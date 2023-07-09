the BRIDGE Café Delray Beach
FOOD
Salads
Breakfast
All-American Breakfast
$15.00
Avocado Bruschetta Toast
$12.00
Birthday Waffle
Cheeseburger Omelet
$16.00
Chicken N' Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
$16.00
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
$13.00
French Toast Duo
$15.00
Good Morning Wake-Up
$14.00
Greek Yogurt Parfait
$14.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
$15.00
Mornin' Mac N' Cheese
$15.00
Ny Style Bacon, Egg, And Cheese
$13.00
Plain French
$11.00
Plain Omeletts
$13.00
Plain Waffles
$7.00
Plan Pancakes
$10.00
Short Rib Hash
$18.00
Sunrise Crab Cake
$19.00
Sandwiches & Wraps
Sides
Otb Kids
DRINKS
Beverages
Americano
$6.00
Bottled Coke Products
$3.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Chocolate Milk
$5.00
Coffee (Free Refills)
$6.00
Coffee ToGo
$3.00
Decaf Cappuccino
$6.00
Decaf Coffee (Free Refills)
$6.00
Decaf Coffee ToGo
$3.00
Double Espresso
$7.00
Espresso
$5.00
Flavored Cappuccino
$7.00
French Press Coffee
$10.00
Fresh Juice
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$6.00
Hot tea
$4.00
Iced Coffee
$6.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Juice Fruit Smoothie
$9.00
Large Juice
$5.00
Latte
$6.00
Milk
$4.00
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Virgin Drnks
$8.00
Yogurt Fruit Smoothie
$10.00
Wine
the BRIDGE Café Location and Ordering Hours
(561) 403-5581
814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8AM