Burgers

Bacon BBQ Burger

$12.95

1/4 lb Smash burger with cheddar, bacon, onion rings, smothered in BBQ

Patty Melt

$12.95

1/4 lb Smash burger with provolone, cheddar, beer grilled onions, served on marble rye

"Fear the Beer" Burger

$13.95

1/4 lb Smash burger with bacon, beer braised onions, topped with beer cheese on a pretzel bun

Hawaiian Burger

$13.95

1/4 lb Smash burger with provolone, ham, grilled pineapple and teriyaki drizzle.

Mac Attack Burger

$12.95Out of stock

1/4 lb Smash burger covered in creamy mac & cheese with bacon topping

The Penalty Box Fire Burger

$12.95

1/4 lb Smash burger with jalapenos, pepperjack, bacon, and chipolte sauce

The OT Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb Double burger with cheddar, provolone, bacon, beer grilled onions, guacamole, topped with a fried egg and chipotle sauce.

Classic Burger

$9.95

1/4 lb Smash burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Entrees

Broasted Pork Chop Dinner

$17.95

2 Bone-in Broasted Pork Chops served with your choice of potato, applesauce and dinner roll. Choice of homemade soup or salad.

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Grilled chicken served on a bed of white rice, topped with tangy orange sauce, green onion, sesame seeds and toasted almonds. Served with choice of homemade soup or salad.

BBQ Ribs

$16.95+

BBQ ribs, basted in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.95

Char-grilled Marinated Chicken Breast served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.

Broasted Chicken

$10.95+

Our deliciously crispy Broaster Chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, and homemade soup or salad.

Tenderloin Filet

$24.95

Lightly Seasoned Char-grilled 8oz Tenderloin Filet, served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.

Ribeye Dinner

$26.95

Char-grilled 12oz. Ribeye Steak, served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.

Friday Fish Fry

Haddock

$15.95

2 pc Haddock (Baked or Beer Battered) served with choice of potato, coleslaw or applesauce and homemade cornbread.

Perch

$16.95+

Walleye

$20.95

Beer Battered Walleye with choice of potato, coleslaw and applesauce and a homemade cornbread muffin. Served with tartar sauce and lemon slice.

Shrimp

$16.95

In the Bunker

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Slow oven roasted, thinly sliced, beef brisket layered on a toasted hoagie, topped with red onion and a horseradish crème' sauce.

Steak Sandwich

$11.95

The famous Fireman's Steak char-grilled and served on a toasted Roeck's Hardroll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Shredded pork, BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw and homemade onion rings piled high on brioche bun

Little Vikings

Jr. Slider

$7.95

Jr. Hamburger served with french fries or tator tots , applesauce and a pickle spear.

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled cheese served with french fries or tator tots, applesauce and pickle spear.

Little Goal Tenders

$7.95

2 pc crispy chicken tenders served with french fries or tator tots, applesauce, pickle spear and choice of a dipping sauce

Mini Mac

$6.95Out of stock

Kids serving of macaroni and cheese served with applesauce and a pickle.

Pizza

Cheesehead Pizza

$13.95+

Heavy blend of cheese with red pizza sauce

The OT Za

$20.50+

Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, onion with a red pizza sauce

Margherita Pizza

$16.50+

Garlic olive oil base with mozzarella, sliced tomato and fresh basil

Italian Beef Pizza

$19.95+

Garlic oil base with italian beef, caramelized onion, giardineira and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50+

BBQ base with mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.95+

Ham, pineapple, Mozzarella cheese with your choice of BBQ or pizza sauce base

BLT Pizza

$18.50+

Bacon and mozzarella on a red pizza sauce base topped with lettuce, tomato and a mayo drizzle

Garden Veggie Pizza

$19.00+

Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers on a red pizza sauce base

Meat Lover Pizza

$21.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham on a red pizza sauce base

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00+

garlic mild buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles, topped with green onion and a buffalo drizzle

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.95+

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese with a parsley sprinkle

Salads

Southwest Salad

$13.95

Grilled or crispy chicken on a bed of romaine topped with shredded cheddar, tomato, black beans, corn, red onion, crispy tortilla chips and fresh guacamole

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Shredded Parmesan and Seasoned Homemade Croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce, lightly tossed in a Caesar dressing. Topped with a homemade Parmesan Crisp. Add grilled or crispy chicken for an additional charge.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine with candied pecans, dried cherries, feta cheese, and Granny Smith apple slices. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Chef Salad

$12.95

Ham, turkey, bacon crumbles, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar, hardboiled egg and homemade seasoned croutons, served on a bed of romaine, with a side of your favorite dressing.

Mandarin Orange Salmon Salad

$16.95

Grilled Salmon filet on a bed of romaine with slices of mandarin orange, red onion, cucumber, topped w toasted almonds and served with a lemon vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$4.00

Sandwich or Wrap

Rachel

$11.95

Thinly shaved turkey breast topped with creamy coleslaw, swiss, 1000 island dressing on toasted marble rye

Reuben

$12.95

Slow cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island dressing served on toasted marble rye

The Big Catch

$12.95

Deep-Fried Beer Battered Haddock topped with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tartar sauce, served on a Roeck's Bakery HardRoll.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

Grilled or crispy chicken topped with a mild buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato.

The Kickin' Chickin'

$12.95

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in a cajun seasoning, topped with jalapenos, pepperjack and a strawberry jalapeno jam.

Honey Mustard Chicken

$12.95

Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing and shoestring potatoes.

The Classic Birdie

$11.95

Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli.

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Melted provolone over shaved roast beef, sauteed onions and peppers, piled high on a toasted hoagie, served with a side of au jus for dipping.

The GOAT Grilled Cheese

$9.95

American, provolone and cheddar cheeses melted on buttery, grilled Texas Toast.

The Driver OT Club

$12.95

Shaved Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, served between 3 pcs of buttery toasted white bread.

The BLT

$11.95

Your classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, served on buttery toasted white bread.

Side Order

American Potato Salad

$3.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Broasted Potatoes

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Homemade Mashed Potato/Gravy

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Potato Pancake (Friday Only)

$3.00

German Potato Salad (Friday Only)

$3.00Out of stock

Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Starters

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Squared curds served with strawberry jalapeno sauce on the side

Reuben Rolls

$7.95

Corned beef, swiss, & sauerkraut wrapped eggroll, served with 1000 island

Big Game Nachos

$11.95

Homemade tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese or queso, seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, black olives, sour cream and green onion *(Substitute chicken or pulled pork for additional charge.)

Hometeam Tenders

$9.95

Regular or Spicy hand breaded crispy chicken tenders, served with a dippin' sauce

Mushrooms on Toast

$11.95

Toasted crostini, with melted provolone, topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms in a garlic thyme demi glaze

King Size Pretzel

$11.95

Big A$$ Pretzel, served with your choice of cheese dip

Chips and Dip

$4.00

Homemade chips, served with house dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

House rolled mozzarella sticks in an egg roll, deep fried and served with marinara.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95

Breaded jalapenos, filled with cream cheese and deep-fried to a golden crispness

Tenderloin Filet Sliders

$15.95

4 Tenderloin filet sliders, topped with garlic thyme sautéed mushrooms and a horseradish crème sauce

Homemade Onion Rings

$5.95

Homemade onion rings served with our homemade ranch

Fumble Fries

$11.95

Pile of crinkle cut fries, topped with cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and green onion, drizzled with our homemade ranch

Tacos

$10.95

Two soft shell tacos with choice of chicken, bbq pulled pork, or deep fried haddock topped with broccoli slaw, chipotle sauce and pico

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips served with salsa

Super "OT" Bowls

Burger Tot

$8.95

Tator tots, shredded cheddar, burger, lettuce, onion, 1000 island and pickle, topped with sesame seeds

Loaded Tot

$8.95

Tator tots, shredded cheddar, bacon crumbles, and sour cream. Topped with green onion.

BBQ Pork Tot

$8.95

Tator tots, shredded cheddar, pulled pork, green onion, topped with pile of homemade onion rings drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tot

$8.95

Tator tots, shredded cheddar, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, drizzled with homemade ranch and topped with green onion

Rueben Tot

$8.95

Tator tots, shredded swiss, corned beef brisket, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing

Taco Tot

$8.95

Tator tots, nacho cheese, taco meat, tomato, jalapeno, black olives, sour cream topped with green onion.

Bacon Mac Tot

$8.95Out of stock

Tator tots, creamy mac & cheese, topped with bacon crumbles

TO GO Broasted Chicken

12 pc Bucket

Wings

6 Traditional

$9.00

12 Traditional

$15.00

1/2 # Boneless

$7.50

1# Boneless

$12.50

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$6.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Dessert

$4.95