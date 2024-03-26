Our Green Affair Solana Beach
Food
Starters
- seasonal fruit & homemade granola$12.00
your choice of cottage cheese or yogurt
- breakfast bowl$15.00
museli, banana, strwaberry, blueberry, homemade granola, fig compote
- protein acai bowl$17.50
acai, whey protien, granola, raspberry, banana, cashews, coconut, kiwi, chia, cacoa nibs, almond butter
- hummus & crudites$14.00
carrots, celery, cucumber, radishes, baked pita
- corn ribs$13.00
roasted sweet corn, garnished with cilantro, tajin aioli, cotija cheese, lime
- roasted tomato soup & grilled cheese$14.00
an oga favorite topped with basil and olive oil
- high protein pancakes$15.00
banana sprinkled with cinnamon, oats, chia, flaxseed, vanilla mascarpone cheese, organic maple syrup
Eggs
- any style eggs$17.00
organic cage free eggs (3), confited potatoes, tomato, grilled sourdough
- chilaquiles omelette$17.50
green or red salsa, refried beams, cotija cheese, sour cream, red onion, cilantro
- green shakshuka$17.50
zucchini, tomatillo, olives, avocado, sunny side eggs (2), sour cream, cilantro, with toasted sourdough
- hot breakfast wrap$18.50
cheese crusted spinach flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, chorizo, refried beans, topped off with guacamole, pickled onion, cilantro
Toasts
- avocado toast$15.00
sourdough bread with avocado, chipotle aioli, arugula, bacon, fried egg, cherry tomatoes
- tomato toast$13.50
rye bread with a mozzarella crust, topped with roasted tomatoes, fresh tomatillos, basil, and a balsamic reduction
- smoked salmon toast$14.50
challah bread, smoked salmon, homemade cream cheese, whole grain mustard, capers, dill, lemon wedge
- figs & ricotta$15.50
macademi, balsamic reduction, basil
Sandwiches
- bacon banh mi$16.50
slow roasted pork belly, jicama, carrot, cucumber, garlic aioli, gali
- greens sandwich$16.00
sourdouch, whole grain mustard, vegan mayonnaise, roasted zucchini, cucumber, granny smith apple, baby spinach, sprouts, olive oil
- turkey delight$17.50
roasted turkey breast, spinach, asparagus, topped with béchamel, parmesan & fried egg
Salads
- seize her salad$14.00
kale, romaine, alfalfa sprouts, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, parmesan crisps, chili flakes, lime squeeze, caeser dressing
- hot chick salad$17.00
spinach, quinoa, carrots, cilantro, goat cheese, tomato, roasted corn, tortilla chips, avocado, hot chicken, caeser dressing
- bean there done that$14.00
kale, brown rice, black beans, cabbage, carrots, spicy sweet potatoe, watermelon radish, crunchy quinoa, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
Desserts
Drinks
High Protein Smoothies
- almond butter & cacoa nibs$9.00
banana, chocolate whey protein, spinach, chia, vanilla extract, almond
- mixed berries$9.00
cranberry, raspberry, greek yogurt, vanilla whey protein, oats, raw honey, hemp seeds, almond milk
- matcha & avocado$9.50
vanilla, whey protein, sp;inach, coconut milk, almonds, agave syrup
- blue spirulina$9.50
greek yogurt. Almond milk, oats, blackberry, vanilla whey protein
Dairy Free Smoothies
Low Carb Smoothies
Freshly Squeezed Juices
Mixed Juices
Alternative Lattes
