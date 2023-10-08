Overtime Sports Bar And Grill 175 Tyler St.
Burgers
Bacon BBQ Burger
1/4 lb Smash burger with cheddar, bacon, onion rings, smothered in BBQ
Patty Melt
1/4 lb Smash burger with provolone, cheddar, beer grilled onions, served on marble rye
"Fear the Beer" Burger
1/4 lb Smash burger with bacon, beer braised onions, topped with beer cheese on a pretzel bun
Hawaiian Burger
1/4 lb Smash burger with provolone, ham, grilled pineapple and teriyaki drizzle.
Mac Attack Burger
1/4 lb Smash burger covered in creamy mac & cheese with bacon topping
The Penalty Box Fire Burger
1/4 lb Smash burger with jalapenos, pepperjack, bacon, and chipolte sauce
The OT Burger
1/2 lb Double burger with cheddar, provolone, bacon, beer grilled onions, guacamole, topped with a fried egg and chipotle sauce.
Classic Burger
1/4 lb Smash burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Entrees
Broasted Pork Chop Dinner
2 Bone-in Broasted Pork Chops served with your choice of potato, applesauce and dinner roll. Choice of homemade soup or salad.
Orange Chicken
Grilled chicken served on a bed of white rice, topped with tangy orange sauce, green onion, sesame seeds and toasted almonds. Served with choice of homemade soup or salad.
BBQ Ribs
BBQ ribs, basted in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Char-grilled Marinated Chicken Breast served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.
Broasted Chicken
Our deliciously crispy Broaster Chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, and homemade soup or salad.
Tenderloin Filet
Lightly Seasoned Char-grilled 8oz Tenderloin Filet, served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.
Ribeye Dinner
Char-grilled 12oz. Ribeye Steak, served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.
Friday Fish Fry
Haddock
2 pc Haddock (Baked or Beer Battered) served with choice of potato, coleslaw or applesauce and homemade cornbread.
Perch
Walleye
Beer Battered Walleye with choice of potato, coleslaw and applesauce and a homemade cornbread muffin. Served with tartar sauce and lemon slice.
Shrimp
In the Bunker
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Slow oven roasted, thinly sliced, beef brisket layered on a toasted hoagie, topped with red onion and a horseradish crème' sauce.
Steak Sandwich
The famous Fireman's Steak char-grilled and served on a toasted Roeck's Hardroll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Shredded pork, BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw and homemade onion rings piled high on brioche bun
Little Vikings
Jr. Slider
Jr. Hamburger served with french fries or tator tots , applesauce and a pickle spear.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese served with french fries or tator tots, applesauce and pickle spear.
Little Goal Tenders
2 pc crispy chicken tenders served with french fries or tator tots, applesauce, pickle spear and choice of a dipping sauce
Mini Mac
Kids serving of macaroni and cheese served with applesauce and a pickle.
Pizza
Cheesehead Pizza
Heavy blend of cheese with red pizza sauce
The OT Za
Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, onion with a red pizza sauce
Margherita Pizza
Garlic olive oil base with mozzarella, sliced tomato and fresh basil
Italian Beef Pizza
Garlic oil base with italian beef, caramelized onion, giardineira and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ base with mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, Mozzarella cheese with your choice of BBQ or pizza sauce base
BLT Pizza
Bacon and mozzarella on a red pizza sauce base topped with lettuce, tomato and a mayo drizzle
Garden Veggie Pizza
Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers on a red pizza sauce base
Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham on a red pizza sauce base
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
garlic mild buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles, topped with green onion and a buffalo drizzle
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese with a parsley sprinkle
Salads
Southwest Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken on a bed of romaine topped with shredded cheddar, tomato, black beans, corn, red onion, crispy tortilla chips and fresh guacamole
Caesar Salad
Shredded Parmesan and Seasoned Homemade Croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce, lightly tossed in a Caesar dressing. Topped with a homemade Parmesan Crisp. Add grilled or crispy chicken for an additional charge.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine with candied pecans, dried cherries, feta cheese, and Granny Smith apple slices. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, bacon crumbles, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar, hardboiled egg and homemade seasoned croutons, served on a bed of romaine, with a side of your favorite dressing.
Mandarin Orange Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon filet on a bed of romaine with slices of mandarin orange, red onion, cucumber, topped w toasted almonds and served with a lemon vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Sandwich or Wrap
Rachel
Thinly shaved turkey breast topped with creamy coleslaw, swiss, 1000 island dressing on toasted marble rye
Reuben
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island dressing served on toasted marble rye
The Big Catch
Deep-Fried Beer Battered Haddock topped with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tartar sauce, served on a Roeck's Bakery HardRoll.
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with a mild buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato.
The Kickin' Chickin'
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in a cajun seasoning, topped with jalapenos, pepperjack and a strawberry jalapeno jam.
Honey Mustard Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing and shoestring potatoes.
The Classic Birdie
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli.
Philly Cheese Steak
Melted provolone over shaved roast beef, sauteed onions and peppers, piled high on a toasted hoagie, served with a side of au jus for dipping.
The GOAT Grilled Cheese
American, provolone and cheddar cheeses melted on buttery, grilled Texas Toast.
The Driver OT Club
Shaved Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, served between 3 pcs of buttery toasted white bread.
The BLT
Your classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, served on buttery toasted white bread.
Side Order
American Potato Salad
Applesauce
Broasted Potatoes
Coleslaw
French Fries
Homemade Mashed Potato/Gravy
Sweet Potato Fries
Tator Tots
Corn Bread
Dinner Roll
Potato Pancake (Friday Only)
German Potato Salad (Friday Only)
Chips
Starters
Cheese Curds
Squared curds served with strawberry jalapeno sauce on the side
Reuben Rolls
Corned beef, swiss, & sauerkraut wrapped eggroll, served with 1000 island
Big Game Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese or queso, seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, black olives, sour cream and green onion *(Substitute chicken or pulled pork for additional charge.)
Hometeam Tenders
Regular or Spicy hand breaded crispy chicken tenders, served with a dippin' sauce
Mushrooms on Toast
Toasted crostini, with melted provolone, topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms in a garlic thyme demi glaze
King Size Pretzel
Big A$$ Pretzel, served with your choice of cheese dip
Chips and Dip
Homemade chips, served with house dip
Mozzarella Sticks
House rolled mozzarella sticks in an egg roll, deep fried and served with marinara.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapenos, filled with cream cheese and deep-fried to a golden crispness
Tenderloin Filet Sliders
4 Tenderloin filet sliders, topped with garlic thyme sautéed mushrooms and a horseradish crème sauce
Homemade Onion Rings
Homemade onion rings served with our homemade ranch
Fumble Fries
Pile of crinkle cut fries, topped with cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and green onion, drizzled with our homemade ranch
Tacos
Two soft shell tacos with choice of chicken, bbq pulled pork, or deep fried haddock topped with broccoli slaw, chipotle sauce and pico
Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Homemade Tortilla Chips served with salsa
Super "OT" Bowls
Burger Tot
Tator tots, shredded cheddar, burger, lettuce, onion, 1000 island and pickle, topped with sesame seeds
Loaded Tot
Tator tots, shredded cheddar, bacon crumbles, and sour cream. Topped with green onion.
BBQ Pork Tot
Tator tots, shredded cheddar, pulled pork, green onion, topped with pile of homemade onion rings drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tot
Tator tots, shredded cheddar, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, drizzled with homemade ranch and topped with green onion
Rueben Tot
Tator tots, shredded swiss, corned beef brisket, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing
Taco Tot
Tator tots, nacho cheese, taco meat, tomato, jalapeno, black olives, sour cream topped with green onion.
Bacon Mac Tot
Tator tots, creamy mac & cheese, topped with bacon crumbles