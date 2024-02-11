OxVegas Chicken 48 East Park Place
OxVegas Chicken (In-store)
Tender Combos
- The Freshman Combo$10.49
3 Tenders Served With Waffle Fries, and Texas Toast, and our Signature OxSauce
- The Sophomore Combo$11.99
4 Tenders Served With Waffle Fries, and Texas Toast, and our Signature OxSauce
- The Senior Combo$16.49
8 Tenders Served with Waffle Fries, Texas Toast, and our Signature OxSauce
- The Junior Combo$14.49
6 Tenders Served with Waffle Fries, Texas Toast, and our Signature OxSauce
Sandwich Combos
- The OxBird$13.49
3 Tenders on a Brioche Bun Topped with our Signature OxSauce and Pickle. Served With a Side of Waffle Fries and Texas Toast
- The Spicy Bird$13.49
3 Tenders on a Brioche Bun Topped with our Signature Kickin' Sauce and Pickle. Served With a Side of Waffle Fries and Texas Toast
- The MACtion$14.99
3 Tenders on a Brioche Bun Topped with our Signature White Cheddar Mac and Cheese. Served With a Side of Waffle Fries and Texas Toast
- The Bland Bird$10.99
3 Tenders on a Brioche Bun. Served With a Side of Waffle Fries, and Texas Toast
Side
Catering
- 100 Tenders$174.99
100 Tenders that serves approximately 25 people. Served with 40 ounces of your choice of sauce.
- Waffle Fries (Catering)$59.99+
Waffle Fries comes in sizes able to feed: - 20 People - 30 People - 40 People - 50 People
- 50 Tenders$89.99
50 Tenders that serves approximately 13 people. Comes with 24 ounces of your choice of sauce.
- 8 oz Sauce Cup$3.49
8 ounce cup of your choice of sauce: - OxSauce - Kickin' Sauce - Ranch - Ketchup - BBQ - Honey Mustard
- 75 Tenders$129.99
75 Tenders that serves approximately 19 people. Comes with 32 ounces of your choice of sauce.
- Platter of Texas Toast$43.99+
Platter of Texas Toast comes in sizes of: - 20 Pieces - 50 Pieces
