella, and garlic butter with pomodoro sauce
- Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers$9.50
jalapeños stuffed with ricotta, cream cheese, scallion, hot honey & bacon with toasted breadcrumb
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
- House - Made Blue Cheese$1.00
- House - Made Pomodoro Sauce$1.00
- House - Made Ranch$1.00
- Side of Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Greek Dressing$1.00
Salad
- Greek Winter Seasonal Salad$9.25
romaine, cucumber, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing
- House Salad$6.75
mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$7.75
romaine lettuce, black pepper, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$9.25+
chopped romaine, bacon, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, with house-made blue cheese dressing
Sandwiches
- Italian Sub$12.00
hot capicola, sweet soppressata, mortadella, provolone, tomato, shredded romaine, hot pepper relish, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
- Oven-Roasted Turkey Sub$11.00
turkey, provolone, shredded romaine, tomato & mayo
- Meatball Sub$13.00
house-made meatballs, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago
Drinks
Desserts
- Single Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie 3 Pack$8.00Out of stock
- Tiramisu$5.75Out of stock
OTTO’s take on the classic Italian dessert; a layer of lightly sweetened Italian mousse set over espresso coffee-soaked lady fingers. The mousse is made with mascarpone cheese, which gives this dessert a creamy and luxurious texture.