Ours Noir 311 Gay Street

Food

Appetizers

Tartine

$8.00

Toasted Baguette Slices, Goat Cheese Spread, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers

Tater Trio

$8.00

Mini Baked Potatoes Done Three Ways, Chages Daily, Please Ask Your Server for Today’s Flavors

Seared Scallops

$20.00

Seared Scallops With Spinach and Béchamel Sauce

Oysters Rockafeller

$17.00

Oysters a Half Shell Topped with Spinach, Onion, Gruyère Cheese, and Cream then Baked Until Golden Brown

Pomme Frites & Steak Bites

$15.00

Fries Wrapped in Grilled Smoked Tri Steak Topped with Meunière Sauce

Wrapped Verts

$11.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Haricot Verts, Roasted Tomatoes & Citrus Vinaigrette

Soup & Salad

Chicken Gumbo

$8.00

Crawfish Bisque

$8.00

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.00

Hot Sandwiches

Blackened Catfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Blackened Catfish Filet, Arugula, Tomato, Pickle, and Remoulade Sauce on a Baguette

Croque Madame

$14.00

Ham, Dijon, Béchamel Sauce, Brie with a Fried Egg on Sourdough

Croque Monsier

$13.00

Ham, Dijon, Béchamel Sauce, and Brie on Sourdough

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Savory Egg Battered Sourdough Bread, Ham, Chicken, Gruyère, & a Raspberry Dipping Sauce

Seared Chicken Crossiant

$15.00

Artichoke Pesto, Goat Cheese, Arugula, and Tomato

Smashed Burger

$12.00

and Smashed Burger Patty Topped with Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Pickles, Tomato, & Brie

Tuna Burger

$19.00

Seared Tuna Cake Topped with Haricot Verts, Arugula, Tomato, Boiled Egg Slices, and Vinaigrett

Cold Sandwiches

Prosciutto & Brie

$13.00

Prosciutto and Brie Cheese with a Balsamic Drizzle on Sourdough Bread with Arugula and

Pan Bagnat

$17.00

Tuna Salad, Tomato, Onion, Basil, Bell Peppers, and Olives

French Pressed Brick Sandy

$15.00

Prosciutto, Ham, Roasted Tomato, Artichoke Pesto, and Bri

Parisian Steak Croissant

$15.00

Medium Rare Steak, Horseradish Aoli, Brie, Arugula, And Roasted Bell Peppers

Chere Tomate Baguette

$12.00

Tomato, Goat Cheese, Herb de Province, & Arugula

Jambon Beurre

$17.00

Ham, Butter, Gruyère on a Baguett

Daily Croissant

$15.00

Housemade Salad with Lettuce & Tomato

Entree

Shrimp Etouffee

$21.00

Cajun Shirmp Stew with Onion, Celery, and Bell Peppers Served Over Dirty Rice

Scallop Creole

$35.00

Seared Scallops Served Over Dirty Rice with a House Made Creole Sauce

Beef Bourguignon

$22.00

Beef Stew Braised in Red Wine & Beef Stock With Carrots, Onions, Garlic, and

Dry Aged New York Skip

$40.00

Grilled House Aged NY Strip with Meunière Sauce. Served Beans with

Duck Confit

$35.00

Roasted Duck Served Over Dirty Rice

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp, Tomato, Garlic, Green Onion, & Demi Glaze

Chicken and House Sausage Cassoulet

$23.00

Slow Cooked Stew with Chicken & House

Cajun Butter Steak

$28.00

Chef’s Choice of Grilled Steak with Cajun Butter Served Over Dirty Rice with

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Frozen Hurricane

$5.00

Life Water

$4.50

Propel

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Water

Club Soda