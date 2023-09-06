Grill Favorites

Hot Dog

$4.00

Premium hot dog bun with a freshly grilled and butterflied all-beef hot dog served with fries.

Chile Cheese Dog

$7.00

Butterflied all-beef hot dog with warm nacho cheese and flavorful chile con carne. Served with Fries.

Fries

$4.00+

Always freshly cooked crinkle cut fries.

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Freshly cooked crinkle cut fries with a warm layer of nacho cheese and toppings of your choosing.

Nachos

$6.00

Round tortilla chips smothered with warm nacho cheese and your choice of jalapeños.

5-Piece Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

5 piece breaded melted mozzarella cheese always cooked fresh.

10-piece Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

10 pieces of crunchy and delicious mini corn dogs. Served with fries.

5-piece Chicken Tenders

$9.75

5 juicy and enjoyable chicken tenders. Served with fries.

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.50

A juicy quarter-pound patty on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Served with fries.

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Our flavorful burger with melted cheese to top off the flavor. Served with fries.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$10.50

Our succulent green chile brings out the taste of our savory cheeseburger and gives it the perfect amount of spice. Served with fries.

Drinks

Soda

$3.00+

Hot Drinks

$2.50+

Cold Drinks

$3.50+

Snacks

Brownie

$3.50

Cake

$4.50

Candy

$1.75

Chips

$1.00

Cookie

$2.50

Cotton Candy

$6.00

Kettle Corn

$4.00

Pretzel w/ Cheese

$6.50

Trail Mix

$1.50

Dippin' Dots

$5.00

Box Candy

$3.75

Beef Jerky

$4.00

Slim Jim

$2.00

Mac n' Cheese

$3.00

Cup Noodles

$3.00

Popcorn

$3.50