Overrice - SODO 2207 East Michigan Street
PLATE LUNCHES
- Filipino Plate Lunch$15.60
Served over Jasmine Rice, Pancit, Lumpia Shanghai (pork) & your choice of meat.
- Filipino Mixed Plate Lunch$18.00
Served over Jasmine Rice, Pancit, Lumpia Shanghai (pork) & 2 choice of meat.
- Hawaiian Plate Lunch$14.40
Served over 2 scoops Jasmine Rice & 1 Scoop Mac Salad & your choice of meat.
- Hawaiian Mixed Plate Lunch$16.80
Served over 2 scoops Jasmine Rice & 1 Scoop Mac Salad & 2 choices of meat.
PUPUS
- Lumpia Shanghai 3 pieces$7.20
Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls
- Lumpia Shanghai 6 pieces$13.20
Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls
- Extra Lumpia for Plate Lunches$3.60
Filipino Crispy Spring Rolls
- Ono Salad$4.80
Elbow noodles smothered with mayonnaise, eggs, carrots, potatoes, seasoned to perfection.
- Pancit$7.20
Rice & Wheat noodles sauteed with garlic, carrots, edamame & seasonal veggies.
- Musubi$4.20
Hawaiian snack.
- Side Rice$3.60
- Side Veggies With Black Bean Sauce$7.20
- Vegan Mac Salad$4.00
- Side Meat 7oz$10.80
- Limited-edition "ChickenAdobo Lumpia" 3 pieces$8.40
LOCAL FAVORITES
Popular Japanese Style breaded chicken with curry on top. Served Hawaiian Style (Jasmine Rice & Mac Salad)
