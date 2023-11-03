Ovello Salumeria
House
Dinners
- Anatra all' Arancia Arrosto$25.00+
Your choice of a whole or half order of our rotisserie roasted duck. Marinated overnight with orange and a special blend of herbs and spices. Tender and delicious.
- Girarrosto Pollo$16.00
Whole rotisserie roasted chicken with a special blend of lemon, herbs, and spices, cut up and topped with lemon wedges. Ready for your oven.
- Lingua e Salsa Verde$18.00
Thinly sliced beef tongue served with salsa verde (Ovello's house made salsa verde made with parsley, anchovies, capers, and spices.).
- Vitello Tonnato$15.00
Thinly sliced veal with house made tonnato sauce - a creamy tuna, anchovy and caper sauce and a side of mini pickles.
- Gnocchi Al Tartufo Nero$25.00+
Chef Andrea’s gnocchi with bechamel, truffles, and topped with cheese. Ready for your oven.
- Pollo alla Diavola$18.00+
Rotisserie roasted chicken marinated overnight in mustard, red pepper flakes, black pepper, herbs. Mildly spicy.
- Garganelli alla Roscaiola$25.00
Panini's & Piadina
- Panino Porchetta$14.00
Thinly sliced Niman Ranch porchetta, arugula drizzled in balsamic vinegar, Chef Andrea's house made mayonnaise served on our focaccia bread.
- Massimo Panino$12.00
Special Massimo Panino on sliced focaccia, with sun dried tomatoes, stracciatella di burrata, prosciutto cotto, basil pesto and crumbled taralli (crackers).
- Spicy Betty Panino$14.00
Panini on house-made focaccia bread, hard boiled eggs, tangy pickled vegetables, tomatoes, Lozina and our Ovello spicy secret sauce.
- Panino Mortadella$12.00
On house made focaccia bread, imported mortadella with pistachio, aioli*, and romaine lettuce.
- D’Estate con Carciofi Panino$14.00
House roasted turkey, artichoke, Italian giardiniera, aioli, Val d’Aosta cheese, romaine lettuce on our focaccia bread.
- Piadina con Prosciutto Di Parma$14.00
House made Italian flatbread sandwich with prosciutto di Parma, Brie, roasted peppers, radicchio, garlic, parsley, EVOO.
- Add Salami$1.50
- Other Add on$0.50
- Funghi panino$15.00
In Fridge
- Insalata con Burrata e Pomodori$14.00
Di Stefano burrata, organic greens, heirloom tomatoes, organic basil, house balsamic vinaigrette.
- Insalata di Calamari$14.00
Blanched calamari with pickled vegetables, olives, fresh herbs, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil.
- Anchovies marinated in oil$12.00
Imported anchovies marinated in oil.
- Bagna Cauda$14.00
Delicious and addictive traditional Piemontese dipping sauce made from Agostino Recca anchovies, organic garlic, and olive oil. Use it as a dip for vegetables and bread. It is best served warm.
- Salsa Verde$14.00
House made salsa verde made with parsley, anchovies, capers, and spices.
- Pork Ragù 16oz$16.00
Full flavored and delicious with our fresh pasta. Made with pork and porcini mushrooms. 16 oz
- Basil Pesto$12.00
Local basil, California walnuts, almonds, Pecorino Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, butter. 8 oz
- 4oz Chicken Liver Pate$10.00
Chicken liver cooked in a special blend of spices and topped with Port gelatin. 4oz
- Fresh Pasta$9.00
Egg pasta, choice of spaghetti alla chitarra or rigatoni, made with organic flour and Silver Sky Ranch free-range organic eggs. ½ lb.
Desserts
- Tiramisù$10.00
House made ladyfingers, Italian mascarpone, espresso, and Valrhona chocolate.
- Cantucci Biscotti$9.50
Biscotti with California almonds - recipe from Toscana region of Italy. Goes well with coffee, Vin Santo wine or any dessert wine.
- Torta di Ricotta al Limone$8.00
Lemon ricotta cake. Light and delicious. Perfect dessert for these warmer days. Served with a light housemade lemon glaze.
- Torta Caprese$8.00
Italian chocolate cake made with Valrhona cocoa, walnuts, and almonds. Gluten free.
- Torta di Fichi$7.00
Fig cake topped with crunchy almonds and powdered sugar. Sold by the slice.
- Torta Pistachio$6.00
Imported white sponge cake with pistachio cream and pistachio crumbs.
- Chocolate and Cream Cake$6.00
Imported cake with Chocolate mouse, cream, and cream puffs.
- Brutti e Buoni Cookies$7.50
- Panna Cotta$8.00
Beverages
- Clementine Galvanina$3.25
- Blood Orange Soda Galvanina$3.25
- Ginger Ale 12oz Galvanina$3.25
- Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic) Galvanina$3.25
- Lemon Sparkling Soda Organic - Galvanina 12oz$3.25
- S Pellegrino 250ml$2.50
- S Pellegrino 500ml$4.00
- Acqua Panna- 250ml$2.50
- Acqua Panna- 750mL$4.00
- Peach Ice Tea 16oz$5.50
- Molecola$3.25
- IL CHINOTTO$3.25
- Aranciata San Pellegrino 11.15oz$2.50
- Aranciata Rossa San Pellegrino 11.15oz Can$2.50
- Limonata di Sicilia (A'Siciliana)$4.00
- Limonata San Pellegrino 11.15oz$2.50
- Sugar Free Molecola$3.25
- SM. Arancia Di Sicilia (A'Siciliana)$4.00
- 1L Arancia Di Sicilia (A'Siciliana)$6.50
- Limonata di Sicilia (A'Siciliana) 1L$6.50
Charcuterie Boards
Salami
- Sonoma$32.00
California Merlot, spices.
- Napa$32.00
California Cabernet Sauvignon, spices.
- Milano$30.00
Tried and true salame with salt and pepper.
- Chorizo$32.00
Spanish style.
- Piccante$32.00
Red pepper, spices.
- Aglio$32.00
Garlic, spices.
- Wild Boar Cacciatore$36.00
- Porcini and Herb$34.00
Porcini mushrooms, Italian herbs.
- Wild Fennel Pollen$34.00
Old fashioned style salame-using CA Organic wild fennel & anise.
- Cocoa Tobacco$34.00
- Sopprenssato Veneta$32.00
Other Whole Cuts
- Mortadella$18.00
- Prosciutto di Parma$26.00
- Prosciutto San Daniele$28.00
- Prosciutto Cotto$24.00
- Speck$23.00
- Jamón Serrano$30.00
- Coppa$38.00
Heritage pork shoulder.
- Golfera Golfetta$32.00
- Porchetta$19.00
House made porchetta. Pork loin wrapped with pork belly and lined with herbs, hand tied and rotisserie roasted.
- Salsiccia Fresca$22.00
- Pancetta$20.00
Heritage pork belly layered with herbs, spices.
- Guanciale$20.00
- Filetto Pepe Nero$40.00
- N'duja$27.00
- Cotechino$22.00
Market Place
Olive Oils and Vinegar
- Partanna- Sicilian Tin Olive Oil$15.00
The PARTANNA is freshly produced oil packaged immediately after the first pressing, in mid October. It is undecanted, therefore appearing even cloudier and greener, more herbaceous and pizzicante in flavor. PARTANNA is produced only once a year, always in October and, like all genuine olive oil, it's appearance in the tin is subject to changes over the passing of the year, it's flavor becomes gradually mellower. It becomes cleared as sediments drop to the bottom of the tin and adopts a golden hue. This is the same oil that Asaro family use everyday at home. Buon appetito!
- Limone Olive Oil$22.00
Limone olive oil is versatile and a brightly flavored oil. Enjoy it over roasted vegetable, as a finish for seafood, or as a salad dressing.
- Rivera Ligure - extra virgin olive oil$38.00
- Costa dei Rosmarini - Santa Chiara EVOO$36.00
Santa Chiara is an extra virgin olive oil, cold pressed. High quality Ligurian olive oil from Rosmarino Farm. Sweet fruity, intense taste.
- Gianfranco Becchina Olio Verde$38.00
Distinguished by it's freshness, inimitable bouquet, bright green hue and near lack of acidity, Olio Verde is a rare product altogether. Gianfranco Becchina cultivates the prized Nocellara olives on his estate in Castelvetrano, Sicily, applying ecological methods. At the beginning of October the olives are hand harvested at their peak, still green, which assures the quality of the oil while limiting its yield. The olives are pressed at the immaculate frantoio on his estate.
- Frantoi Cutrera Olive Oil$26.50
Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means. Extra virgin olive oil obtained by cold extraction, from theblocwal olive variety "Tonda Iblea".
- Laudemio Frescobaldi Olive Oil$40.00
In the middle ages, "Laudemio" was the name of the best part of the harvest, destined for the lord's table. Already in those ages, the Frescobaldi family produced fine wine and olive oil in their Tuscan estates. Today, Laudemio Frescobaldi represents the highest expression of the virgin olive oil coming for on Frescobaldi olive groves. In autumn, the olives are picked early and are always pressed in the proprietary mill within a few hours from the harvest.
- Il Casolare Organic Olive Oil$19.00
It is an olive oil of consistent quality. It fits all cooking uses, both for raw food and sauces, side dishes, roasted meat, and cakes, respecting the balance of your dishes. Il Casolare is an unfiltered cold pressed extra virgin oil. You may therefore see a small amount of sediment in the bottom of the bottle.
- Red Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Leonardi 1871)$22.00
- Gold Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Leonardo 1871)$28.00
- Stage Gulch Farms Extra Virgin Olive Oil$28.00
Frantoio, Leccino, & Pendolino organic olive varieties
Seafood
- Sardines in Olive Oil (La Narval)$11.00
Sardines, olive oil, and salt.
- Mussels in Spanish Sauce (La Narval)$11.00
Mussels, sunflower oil, wine vinegar, garlic, bay leaves, spices, and salt.
- Octopus with Garlic Sauce (La Narval)$14.00
Octopus, Sunflower oil, garlic, and salt.
- Ventresca Fillets of Light Tuna Belly in Olive Oil (La Narval)$16.50
Light Tuna, Olive Oil, and Salt.
- Mackerel in Olive Oil Fillets (La Narval)$11.00
- Filetti Pregiati Di Acciughe$24.00
Wild caught anchovies fished in the Adriatic Sea water.
- Fillets of Anchovies in Olive Oil (Agostini Recca)$8.50
Caught with surrounding nets in Fishing Area
- Capers Packed in Sicilian Sea Salt (Azienda Agricola)$10.25
Capers are the buds of the caper plant. They are biologically cultivated on Salina one the Aeolian Islands. Salina is well known for its flavorful capers, the results of exceptionally fertile
Butters, Honey and Jams
- Butter and Truffle Summer Truffle (Sogno Toscana)$18.00
Butter (97%), flavor, Italian summer truffle (Tuber aestivum Vitt. 1%), salt, pepper. Contains: Milk
- Truffle Flavored Honey (Sogno Toscano)$18.00
Honey (origin Italy) (98%), Italian summer truffle (Tuber aestivum Vitt. 1%), flavor.
- Truffle Sauce with Summer Truffle (Sogno Toscana)$15.50
Champignon mushrooms (Agaricus bisporus), extra virgin olive oil, Italian summer truffle (Tuber aestivum Vitt. 3%), parsley, garlic, flavor, salt, pepper.
- Black Summer Truffle Slices Sliced Truffle in Oil (Sogno Toscana)$65.00
Italian summer truffle (Tuber aestivum Vitt. 50%), olive oil, salt, flavor,
- Mostarda di Cipolle (Sogno Toscana)$45.00
red onion, brown sugar, water, lemon juice, natural aroma of mustard.
- Mostarda do Fichi (Sogno Toscana)$45.00
fig, brown sugar, water, lemon juice, natural aroma of mustard
- Chestnut Honey (Mielbio)$15.75
- Raw Honey Chestnut (Mielbio)$15.75
Sweets & Desserts
Chips and Crackers
- Alfredo's Potato Chips Truffle Gluten Free$5.00
Our Gourmet line of potato chips made with hancooked style, thicker and crunchy, less 30% of fatty compared to our traditional chips.
- Alfredo's Potato Chips Salt Gluten Free$6.00
Potato, sunflower seed oil, salt. Gluten Free.
- Patatine Tartufo Truffle Chips$6.25
potatoes, sunflower seeds oil, olive oil, freeze-dried summer truffle (Tuber aestivum Vitt.) 0.45% (like 2.25% of fresh truffle), salt, flavor. Gluten Free.
- Taralli Fatti a Mano al peperoncino (Terre do Puglia)$5.50
100% Grano Italiano - Bakery Product with Fennel Seeds and Extra Virgin Olive Olive Oil 5%
- Taralli Classic Flavor (Sogno Toscana)$5.50
wheat flour, high-oleic sunflower oil, extra virgin olive oil. Contains Wheat. May contain traces of soy, sesame.
- Taralli Fatti a Mano Gusto Classico (Terre do Puglia)$5.50
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sea Salt Crackers$9.50
- GF Olive Oil Sea Salt Crackers$9.50
Herbs and Spices
Tomato and Sauces
Grains and Pasta
- Bucatini Giuseppe Cocco$8.50
Durum wheat semolina and water.
- Spaghetti Giuseppe Cocco$8.50
Durum wheat semolina and water.
- Paccheri Giuseppe Cocco$6.50
- Garganelli All'uovo$9.00
- Orecchiette pugliesi$9.50
Durum wheat semolina and water.
- Potato gnocchi$7.50
- Bramata Corn Meal
- GF Penne Rigate$11.50
- GF Spaghetti$8.75
- Papparedelle All'Uovo$9.00
Cheese
- Holy Moly$44.00
- Tartufo Pecorino$39.00
- Pecorino Pistachio$26.00
- Raschera DOP$30.00
- Ricotta Salata$16.00
- Moliterno Fiore Dolce$26.00
- Burrata Italiana$6.50
- Burrata alla panna$5.50
- Mozzarella di Bufala Campana$15.00
- Discreet Charms$48.00
- Caciocavallo$24.00
- Pecorino Brillo$26.00
- Flower Power$48.00
- Bodacious$44.00
- Gorgonzola Dolce$23.00
- Aries Shooting Star Creamery$36.00
- Stefano Burrata$5.50