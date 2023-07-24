Food Menu

Meats by the Pound

1 lb Andouille Sausage

$19.00

1/2 lb Andouille Sausage

$9.50

1/4 lb Andouille Sausage

$4.75

3/4 lb Andouille Sausage

$14.25

1/4 lb Brisket - Sliced

$5.50

1/2 lb Brisket - Sliced

$11.00

1 lb Brisket - Sliced

$22.00

3/4 lb Brisket - Sliced

$16.50

1/4 lb Brisket - Chopped

$5.50

1/2 lb Brisket - Chopped

$11.00

3/4 lb Brisket - Chopped

$16.50

1 lb Brisket - Chopped

$22.00

1/2 Chicken

$16.00

1/4 Chicken White Meat

$8.00

1/4 Chicken Dark Meat

$8.00

1/4 lb Hot Links Sausage

$4.75

1/2 lb Hot Links Sausage

$9.50

3/4 lb Hot Links Sausage

$14.25

1 lb Hot Links Sausage

$19.00

1/4 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$4.75

1/2 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$9.50

3/4 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$14.25

1 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$19.00

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$4.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$8.00

1 lb Pulled Pork

$16.00

1/4 lb Smoked German Sausage

$4.75

1/2 lb Smoked German Sausage

$9.50

3/4 lb Smoked German Sausage

$14.25

1 lb Smoked German Sausage

$19.00

1/4 lb Smoked Polish Sausage

$4.75

1/2 lb Smoked Polish Sausage

$9.50

3/4 lb Smoked Polish Sausage

1 lb Smoked Polish Sausage

$19.00

1/4 lb Tri-Tip

$5.00

1/2 lb Tri-Tip

$10.00

1 lb Tri-Tip

$20.00

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Andouille Sausage Sandwich

$8.50

Hot Link, Choice of Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Choice of 1 Individual Side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled Pork, Choice of Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Bread & Butter Pickles, choice of 1 Individual Side

Hot Polish Sausage Sandwich

$8.50

Sausage, Choice of Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Choice of 1 Individual Side

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Sliced Brisket, Choice of Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, choice of 1 individual side

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$8.50

Sliced Tri-Tip, Pico de Gallo, Choice of Sauce, choice of 1 individual side

Jalapeno Cheddar Sandwich

$8.50

Hot Links Sandwich

$8.50

Smoked Polish Sandwich

$8.50

Smoked German Sandwich

$8.50

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans - Pint

$6.50

Baked White Beans, Ozzie's BBQ Sauce, Mustard, Onion, Peppers, Ozzie's All-Purpose Rub, Brown Cane Sugar

BBQ Baked Beans - Individual

$3.00

Baked White Beans, Ozzie's BBQ Sauce, Mustard, Onion, Peppers, Ozzie's All-Purpose Rub, Brown Cane Sugar

Coleslaw - Individual

$3.00

Shredded Green and Red Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Chopped Cilantro, BBQ Vinaigrette, Lime Juice, Sunflower Seed Kernels

Coleslaw - Pint

$6.50

Shredded Green and Red Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Chopped Cilantro, BBQ Vinaigrette, Lime Juice, Sunflower Seed Kernels

Potato Salad - Individual

$3.00

Red Potatoes, Diced Celery, Diced Red Onion, Stone Ground Mustard Vinaigrette, Scallion, Parsley

Potato Salad - Pint

$6.50

Red Potatoes, Diced Celery, Diced Red Onion, Stone Ground Mustard Vinaigrette, Scallion, Parsley

Cornbread

$2.00

Collard Greens - Individual

$3.00

Collard Greens - Pint

$6.50

Green Beans - Individual

$3.00

Green Beans - Pint

$6.50

Chips

$3.00

Mac-n-Cheese - Pint

$6.50

Mac-n-Cheese - Individual

$3.00

Loaf of Texas Toast

$6.00

Package of Brioche Buns (12)

$9.00

Salad

BBQ Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Choice of Meat, with House BBQ Italian Dressing

BBQ Dinners

Single Meat Dinner

$15.00

Served with 1/2 lb Meat, Chocie of 2 Sides, Pickles and Onions, White Bread and Choice of Sauce

Two Meat Dinner

$15.00

Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides, 1 Sauce, Served with Pickles and Onions and.White Bread

Three Meat Dinner

$21.00

Choice of 3 Meats and 2 Sides, 1 Sauce, Served with Pickles and Onions and White Bread

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$18.00

1/4 Chicken - White Meat Dinner

$11.00

1/4 Chicken - Dark Meat Dinner

$11.00

Loaf of Texas Toast

$6.00

Package of Buns (12)

$8.00

Rib Dinners

2 Ribs + 1 side

$10.00

4 ribs + 2 sides

$15.00

Half Rack + 2 sides

$18.00

Full Rack + 2 sides

$30.00

Single Rib

$3.00

Half Rack

$14.00

Full Rack

$25.00

Drink Menu

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Drink of the Day

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Gallon of Tea

$7.50