Partanna- Sicilian Tin Olive Oil

$15.00

The PARTANNA is freshly produced oil packaged immediately after the first pressing, in mid October. It is undecanted, therefore appearing even cloudier and greener, more herbaceous and pizzicante in flavor. PARTANNA is produced only once a year, always in October and, like all genuine olive oil, it's appearance in the tin is subject to changes over the passing of the year, it's flavor becomes gradually mellower. It becomes cleared as sediments drop to the bottom of the tin and adopts a golden hue. This is the same oil that Asaro family use everyday at home. Buon appetito!