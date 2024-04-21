Our Daily Bread Bistro 1003 S. Jefferson St.
Mother's Day
Mother's Day Brunch To-Go
BREAKFAST
Omelettes
- Bacon Avocado Bleu Omelette$14.00
Bacon, avocado, bleu cheese
- Cheesesteak Omelette$15.00
Mushrooms, onions, roast beef, chef peppers, mixed cheese
- Chef's Vegetable Omelette$16.00
- Country Omelette$14.00
Ham, bacon, Swiss Cheese
- Farmer's Omelette$14.00
Roasted garlic potatoes, bacon, swiss cheese
- Garden Omelette$13.00
Seasonal roasted mixed vegetables (does not have cheese)
- Greek Omelette$13.00
Roasted tomatoes, sauteed spinach, feta
- Meat Lover Omelette$15.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, swiss cheese
- Mushroom Bacon Omelette$14.00
Mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese
- Plain Omelette$10.00
Three egg omelette with your choice of cheese
- Rockefeller Omelette$14.00
Mushrooms, spinach, bacon, mixed cheese
- Southwest Omelette$13.00
Avocado, black bean and corn mix, mixed cheese
- Swiss Omelette$14.00
Asparagus, Swiss cheese, bacon
- Three Cheese Omelette$12.00
Swiss, cheddar and mozzarella
Chef's Breakfasts
- Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Choice of bagel or croissant, two eggs your way, two slics of bacon, tomato and swiss cheese
- Catch of the Day and Eggs Platter
Rotating choice of fish, two eggs, roasted potatoes, and choice of toast
- Easy Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way, two bacon, choice of toast, swiss cheese and tomato
- Feta Breakfast$10.00
Sandwhich-style with your choice of bagel or whole grain bread, eggs fried your choice of easy medium or hard, basil feta cheese, tomato
- Lox Bagel Platter$15.00
A deconstructed platter made of smoked salmon, everything bagel, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, onion
- Steak and Eggs$17.00
House cut shoulder tender, two eggs, roasted potatoes, hollandaise sauce, and choice of toast
- Virginia Breakfast$13.50
Two eggs your way, your choice of bacon or sausage, roasted potatoes and your choice of toast
- Bread Pudding Slice$8.95
The Classics
- Oatmeal with Fruit$7.00
Generous serving of made-to-order oatmeal topped with season fruit
- Yogurt Parfait$7.50
Plain lowfat Greek yogurt, house-made granola (contains nuts), seasonal fruit. Don't forget to ask for some honey if you like it sweetened!
- Two Eggs with Toast$6.50
Two eggs your way with your choice of toast
- Two Eggs with Two Meat$7.50
Two eggs your way with two slices of bacon
- Three Eggs with Two Meat$9.50
Benedicts On Hashbrowns
Benedicts on Croissant
- Eggs Florentine$11.50
Two poached eggs, spinach, hollandaise sauce served over a croissant
- Eggs Benedict$11.50
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce served over a croissant
- Roasted Veggies Benedict$11.50
Two poached eggs, roasted veggies, hollandaise sauce served over a croissant
- Crab Cake Benedict$15.00
Two poached eggs, crab cake, hollandaise sauce, served over a croissant
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$15.00
Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise sauce, red onions, capers, served over a croissant
- Caprese Benedict$12.00
Sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce served over a croissant
- Prosciutto & Asparagus Benedict$15.00
Prosciutto, asparagus, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, served over a croissant
French Toast/Waffle/Crepe
- Belgian Waffle$10.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream
- Belgian Waffle Combo$15.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with two eggs your way and two bacon slices
- Classic French Toast$11.00
Two slices of delicious house-mdae French taost, topped with seasonal fresh fruit and real whipped cream
- French Toast Platter$16.00
Two slices of French toast, two eggs your way, two bacon slices, swiss cheese, tomato, powdered sugar, fresh fruit, whipped cream
- Fruit Compote French Toast$12.00
French Toast topped with seasonal fruit compote and powdered sugar, served with whip cream
- Strawberry Nutella Crepes$11.50
Two crepes rolled together and stuffed with cooked strawberries and nutella, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
- Sweet Crepes$9.50
Two crepes served with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream
- One Slice Of French Toast$6.00
Pancakes
- One Pancake$4.50
- Two Pancakes$8.00
- Three Pancakes$11.50
- One Blueberry Pancake$5.00
- Two Blueberry Pancakes$9.00
- Three Blueberry Pancakes$13.50
- One Choc Chip Pancake$5.00
- Two Choc Chip Pancake$9.00
- Three Choc Chip Pancake$13.50
- Vermont Maple Syrup$3.50
- Pancake Combo$7.50
Huge buttermilk pancake(s), 2 eggs your way, and 2 slices of bacon or sausage. Served with butter and pancake syrup
Today's Specials
- Beef Brisket Hash$20.95
Smoked barbeque beef brisket served over roasted garlic potatoes topped with cheese and two eggs fried over easy
- Berry Cream Cheese Crepes$13.95
Whole wheat crepes stuffed with a sweet tarragon cream cheese filling and topped with mixed berry compote
- Bison Smoked Sausage Hash$20.95
Hash made with bison smoked sausage, roasted potatoes, roasted red peppers, and onions topped with two over easy eggs
- Bread Pudding Platter$17.95
A large serving of our house-made orange pecan bread pudding topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs your way, two slices of bacon, Swiss cheese, fresh tomato slices and a side of whipped cream
- Carnitas Omelet$14.95
Goat cheese, house made traditional Mexican carnitas, avocado, topped with salsa verde sauce folded into a fluffy three egg omelette, served with your choice of bread
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast Platter$16.00
House-made cinnamon rolls pressed with our delicious French toast batter and topped with whipped cream. Served with two eggs your way, choice of meat, and slices of Swiss cheese and tomatoes
- Croque Monsieur$14.95
Ham and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two pieces of buttered potato sourdough bread, topped with Bechamel sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with garlic roasted potatoes
- Duck Confit Benedict$14.95
Shredded duck confit made from legs and thighs, served over a croissant and topped with two poached eggs with hollandaise
- European Cheese Omelet$12.95
Fontina, gruyere, and smoked gouda cheese folded into a fluffy three-egg omelet. Served with your choice of bread
- Goat Cheese Broccoli Cauliflower Omelet$14.95
Goat cheese, sausage, and oven-roasted cauliflower and broccoli folded into a fluffy three egg omelet, served with your choice of bread
- Green Eggs & Ham$14.95
Two eggs scrambled with sautéed spinach and all-natural ham, topped with mixed cheese, and served with garlic roasted potatoes
- Ham And Cheese Croissant Benedict$13.95
Our house-made ham and cheese croissant grilled, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
- Ham Strata Platter$16.95
A large slice of casserole made with ham, mixed cheese, house-made bread, and eggs. Topped with house-made bechamel, and served on a platter with two eggs your way, side of bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomatoes
- Harissa Shakshuka$13.95
An Israeli dish consisting of crushed tomatoes, red peppers and harissa paste (spicy!) roasted into a thick sauce. Served with poached eggs dropped on top
- Irish Omelet$14.00
- Lemon Artichoke Chicken & Waffle$17.95
All-natural chicken breast baked in a house-made creamy sauce with lemon, celery, onions, and artichokes. Served with a fresh Belgian waffle and a side of syrup
- Mega Chili Burrito$14.95
Ham, pork, beef and turkey diced with spicy chili (beans and ground beef), onions, swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese, mixed together with scrambled eggs wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with garlic roasted potatoes
- Mexican Mega Burrito$14.95
Ham, pork, beef and turkey diced with onions, swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese, mixed together with scrambled eggs, and jalapenos wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with an avocado spread. Served with garlic roasted potatoes
- Pork Belly Benedict$16.95
Crispy, diced, hickory-smoked pork belly served on a freshly-baked croissant, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
- Ribeye & Eggs Platter$23.95
Four ounces of marbled ribeye served with two eggs your way, roasted potatoes, and your choice of bread
- Ribeye Hash$20.95
4 oz diced marbled ribeye sautéed into hash with roasted garlic potatoes, red peppers, and onions with two eggs fried over easy and topped with salsa verde
- Royal Reuben Omelet$14.95
Swiss cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut folded into a fluffy, three-egg omelet and topped with 1000 Island dressing. Served with your choice of bread
- Salmon Cake Benedict$13.00
Salmon cake made with salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard served on a freshly-baked croissant topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise
- Sausage Strata Platter$16.95
A large slice of casserole made with mixed cheese and sausage, house-made bread, and eggs. Topped with house-made bechamel, and served on a platter with two eggs your way, side of bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomatoes
- Shamrock Eggs$14.95Out of stock
Two eggs fried hard in a ring of green peppers, served with two pieces of bacon, garlic roasted potatoes, and your choice of bread
- Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Ground beef braised over onion, carrots, celery, peas, mushrooms, French herbs and spices, covered in a tomato based sauce, layered between mashed potatoes, topped with cheese and baked to perfection.
- Southwest Burrito$14.95
Ham, pork, beef and turkey diced with black beans, corn, onions, swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese, mixed together with scrambled eggs wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with salsa verde. Served with garlic roasted potatoes
- Spicy Brunch Pail$14.95
Ham, pork, beef and turkey diced with swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese, mixed with scrambled eggs and jalapenos, served with your choice of bread
- Spicy Mexican Scramble$13.95
Two eggs scrambled, topped with tomatillo salsa, avocado, and goat cheese. Served with garlic roasted potatoes
- Wild Mushroom Omelet$14.95
Brie cheese and sauteed wild mushrooms folded into a fluffy, three-egg omelet
- Winter Hash$14.95
A bed of oven-roasted hash made of brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, red potatoes, and onion. Topped with two eggs over easy and mixed berry compote
LUNCH
Soup
Salads
- Balsamic Chix Salad$15.95
Balsamic-marinated grilled chicken breast served over a bed of mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes and red onions
- Balsamic Grilled Chix Caesar Salad$15.95
A bed of romaine, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, topped with all-natural balsamic marinated chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, asiago, and parmesan cheeses, with house-made croutons
- Beef Tip Bleu Cheese Salad$14.95
House cut petite tenders, mixed greens, onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles
- Blackened Colossal Shrimp Salad$17.95
Four Colossal shrimp sautéed in white wine and butter with blackened seasoning, green apple slices and dried cranberries over spring mix
- Burrata Salad$14.95
Fresh burrata on a bed of mixed greens, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and croutons drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze
- Caesar Salad$9.95
A bed of romaine, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, cherry tomatoes, asiago and parmesan cheeses, with house-made croutons
- Endive Salad$14.95
A bed of fresh endive leaves with fresh green apple slices, tomatoes, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese crumbles and topped with olive oil
- Honey Rosemary Salmon Salad$21.95
Fresh Salmon steak seared medium-rare with honey-rosemary glaze, fresh apple slices, dried cranberries, cucumber, onion and tomato on a bed of spring mix
- ODB Cobb Salad$15.95
Egg salad, bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, all-natural ham and all-natural turkey over spring mix
- Salmon Cake Salad$14.95
Salmon cake made with salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard on a bed of fresh mixed greens, topped with fresh apple slices, dried cranberries, cucumber, onion and tomatoes
- Side Green Salad$5.00
- Stuffed Avocado Salad$14.95
Avocado stuffed with your choice of either chicken, tuna or egg salad on a fresh green salad
Hot Plate
- Beef Bourguignon$16.95
Classic French beef stew with Angus beef tips, mushrooms, carrots, and celery, slowly braised in red wine, served over jasmine rice
- Chicken Curry$14.00
All-natural chicken breast baked in a house-made creamy curry sauce with celery, onions, and dried cranberries, served over jasmine rice
- Coq Au Vin$15.00
All-natural chicken breast braised in red wine along with bacon, mushrooms, onions, garlic, and aromatic herbs. Served with garlic roasted potatoes
- Cranberry Salmon$23.95
Fresh salmon steak pan seared and topped with a house made cranberry orange sauce, served with a side of quinoa salad and beet salad
- Lemon Artichoke Chicken$15.00
All-natural chicken breast baked in a creamy sauce with lemon, celery, onions, and artichokes, served with jasmine rice
- Mango Chutney Pork Loin$15.00
Seared pork loin topped with house-made peach chutney compote. Served with roasted potatoes and beet salad
- Salmon Bouillabaisse$23.95
An ODB Favorite! Spicy French fisherman’s stew, a seafood broth with many spices. [garlic, onions, tomatoes, saffron, thyme, bay], vegetables, mussels, mini shrimp. Served over pan seared salmon steak and jasmine rice
- Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Ground beef braised over onion, carrots, celery, peas, mushrooms, French herbs and spices, covered in a tomato based sauce, layered between mashed potatoes, topped with cheese and baked to perfection.
- Spicy Pimento Cheeseburger$13.00
Fresh Black Angus ground chuck burger, lettuce, tomato, and house-made pimento cheese on focaccia, served with roasted potatoes
- Steak Diane$18.95
6 oz. of Petite house-cut tenders finished with an onion, mushroom, garlic and red wine pan sauce. Served with roasted potatoes, and a side of beet salad
Hot Sandwiches
- Amazing Wild Mushroom Sandwich$13.95
Italian wild mushrooms, grilled onion and green pepper, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, *roasted red pepper hummus* and fresh tomato. Served on fresh wheat bread
- Blackened Mahi Mahi Wrap$13.95
3 oz medium rare Mahi Mahi, avocado spread, spring mix, avocado and red onion all wrapped together in our new warmed tomato basil wrap
- BLT$8.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of bread
- Caprese Wrap$12.95
Fresh shredded mozzarella, balsamic chicken, tomato slices, spring mix, and pesto spread, all wrapped tightly in our new warmed tomato basil wrap
- Chicken Salad Melt$10.00
House-made cranberry chicken salad with tomato and cheese melted on fresh bread.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$13.95
Crab cake made with fresh crab, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard, served on fresh focaccia with aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion
- croque monsieur$13.95
- Cuban Pork$12.95
Blackened pork loin, ham, Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, and grain mustard on freshly baked wheat bread
- French Dip$13.95Out of stock
Roast beef, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese melted on fresh wheat bread with a side of au jus for dipping
- Grilled Cheese$7.95
A mix of cheddar, swiss, and mozzarella cheese melted on freshly-baked bread
- Pimento BLT$10.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and house-made pimento cheese on toasted wheat bread
- Downtown Steak & Cheese$13.95
Roast beef, mushrooms, onion, roasted red peppers, tomato, mayo, and Swiss cheese on a freshly baked wheat bread
- Ruben Sand$11.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, house-made 1000 Island dressing and melted swiss cheese on freshly baked bread
- Salmon Cake Sandwich$13.00
Salmon cake made with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, corn, red peppers, horseradish, and grain mustard, served on fresh wheat bread with avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Tuna Salad Melt$10.00
House-made tuna salad, tomatoes and melted cheese and fresh bread.
- Turkey Gruyere Melt$12.00
All-natural turkey breast melted with gruyere cheese, house-made mixed berry sauce, and served on freshly-baked wheat bread
Quiche
Showcase Salads
Lunch Stew
- Lamb Tagine$16.95
Traditional French stew with slow-roasted lamb leg in a fragrant tomato sauce with spices, roasted vegetables and peas; served over jasmine rice
Sides
DRINKS
Hot Drinks
- Coffee$2.75
- To-Go Coffee$2.75+
Fresh Red Rooster Coffee! We do a rotating variety of blends.
- Hot Tea$2.50+
Mighty Leaf Tea. Organic & Fair Trade. Crafted from premium whole tea leaves, fruits, herbs, and spices for incomparable flavor of unparalleled quality.
- Latte$4.75+
Red Rooster espresso is used to make a gourmet coffee experience. Add a flavor shot or check out our special lattes for seasonal flavors.
- Chai Latte$5.50+
Sweetened organic chai concentrate steamed with milk
- Flavored Chai Latte$6.25+
Organic Chai, milk and your choice of flavoring
- Coffee Grog$5.00+Out of stock
- Cappucino$4.75+
Red Rooster Espresso and frothy milk
- Espresso Shot$2.50+
Red Rooster espresso
- Cafe Au Lait$5.00+
Brewed Red Rooster Coffee and steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate$6.00+
Ghirardelli hot chocolate and milk. Do you want whipped cream?
- French Hot Chocolate$6.50+Out of stock
French sipping chocolate, this rich beverage is made with dark chocolate and heavy cream.
- Cortado$4.00
Made with Red Rooster espresso
- Red Eye$3.50+
A shot of Red Rooster espresso in brewed Red Rooster coffee
- Americano$3.95+
- Macchiato$3.95
Cold Drinks
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Bottled Juice$2.75
- Small Fresh Squeezed OJ (8oz)$5.25
- Large Fresh Squeezed OJ (12oz)$6.75
- Iced Tea$2.00
- Perrier$2.50
- Iced Coffee (16 oz)$2.75
- Small Milk (12oz)$3.00
- Large Milk (16oz)$4.00
- Small Choc Milk (12oz)$3.50
- Large Chocolate Milk (16oz)$4.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Side Milk Option$1.00
- Flavored Lemonade$2.75
- Flavored Iced Tea$2.75
Spring Drinks
To Go Drinks
Hot Beverage
- Coffee$2.75+
Fresh Red Rooster Coffee! We do a rotating variety of blends.
- Latte$4.00+
Red Rooster espresso is used to make a gourmet coffee experience. Add a flavor shot or check out our special lattes for seasonal flavors.
- Chai Latte$4.00+
Sweetened organic chai concentrate steamed with milk
- Flavored Chai Latte$4.60+
Organic Chai, milk and your choice of flavoring
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75+
Brewed Red Rooster Coffee and steamed milk
- Cappucino$3.00+
Red Rooster Espresso and frothy milk
- Cortado$3.50
Made with Red Rooster espresso
- Espresso Shot$2.50+
Red Rooster espresso
- Red Eye$3.50+
A shot of Red Rooster espresso in brewed Red Rooster coffee
- Hot Chocolate$4.25+
Ghirardelli hot chocolate and milk. Do you want whipped cream?
- French Hot Chocolate$6.50+
French sipping chocolate, this rich beverage is made with dark chocolate and heavy cream.
- Mighty Leaf Hot Tea$2.50+
- Spring Drinks$4.25+
Cold Drinks
- Tap Water
- ToGo Bottled Soda$2.00
- ToGo Honest Tea$2.50
- ToGo Bottled Juice$2.50
- ToGo Smart Water$2.20
- Kombucha$5.00
Locally sourced from Blue Ridge Bucha and served in reusable glass bottles
- Regular Fresh Squeezed OJ (9oz)$5.00
- XL Fresh Squeezed OJ (16oz)$8.00
- Small Milk (5oz)$2.00
- Regular Milk (9oz)$3.00
- Iced Coffee (16 oz)$2.75
- Lavendar Lemonade$2.75
- Straw Rose Lemonade$2.75
- Honey Mango Iced Tea$2.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.75
- Watermellon Hibiscus Lemonade$2.75
DINNER
Bread
Dinner Appetizers
- Harissa Shakshuka Mussels$16.95
Mussels cooked in crushed tomatoes, red peppers and harissa paste (spicy!), served with a side of bread
- Parmesan Brussel Sprouts$12.95
Brussel sprouts roasted in a casserole dish with with parmesan and cracked black pepper
- Bresaola Carpaccio$13.95
Thinly sliced salted and aged shaved Italian beef, served with mixed greens, capers, grain mustard, and cherry tomatoes topped with olive oil and balsamic glaze
Dinner Entrees
- Bearnaise Mahi Mahi$25.95
Fresh Mahi Mahi pan seared and topped with velvety rich caper beurre blanc served with garlic roasted potatoes and beet salad
- Classic American Cheeseburger$14.95
Our fresh Black Angus ground chuck and short rib burger with lettuce, mayo, tomato, onions and cheddar on rosemary Focaccia bun. Served with roasted potatoes and a pickle
- Cranberry Orange Salmon$23.95
Fresh salmon steak pan seared and topped with house-made cranberry orange sauce, served with a side of quinoa and beet salad
- Fettuccine Ratatouille$13.95
Heart classic French dish with roasted eggplant, red peppers, and tomatoes tossed with fettuccine pasta
- Fettuccini Bolognaise$14.95
Our house made rich red sauce made with ground chuck, roasted tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mushrooms tossed with fettuccini pasta
- Lamb Tagine$16.95
Traditional French stew with slow-roasted lamb leg in a fragrant tomato sauce with spices, roasted vegetables and peas; served over jasmine rice
- Lemon Artichoke Chicken$18.95
All-natural chicken breast baked in a house-made creamy sauce with lemon, celery, onions, and artichokes served with a side of jasmine rice and today's vegetable
- Mango Chutney Pork Loin$16.95
Seared pork loin topped with house-made peach chutney compote. Served with roasted potatoes and beet salad
- Mediterranean Pasta$13.95
Fettuccine pasta tossed with house-made pesto, feta cheese, and chef vegetables
- Mixed Berry Confit De Canard$32.00
Duck thigh and leg prepared in the traditional French style of slow roasting in duck fat to give a moist and earthy flavor. Topped with house-made mixed berry chutney. Served with chilled quinoa and asparagus
- ODB Chicken Curry$18.95
All-natural chicken breast baked in a house-made creamy curry sauce with celery, onions, and dried cranberries, served with a side of jasmine rice and asparagus
- Spicy Pimento Cheeseburger$15.95
Fresh Black Angus ground chuck burger, lettuce, tomato, and house-made pimento cheese on focaccia, served with roasted potatoes
- Steak Bordelaise$19.95Out of stock
6 oz. of Petite house-cut tenders finished with bordelaise sauce (red wine, butter, shallots, herbs, demi glace). Served with roasted potatoes, and a side of beet salad
Dinner Salads
- *Beef Tip Bleu Cheese Salad$17.95
House cut petite tenders, mixed greens, onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles
- *Blackened Colossal Shrimp Salad$19.95
Four Colossal shrimp sautéed in white wine and butter with blackened seasoning, green apple slices and dried cranberries over spring mix
- *ODB Cobb Salad$18.95
Egg salad, bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, all-natural ham and all-natural turkey over spring mix
- Mahi Salad$24.95
Fresh Mahi Mahi served over an oven roasted hash made of brusselsprouts, sweet potatoes, red potatoes, shallots, and green apples over a bed of fresh mixed green
- Grilled Balsamic Chicken Salad$17.95
Balsamic-marinated grilled chicken breast served over a bed of mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes and red onions
- Honey Rosemary Salmon Salad$22.95
Fresh Salmon steak seared medium-rare with honey-rosemary glaze, fresh apple slices, dried cranberries, cucumber, onion and tomato on a bed of spring mix
- Side Mixed Green Salad$5.00
With tomatoes, onions and cucumbers
- Stuffed Avocado Salad$16.95
Soup
Quiche
Sides
Pasta
- Classic Beef Lasagna$14.95
Slowly simmered beef with tomatoes layered with pasta, our house-made tomato sauce, and mozzarella, cheddar and ricotta cheeses. Served on a bed of tomato coulis
- Vegetarian Lasagna$13.95
Mixed vegetables simmered with our house-made tomato sauce, layered with pasta, mozzarella, cheddar, and ricotta cheeses. Served on a bed of tomato coulis.
Seafood
- Bearnaise Mahi Mahi$25.95
Fresh Mahi Mahi pan seared and topped with velvety rich caper beurre blanc served with garlic roasted potatoes and beet salad
- Colossal Shrimp Risotto$23.95
Four Colossal shrimp sautéed in white wine with mushrooms and asparagus and served over house-made creamy risotto
Poultry
- Mixed Berry Confit De Canard$32.00
Duck thigh and leg prepared in the traditional French style of slow roasting in duck fat to give a moist and earthy flavor. Topped with house-made mixed berry chutney. Served with chilled quinoa and asparagus
- ODB Chicken Curry$18.95
All-natural chicken breast baked in a house-made creamy curry sauce with celery, onions, and dried cranberries, served with a side of jasmine rice and asparagus
Beef, Pork & Lamb
- Lamb Tagine$16.95
Traditional French stew with slow-roasted lamb leg in a fragrant tomato sauce with spices, roasted vegetables and peas; served over jasmine rice
- Balsalmic Blue Cheese Steak$18.95
Three two ounce petite house-cut tenders seared to perfection and finished with an onion, mushroom, and balsamic sauce. Topped with bleu cheese and served with chilled quinoa and chilled beet salad
- Mango Chutney Pork Loin$16.95
Seared pork loin topped with house-made peach chutney compote. Served with roasted potatoes and beet salad
- Spicy Pimento Cheeseburger$15.95
Fresh Black Angus ground chuck burger, lettuce, tomato, and house-made pimento cheese on focaccia, served with roasted potatoes
Retail Food Products (cold showcase)
Deli Salad Containers
Whole Quiche
FAMILY DINNER
Family Dinners ToGo
- Beef Bourguignon Family Dinner$55.00
Classic French beef stew with Angus beef tips, mushrooms, carrots, and celery slowly braised in red wine, served with jasmine rice. (serves 4)
- Chicken Curry Family Dinner$60.00
All-natural chicken breast baked in a house-made creamy curry sauce with celery, onions, and dried cranberries. Comes with jasmine rice and chef vegetables of the day (serves 4)
- Confit De Canard Family Dinner$135.00
Don’t want to do this complicated but delicious French dish at home? Don’t worry, we have it! Four whole duck thigh and leg prepared in the traditional French style of slow roasting in duck fat to give a moist and earthy flavor. Comes with the chef special reduction, roasted garlic potatoes and mixed green salad (serves 4)
- Crab Cakes Family Dinner$75.00
Six of our house-made crab cakes baked to perfection. Comes with roasted potatoes and a pan of salad (serves 4)
- Lamb Tagine Family Dinner$60.00
Savory tomato-based stew made with shredded slow-cooked lamb leg, roasted mixed vegetables, and peas. Served with jasmine rice and a pan of mixed green salad. (serves 4)
- Mediterranean Fettuccine Family Dinner$45.00
Fresh fettuccine pasta tossed in home-made pesto, roasted vegetables and feta cheese; served with a loaf of bread (serves 4)
- Pork Loin Family Dinner$55.00
Blackened Pork loin with a side of our special house chutney, roasted garlic potatoes and mixed green salad (serves 4)
- Fettuccine Bolognaise Family Dinner$55.00
Our house-made rich, red sauce made with ground chuck, roasted tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms tossed with fettucine pasta (serves 4)
- 4 Assorted Dessert Box$18.00