Outpost Ice Arena
Grill Favorites
Hot Dog
Premium hot dog bun with a freshly grilled and butterflied all-beef hot dog served with fries.
Chile Cheese Dog
Butterflied all-beef hot dog with warm nacho cheese and flavorful chile con carne. Served with Fries.
Fries
Always freshly cooked crinkle cut fries.
Cheese Fries
Freshly cooked crinkle cut fries with a warm layer of nacho cheese and toppings of your choosing.
Nachos
Round tortilla chips smothered with warm nacho cheese and your choice of jalapeños.
5-Piece Mozzarella Sticks
5 piece breaded melted mozzarella cheese always cooked fresh.
10-piece Mini Corn Dogs
10 pieces of crunchy and delicious mini corn dogs. Served with fries.
5-piece Chicken Tenders
5 juicy and enjoyable chicken tenders. Served with fries.
Burgers
Hamburger
A juicy quarter-pound patty on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Served with fries.
Cheeseburger
Our flavorful burger with melted cheese to top off the flavor. Served with fries.
Green Chile Cheeseburger
Our succulent green chile brings out the taste of our savory cheeseburger and gives it the perfect amount of spice. Served with fries.