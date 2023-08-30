OUTSYDE
CHIPS & DIP
Queso and Chips
Creamy melted White Queso Cheese with Chili Peppers served with Tortilla Chips
Southwestern Guacamole Dip and Chips
Southwestern Guacamole made with Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Garlic, Lime Juice, Cilantro served with Tortilla Chips
Ultimate Grande Chips
Crispy Tortilla Chips with melted Cheese and a side of Salsa and Guacamole and your choice of protein: Chicken, Beef or Shrimp, or all Three.
Fire Roasted Salsa and Chips
Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Lime, Red Onions, Garlic and Dry Chili Sauce served with Tortilla Chips
LOADED FRIES
Cheeseburger Pedal Fries
Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with Seasoned Ground Beef and White American Cheese.
Basket of Crinkle Cut Fries
Basket of seasoned Golden Crinkle Cut Fries
Shrimp Pedal Fries
Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with (6) Juicy Garlic Shrimp and White American Cheese.
Chicken Pedal Fries
Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with Grilled Chicken Breast and White American Cheese.
SANDWICHES
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich served with Fries
Hennessy Meatballs (6)
Hennessy Infused Italian Meatballs in a zesty BBQ sauce and Fries
Beyond Burger
Beyond Plant Based Burger on Brioche Bun and Fries
Cheeseburger
Juicy Cheeseburger topped with White American Cheese on Brioche Bun serve with Fries
SEAFOOD
Fried Catfish Nuggets
Cajun Fried Catfish Nuggets and Fries
Snow Crab Clusters (2) w/ Corn Nuggets
(2) Snow Crab Clusters served with Garlic Butter and Old Bay with (2) Corn Nuggets
EZP Shrimp (12) w/ Corn Nuggets
(12) Juicy XL Steamed Shrimp served with (2) Corn Nuggets
Calamari Fritti
Crispy Fried Calamari served with Fries
WINGS
10 Wings and Fries
Non-Breaded Naked Wings tossed in your choice of flavor with Fries
20 Wings Only
Non-Breaded Naked Wings tossed in your choice of flavor
30 Wings Only
Non-Breaded Naked Wings tossed in your choice of flavor
50 Wings Only
Non-Breaded Naked Wings tossed in your choice of flavor