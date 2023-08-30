CHIPS & DIP

Queso and Chips

Queso and Chips

$8.99

Creamy melted White Queso Cheese with Chili Peppers served with Tortilla Chips

Southwestern Guacamole Dip and Chips

Southwestern Guacamole Dip and Chips

$10.99

Southwestern Guacamole made with Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Garlic, Lime Juice, Cilantro served with Tortilla Chips

Ultimate Grande Chips

Ultimate Grande Chips

$11.99

Crispy Tortilla Chips with melted Cheese and a side of Salsa and Guacamole and your choice of protein: Chicken, Beef or Shrimp, or all Three.

Fire Roasted Salsa and Chips

Fire Roasted Salsa and Chips

$6.99

Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Lime, Red Onions, Garlic and Dry Chili Sauce served with Tortilla Chips

LOADED FRIES

Cheeseburger Pedal Fries

Cheeseburger Pedal Fries

$14.99

Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with Seasoned Ground Beef and White American Cheese.

Basket of Crinkle Cut Fries

Basket of Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.99

Basket of seasoned Golden Crinkle Cut Fries

Shrimp Pedal Fries

Shrimp Pedal Fries

$15.99

Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with (6) Juicy Garlic Shrimp and White American Cheese.

Chicken Pedal Fries

Chicken Pedal Fries

$14.99

Loaded Spindle Cut Potatoes topped with Grilled Chicken Breast and White American Cheese.

SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich served with Fries

Hennessy Meatballs (6)

Hennessy Meatballs (6)

$14.99

Hennessy Infused Italian Meatballs in a zesty BBQ sauce and Fries

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.99

Beyond Plant Based Burger on Brioche Bun and Fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Juicy Cheeseburger topped with White American Cheese on Brioche Bun serve with Fries

SEAFOOD

Fried Catfish Nuggets

Fried Catfish Nuggets

$15.99

Cajun Fried Catfish Nuggets and Fries

Snow Crab Clusters (2) w/ Corn Nuggets

Snow Crab Clusters (2) w/ Corn Nuggets

$24.99

(2) Snow Crab Clusters served with Garlic Butter and Old Bay with (2) Corn Nuggets

EZP Shrimp (12) w/ Corn Nuggets

EZP Shrimp (12) w/ Corn Nuggets

$15.99

(12) Juicy XL Steamed Shrimp served with (2) Corn Nuggets

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.99

Crispy Fried Calamari served with Fries

WINGS

10 Wings and Fries

10 Wings and Fries

$15.99

Non-Breaded Naked Wings tossed in your choice of flavor with Fries

20 Wings Only

20 Wings Only

$25.99

Non-Breaded Naked Wings tossed in your choice of flavor

30 Wings Only

30 Wings Only

$35.99

Non-Breaded Naked Wings tossed in your choice of flavor

50 Wings Only

50 Wings Only

$55.99

Non-Breaded Naked Wings tossed in your choice of flavor