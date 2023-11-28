Our Deli & Cafe
Popular Items
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Tow fried eggs, Bacon, and American cheese on choice of toast or bread.
- Corned Beef Special Sandwich$10.99
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
- Meat Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Two fried eggs choice of meat and cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
Apps/Soups/Side Salad
Appetizers
- Bacon & Cheese Fries$6.99
- Broccoli And Cheese Bites$6.99
- Buffalo Tenders (5-Piece)$10.49
- Buffalo Wings (8-Piece)$12.49
- Cajun Fries$4.99
- Cheese Fries$5.99
- Chicken Fingers$9.49
- Chili & Cheese Fries$6.99
- French Fries$4.49
- Gravy Fries$5.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
- Old Bay Fries$4.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Tater Tots$4.49
- Waffle Cheese Fries$6.49
- Waffle Fries$4.99
Side Salad
Breakfast
Eggs
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich$4.99
Two fried eggs served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Two fried eggs choice of cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
- Meat & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
choice of meat and cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
- Meat & Egg Sandwich$6.99
Two fried eggs and choice of meat served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
- Meat Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Two fried eggs choice of meat and cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Tow fried eggs, Bacon, and American cheese on choice of toast or bread.
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Tow fried eggs, sausage, and American cheese on choice of toast or bread.
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich$4.99
OMELETTES
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$10.49
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Broccoli & Cheese Omelette$9.99
- Cheese Omelette$9.99
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Cheesesteak Omelette$13.99
chicken or beef and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Chicken Cheesesteak Omelette$13.99
- Choice of Veggie Omelette$10.49
choice of vegetables All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Crab & Tomato Omelette$14.99
american cheese topped with asparagus and hollandaise sauce All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Create Your Own Omelette$12.99
you pick the ingredients All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Denver Omelette$12.99
bacon, ham, peppers, onions and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Farmers Omelette$12.99
potatoes, sausage, ham and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$10.49
- Home Style Omelette$12.99
feta cheese, spinach, bacon and mushroom All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Italian Style Omelette$12.99
sharp provolone cheese, tomato, spinach, prosciutto All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Mexican Omelette$12.99
green peppers, tomatoes, onions, ham and cheddar cheese topped w/salsa All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Mushroom & Cheese Omelette$10.49
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Plain Omelette$8.99
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Pork Roll & Cheese Omelette$9.99
- Roasted Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Omelette$11.99
roasted red peppers and goat cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Sausage & Cheese Omelette$10.49
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Southwestern Omelette$12.99
green peppers, onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese topped w/salsa All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Spinach & Cheese Omelette$10.49
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
- Western Omelette$11.99
ham, peppers, onions and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES
- Almond French Toast$10.49
- Banana Pancakes$8.99
- Banana Walnut Pancake$9.99
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream
- Blueberry Pancakes$8.99
- Breakfast Burrito$10.49
Tortilla wrap filled, eggs, sausage, onion, peppers & Provolone cheese served, home fries
- California Benedict$12.99
Two poached eggs, spinach, tomato, avocado topped with hollandaise sauce on English Muffin, home fries
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.99
- Cinnamon Bun French Toast$6.99
Batter dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with powdered sugar
- Cinnamon Pancakes$9.99
- Crab Benedict$14.99
Lump crab meat, two poached eggs, asparagus, hollandaise sauce served on English muffin, home fries
- Cream Chipp Beef Over Home Fries$9.99
Our Deli “Classic” served over toast or home fries
- Cream Chipp Beef OverToast$9.99
- Eggs Benedict$10.99
Two poached eggs, Canadian Bacon topped with hollandaise sauce served on English Muffin
- Eggs Benedict Florentine$12.49
Two poached eggs, spinach, Canadian Bacon topped with hollandaise sauce on English Muffin
- French Toast$7.99
- French Toast Banana Walnut$9.99
- Fresh Fruit French Toast$10.99
- Mexican Breakfast Burrito$11.99
eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, green peppers black beans w/side salsa & sour cream
- Oatmeal$4.99
Old fashioned Quaker Oats with a hint of cinnamon. Add brown sugar, raisins, craisins or blueberries for 50¢
- One Banana Pancake$3.49
- One Banana Walnut Pancake$4.99
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream
- One Blueberry Pancake$3.49
- One Choc Pancake$3.49
- One Cinnamon Pancake$4.99
- One Pancake$3.49
- One Pumkin Pancake$4.99
- One Strawberry Pancake$3.49
- Pancakes$8.99
- Pumpkin Pancake$9.99
- Raisin French Toast$7.99
- Short Stack Almond French Toast$7.99
- Short Stack Banan Pancakes$7.99
- Short Stack BB Pancakes$7.99
- Short Stack CC Pancakes$7.99
- Short Stack Cinnamon Pancakes$8.99
- Short Stack French Toast$6.99
- Short Stack French Toast Banana Walnut$8.99
- Short Stack Fruit French Toast$9.99
- Short Stack Raisin French Toast$6.99
- Short Stack Strawberry Pancake$7.99
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$5.99
- SS Banana Walnut Pancake$7.99
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream
- SS Pancake$6.99
- SS Pumpkin Pancake$7.99
- Strawberry Pancakes$8.99
- Strawberry Stuffed Waffle$8.99
Belgian waffle stuffed with strawberry cream cheese and topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup
- Waffle$5.99
Topped with butter & powdered sugar, your choice of blueberries, strawberries, walnuts or bananas for 50¢
Side Breakfast Meat
Breakfast Side
- Bagel T Side/CC$2.99
- Bagel T w/CC$2.99
- Bagel Toast$1.99
- CC Beef Bowl$5.49
- Croissant$1.99
- English Muffin$1.99
- Everything Bag T w/CC$2.99
- Everything Bag Toast$1.99
- Everything Bag Untoast /CC$2.99
- Everything Bagel$1.99
- Gr Croissant$1.99
- Grilled Muffins$2.25
- Grilled Sticky Bun$2.99
- Long Roll$1.00
- Muffin$1.99
- Multigrain Toast$1.49
- Raisin Toast$1.99
- Round Roll$0.60
- Rye Toast$1.49
- Side Hollandaise$1.25
- Side Home Fries$3.49
- Wheat Toast$1.49
- White Toast$1.49
Lunch & Dinner
Hoagies
- American Hoagie$11.99
- Chicken Salad Salad Hoagie$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
- Corned Beef Hoagie$14.99
- Greek Salad Hoagie$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
- Ham Hoagie$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
- Italian Hoagie$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. *Italian includes cheese all other hoagies add cheese for 80¢
- Mixed Cheese Hoagie$9.99
Mix Of American Provolone and swiss, Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano.
- Pastrami Hoagie$13.99
- Roast Beef Hoagie$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
- Shrimp Salad Hoagie$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
- Tuna Salad Hoagie$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
- Turkey Hoagie$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
- Veggie Hoagie$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Club Sandwiches
- BLT Club$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
- Chicken Salad Club$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
- Ham Club$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
- Jr. Chicken Salad Club$9.99
- Jr. Ham Club$9.99
- Jr. Roast Beef Club$10.99
- Jr. Turkey Club$9.99
- Jr. Tuna Salad Club$9.99
- Roast Beef Club$12.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
- Tuna Salad Club$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
- Turkey Club$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
- Grilled Chicken Club$12.49
Cold Sandwiches
- B.L.T. Sandwich$7.49
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Boar's Head Liverwurst$7.99
- Bologna Sandwich$6.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Buffalo Cx Breast$9.49
- Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Corned Beef Sandwich$9.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Corned Beef Special Sandwich$10.99
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
- Deluxe Ham Sandwich$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Egg Salad Sandwich$7.49
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Genoa Salami Sandwich$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Honey Maple Turkey Sandwich$8.99
- Pastrami Sandwich$9.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Pastrami Special Sandwich$10.99
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
- Roast Beef Sandwich$9.99
- Roast Beef Special Sandwich$10.99
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$10.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Sliced Egg Sandwich$6.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Tavern Ham Sandwich$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Turkey Breast Sandwich$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
- Turkey Special Sandwich$10.99
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
- Virginia Baked Ham Sandwich$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Steak Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.49
with american cheese and buffalo sauce
- Buffalo chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.99
*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese lettuce and tomato and buffalo sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$11.99
- Cheese Steak$11.99
with American cheese
- Cheese Steak Hoagie$12.49
*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Cheesesteak Wrap$12.49
- Chicken Cheesesteak$11.99
with american cheese
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.49
*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$12.99
- Pizza Steak Sandwich$12.49
with provolone cheese and sauce
- Plain Buffalo Chicken Steak$12.49
- Plain Chicken Steak$10.49
- Plain Chicken Steak Hoagie$10.49
- Plain Steak$10.49
- Plain Steak Hoagie$10.49
Wrap's
- B.L.T. Wrap$8.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato With your choice of fresh flour white, tomato or wheat tortilla wrap.
- Buffalo ChickenTender Wrap$11.49
Warm breaded chicken tenders tossed in a tangy hot sauce with ranch dressing and cheddar cheese
- California Wrap$11.99
Tomato wrap, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, ranch dressing, avocado.
- Chicken Italiano Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing
- Chicken Salad Wrap$11.49
Chicken salad, Lettuce, Tomato
- Corn Beef Special Wrap$12.49
Boars Head Corned Beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw
- Create Your Own Wrap$11.49
Choice of grilled chicken, pastrami, chicken salad, corned beef, ham, roast beef, tuna salad, virginia baked ham or egg salad.
- Crispy ChickenTender Wrap$11.49
Warm breaded chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, monterey jack cheese tomato and ranch dressing
- CX Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
- Greek Chicken Wrap$11.49
Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, onions, black olives, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and balsamic dressing
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.49
Chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream
- Grilled Chicken wrap$11.49
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato
- Marinated Steak Wrap$11.49
Seasoned steak with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
- Roast Beef Special Wrap$11.49
Boars Head Roast Beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw
- Salmon B.L.T. Wrap$13.49
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Shrimp Salad Wrap$13.49
Shrimp salad, lettuce and tomato
- Tuna Salad Wrap$11.49
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato
- Turkey Special Wrap$11.49
Boars Head Turkey, Russian dressing, coleslaw
- Turkey Wrap$11.49
Boars Head Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato
- Veggie Wrap$9.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Hot Sandwiches
- 1/4 Lb Bores Head Hot Dog$4.99
Choice of bread or roll.
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.99
breaded fried chicken with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on long roll
- Grilled Chee & Bacon Sandwich$9.99
baco, american cheese on grilled white bread
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
with american cheese on grilled white bread
- Grilled Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich$10.99
Boars Head corned beef sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian dressing on grilled rye
- Grilled Corned Beef Sandwish$9.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich$9.99
ham, american cheese on grilled white bread
- Grilled Pastrami Reuben$10.99
- Grilled Pastrami Sandwich$9.99
pastrami on grilled rye bread.
- Grilled Salmon BLT Sandwich$12.49
- Grilled Turkey Ruben Sandwich$10.99
Boars Head Turkey sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on grilled rye bread
- Hot Corned Beef$9.99
Hot Corned Beef on Rye Bread
- Hot Pastrami Sandwich$9.99
- Meatball Sandwich$9.49
4 Meatballs with marinara sauce on long roll
- Meatball w/Cheese$9.99
4 meatballs with provolone cheese marinara sauce on long roll
- Tuna Melt$9.99
tuna with american cheese on grilled rye bread
- Turkey Melt$9.99
turkey with american cheese on grilled rye bread
Burgers
- American Burger$10.99
8 -oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie American Cheese, lettuce, tomato & raw onions, on Brioche Roll
- B.B.Q. Burger$10.99
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie bacon, American cheese and BBQ sauce on Brioche Roll
- Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$11.99
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions topped with blue cheese, bacon on Brioche Roll
- Cajun Burger$10.99
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, pepper jack cheese on Brioche Roll
- Cheddar Bacon Burger$11.99
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions, cheddar cheese and bacon on Brioche Roll
- Cheese Burger$9.49
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie with American cheese on Brioche Roll
- Double Cheese Burger$13.99
Two 6-oz Certified Black Angus Beef patties with American cheese on Brioche Roll
- Patty Melt$9.99
6-oz Certified Black Angus beef Pattie American cheese on grilled rye bread
- Pizza Burger$10.99
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on Brioche Roll
- Plain Burger$8.99
All burgers are 8 oz. made with Certified Angus Meat and served on a Brioche Roll.
- Reuben Burger$10.99
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on Brioche Roll
- Swiss & Mushroom Burger$10.99
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions topped with Swiss cheese & mushrooms on Brioche Roll
Chicken Sandwiches
- Cajun Chicken$9.99
blackened grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch served on Kiser Roll
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
choice of cheese
- Chicken Dijon$9.99
grilled chicken breast, Dijon mustard, lettuce tomato, swiss cheese served on Kiser roll.
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, fried onion, fried green peppers, tomato, side salsa and sour cream
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fired Filet of chicken served with Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese on Brioche Roll
- Grilled Chicken Florentine$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with spinach, garlic, olive oil, tomato, mozzarella cheese, served on Kiser Roll
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fired Filet of chicken dipped on hot sauce and served with Lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack cheese on Brioche Roll
- Tuscan Sandwich$12.99
grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato on Kiser roll served with French fries.
Salads
- Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad Platter$10.99
- Lg Caesar Salad$5.99
- Lg Chef Salad Platter$11.49
- Lg Chicken Salad Platter$13.49
- Lg Cobb Salad$11.49
- Lg Garden Salad$5.99
- Lg Greek Salad$10.49
- Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.49
- Lg Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad Platter$10.49
- Lg Grilled Salmon Salad Platter$13.49
- Lg Oriental Salad Platter$10.99
- Lg Shrimp Salad Platter$12.99
- Lg Tuna Salad Platter$13.49
- Lg Wedge Salad$7.99
- Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad Platter$8.99
- Sm Caesar Salad$5.99
- Sm Chef Salad Platter$9.49
- Sm Chicken Salad Platter$10.49
- Sm Cobb Salad$9.49
- Sm Garden Salad$4.99
- Sm Greek Salad$8.49
- Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$7.49
- Sm Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad Platter$10.49
- Sm Grilled Salmon Salad Platter$10.49
- Sm Oriental Salad Platter$8.99
- Sm Shrimp Salad Platter$9.99
- Sm Tuna Salad Platter$10.49
- Sm Wedge Salad$6.49
Lunch Specials
Kids Menu
Desserts
- 3 Cookies for $2$2.00
- Apple Pie$4.49
- Blueberry Pie$4.49
- Carrot Cake$4.99
- Cheese Cake$4.49
- Cherry Pie$4.49
- Cookie$0.75
- Homemade Brownie$3.99
- Tiramisu Cake$5.49
- Milkshake$5.99
- Oreo Mousse Cake$4.99
- Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie$3.49
- Red Velvet Cake$4.99
- Rice Pudding$4.49
- Triple Chocolate Cake$4.99
- Pumpkin Pie$4.49
- Coconut Custard Pie$4.49
Sides
- Long Roll$0.95
- Meatball$1.99
- Round Roll$0.75
- Side Avocado$1.75
- Side Banana$1.50
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side Blueberry$1.00
- Side Broccoli$2.99
- Side Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Side Chocchip$1.00
- Side Fried onion
- Side Gr Tomato$1.00
- Side Gravy$1.50
- Side Hollandaise Sauce$1.25
- Side Honey Mustard$0.80
- Side Hot Peppers
- Side Jalapeno Pepper$0.80
- Side Lettuce
- Side Mayo
- Side Mushroom$0.80
- Side Oil
- Side Onions
- Side Pickles$1.00
- Side Relish$0.80
- Side Roasted Red Pepp$0.80
- Side Salsa$1.25
- Side Sauce$1.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Spinach$1.99
- Side Strawberry$2.00
- Side Sweet Peppers
- Side Tomato$1.00
- Side Vinegar$0.80
- Side Whiz$1.25
