Seasonal / Specialty Drinks

Bellini

$6.00

Caramel Dream

$6.00

Macchiato style with caramel syrup, double shot of espresso, your choice of milk, and a caramel drizzle.

Hazelnut Oat Mocha

$6.00

Lavender Haze Matcha

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.75

Mandarin Orange Lemonade

$6.00

OE 50/50

$4.50

OEK Shaken Espresso

$6.00

Peach Ring Palmer

$6.00

Pistachio Matcha

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Thin Mint Cold Brew

$6.00

Kaffee / Coffee

O.E. Brew

$4.25

Togo Small O.E. Brew

$3.50

Togo Large O.E. Brew

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Handcrafted Americano made with a double shot of espresso.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Handcrafted cappuccino made with a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.

Chai Latte

$6.00

Black tea concentrate infused with spices, your choice of milk.

Cold Brew

$6.00

Slowly steeped for fifteen hours for a super smooth & highly caffeinated cup of coffee.

Decaf Americano

$3.75

Decaf Double Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Flavored Latte

$6.00

Handcrafted latte made with a double shot of espresso with your choice of milk and flavor.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Latte

$4.75

Handcrafted hot latte made with a double shot of espresso.

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Organic ceremonial grade matcha made with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk.

Mocha

$5.00

Handcrafted hot mocha made with a double shot of espresso.

Tea

Harney & Sons Tea

$3.00

Soft Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.50
Chocolate Milk

$4.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Figi Large

$5.00
Figi Small

$3.00
Lemonade

$4.50
Mexican Coke

$3.50
Mexican Sprite

$3.50
Orange Juice

$4.50
Pellegrino Large

$6.00
Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Kids Drinks

$2.50