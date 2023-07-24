Ozzie's Smokehouse BBQ 3330 Austin Bluffs Parkway
Food Menu
Meats by the Pound
1 lb Andouille Sausage
1/2 lb Andouille Sausage
1/4 lb Andouille Sausage
3/4 lb Andouille Sausage
1/4 lb Brisket - Sliced
1/2 lb Brisket - Sliced
1 lb Brisket - Sliced
3/4 lb Brisket - Sliced
1/4 lb Brisket - Chopped
1/2 lb Brisket - Chopped
3/4 lb Brisket - Chopped
1 lb Brisket - Chopped
1/2 Chicken
1/4 Chicken White Meat
1/4 Chicken Dark Meat
1/4 lb Hot Links Sausage
1/2 lb Hot Links Sausage
3/4 lb Hot Links Sausage
1 lb Hot Links Sausage
1/4 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
1/2 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
3/4 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
1 lb Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
1/4 lb Pulled Pork
1/2 lb Pulled Pork
1 lb Pulled Pork
1/4 lb Smoked German Sausage
1/2 lb Smoked German Sausage
3/4 lb Smoked German Sausage
1 lb Smoked German Sausage
1/4 lb Smoked Polish Sausage
1/2 lb Smoked Polish Sausage
3/4 lb Smoked Polish Sausage
1 lb Smoked Polish Sausage
1/4 lb Tri-Tip
1/2 lb Tri-Tip
1 lb Tri-Tip
Sandwiches
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Andouille Sausage Sandwich
Hot Link, Choice of Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Choice of 1 Individual Side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Choice of Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Bread & Butter Pickles, choice of 1 Individual Side
Hot Polish Sausage Sandwich
Sausage, Choice of Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Choice of 1 Individual Side
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Sliced Brisket, Choice of Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, choice of 1 individual side
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Sliced Tri-Tip, Pico de Gallo, Choice of Sauce, choice of 1 individual side
Jalapeno Cheddar Sandwich
Hot Links Sandwich
Smoked Polish Sandwich
Smoked German Sandwich
Sides
BBQ Baked Beans - Pint
Baked White Beans, Ozzie's BBQ Sauce, Mustard, Onion, Peppers, Ozzie's All-Purpose Rub, Brown Cane Sugar
BBQ Baked Beans - Individual
Baked White Beans, Ozzie's BBQ Sauce, Mustard, Onion, Peppers, Ozzie's All-Purpose Rub, Brown Cane Sugar
Coleslaw - Individual
Shredded Green and Red Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Chopped Cilantro, BBQ Vinaigrette, Lime Juice, Sunflower Seed Kernels
Coleslaw - Pint
Shredded Green and Red Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Chopped Cilantro, BBQ Vinaigrette, Lime Juice, Sunflower Seed Kernels
Potato Salad - Individual
Red Potatoes, Diced Celery, Diced Red Onion, Stone Ground Mustard Vinaigrette, Scallion, Parsley
Potato Salad - Pint
Red Potatoes, Diced Celery, Diced Red Onion, Stone Ground Mustard Vinaigrette, Scallion, Parsley
Cornbread
Collard Greens - Individual
Collard Greens - Pint
Green Beans - Individual
Green Beans - Pint
Chips
Mac-n-Cheese - Pint
Mac-n-Cheese - Individual
Loaf of Texas Toast
Package of Brioche Buns (12)
Salad
BBQ Dinners
Single Meat Dinner
Served with 1/2 lb Meat, Chocie of 2 Sides, Pickles and Onions, White Bread and Choice of Sauce
Two Meat Dinner
Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides, 1 Sauce, Served with Pickles and Onions and.White Bread
Three Meat Dinner
Choice of 3 Meats and 2 Sides, 1 Sauce, Served with Pickles and Onions and White Bread