Over Easy Kitchen - Holmdel 2111 Rt 35
DRINKS
Seasonal / Specialty Drinks
Caramel Dream
Macchiato style with caramel syrup, double shot of espresso, your choice of milk, and a caramel drizzle.
Hazelnut Oat Mocha
Lavender Haze Matcha
Lavender Lemonade
Mandarin Orange Lemonade
OE 50/50
OEK Shaken Espresso
Peach Ring Palmer
Strawberry Lemonade
Thin Mint Cold Brew
Pistachio Matcha
Kaffee / Coffee
O.E. Brew
Togo Small O.E. Brew
Togo Large O.E. Brew
Americano
Handcrafted Americano made with a double shot of espresso.
Cappuccino
Handcrafted cappuccino made with a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.
Chai Latte
Black tea concentrate infused with spices, your choice of milk.
Cold Brew
Slowly steeped for fifteen hours for a super smooth & highly caffeinated cup of coffee.
Decaf Americano
Decaf Double Espresso
Decaf Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Flavored Latte
Handcrafted latte made with a double shot of espresso with your choice of milk and flavor.
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Handcrafted hot latte made with a double shot of espresso.
Matcha Latte
Organic ceremonial grade matcha made with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk.
Mocha
Handcrafted hot mocha made with a double shot of espresso.
Soft Beverages
FOOD - Online Orders
Egg Shop
Amalfi Toast
Roasted garlic spread, pesto aioli, soppressata, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, burrata & shaved parmesan on grilled sourdough. Topped with basil, roasted grape tomatoes, pesto & white truffle oil.
Avo Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado, mixed cheese, arugula, rolled in an omelette and a whole wheat wrap, sliced sushi style and finished with sweet chili, spicy mayo, toasted crumbs
Avocado Benedict-ish
Two poached eggs and country ham on grilled sourdough bread, topped with hollandaise sauce and sliced avocado.
Açaí Bowl DF/GF/V
Maple cinnamon cold oats, acai , roasted peach, blueberries, toasted, oats, Maple, honey, peach syrup
B.E.C. Sandwich
Bacon, two over easy eggs, american cheese on a house made brioche bun served with home fries.
B.Y.O. Egg Platter
One egg, any style. Work your way up to a full meal.
B.Y.O. Omelette
includes two fillings of your choice, served with home fries or spring mix salad and toast
Fancy Burrata
Two poached eggs, fresh burrata cheese over arugula, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, and balsamic, on grilled sourdough bread topped with pesto aioli.
Fancy Scrambled
Soft scrambled eggs topped with burrata served with heirloom tomatoes, pesto, crispy basil and flakey sea salt.
Grilled Steak & Eggs
Marinated skirt steak, three eggs any style served with artisan seven grain avocado toast, evoo, crushed red pepper flakes.
Italian Pesto Egg & Cheese
Soft scrambled eggs, sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, topped with roasted pesto grape tomatoes & arugula on house made panini bread.
Mediterranean Omelette
Onions, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, served with a Greek "prassini" side salad, country toast.
O.E. Eggs
Three eggs any style with your choice of home fries or arcadian salad, served with meat and toast.
Protein Breffy
Scrambled egg whites, marinated grilled chicken, baby spinach tossed in fresh lemon & evoo, artisan seven grain avocado toast.
Summer Avo Toast
Whipped roasted, beet, ricotta, honey, sourdough, arugula, avocado, lemon evoo, flakey salt, roasted pistachios
Griddle
Belgian Waffle
Brioche French Toast
blueberries, banana, powdered sugar
C.R.E.A.M
Brioche, French toast, roasted peach, blueberries, Matcha, whip, cream, toasted, oats, Maple, honey, peach syrup
GF Short Stack
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Mixed berry compote, blueberries, house made whipped cream, powdered sugar
Nutella Pancakes
Seasonal fruit, powdered sugar.
O.E. Hot Cakes
Three traditional pancakes served with syrup and powdered sugar. Gluten Free batter available.
Sandwiches & Burgers
B.L.T. Kitchen Club
Roasted turkey, bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, baby spinach, mayonnaise on artisan seven grain toast
Bangin’ Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk cayenne fried chicken breast, spicy mayo, arugula, caramelized onions, pickles, served on a house made brioche bun with a side of french fries
Burrata Baguette
Chicken Capri Baguette
Da Meech
Fried breaded chicken cutlet, shaved grana padano cheese, arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic, on seeded ciabatta bread served with an arcadian salad tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.
Greek Bowl
Ground turkey patty, Romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata, olives, whipped roasted beet honey ricotta, lemon oil dressing, naan bread
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque
Swiss, cheddar, and american cheese on thick cut sourdough bread served with creamy tomato bisque soup topped with shredded parmesan.
Grilled Eggplant Baguette
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Marinated skirt steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, sharp cheddar cheese, and chipotle sriracha jocoque, on garlic seeded ciabatta bread served with french fries
N.Y.C. Style Reuben
Smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, melted swiss cheese on rye, with a side of french fries.
O.E. Burger
Flame grilled Angus beef, bbq bacon, American cheese, avocado, baby spinach, sliced tomato, caramelized onions, brioche bun, French fries, truffle mayo
Tuna on Toast
House made tuna salad, sliced tomato, and arugula, on artisan seven grain toast, served with an arcadian salad with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Light Side
Salads & Soups
Cali Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, grilled corn, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing on side
Farm House Salad
Arcadian salad, grape tomatoes, red onions, dried cranberries, roasted yellow beets, candied pecans, chopped avocado, goat cheese, balsamic dressing on side
Greek Prassini Salad
Romaine, fresh dill, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, lemon vinaigrette dressing, country toast.
West Coast Greek Salad
Grape tomatoes, feta, red onions, avocado, kalamata olives, served with grilled chicken over grilled naan bread, with house made lemon vinaigrette.
Summer Love Salad
Blackenend shrimp, arugula, warm, quinoa, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, beets, blood, orange, watermelon, radish, lemon oil dressing
Tomato Soup
Dressing 16 Oz Container
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
Bell & Evans gluten free chicken breast served with french fries or seasonal fruit.
Kids French Toast Stix
Classic vanilla cinnamon egg battered french toast sticks with syrup and powdered sugar, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese on sliced french brioche, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.
Kids PB&J
Peanut butter & jelly on sliced french brioche, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.
Kids Scrambled Eggs
2 scrambled eggs, choice of toast, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.
Kids Silver Dollars
3 mini pancakes topped with powdered sugar, syrup, and served with french fries or seasonal fruit.