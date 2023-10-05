Drinks

Boba Tea

$4.95
Thai Tea 24oz

$4.95
Thai Iced Coffee 24oz

$4.95
Sweet Tea

$2.95
Unsweet Tea

$2.95
Orange Juice

$3.25
Apple Juice

$3.25
Jasmine Tea

$3.25
Green Tea

$2.95
Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

$2.95
Dr Pepper

$2.95
Sprite

$2.95
Lemonade

$2.95

All Day

Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (4)

$7.59

Four shrimp battered in tempura flower with a side of special sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp (10)

$12.99

Lightly breaded, deep fried, served with our sweet bang bang sauce

Crab Rangoon (3)

$5.99

A delicious flavor combo of crab and cream cheese, fried and served with a tangy sauce

Crispy Calamari

$10.99

Battered and fried Calamari and Topped with lightly seasoned with old bay & served with sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$4.49

Steamed & Salted Soybeans

Fresh Rolls (2)

$5.99

Crab, rice noodles, basil, lettuce, and carrots, wrapped in rice paper and served with tasty dipping sauce

Fried Tofu

$5.99
Gai Dang (2)

$7.59

Chicken marinated & grilled on a skewer and served with sticky rice

Gyoza (5)

$6.99

5 jumbo pork dumplings served with our special Gyoza sauce

Shrimp in a Blanket (5)

$8.99

Shrimp and ground chicken wrapped in spring roll paper, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Thai Dumplings (5)

$7.99

Steamed ground pork dumplings, water chestnuts, and mushrooms & topped with our homemade sauce

Thai Fish Cakes

$7.99

Home Made Fish cakes made with tilapia and blended with herbs and spices

Thai Sampler

$10.99

2 Spring Rolls, 2 Thai Dumpling, 2 Crab Rangoon

Thai Sausage

$8.59

Home made Thai style sausage. Stuffed with rice, ground pork & spices & Herbs

Thai Style Beef Jerky

$9.99

Marinaded in our home made sauce & served with sticky rice

Thai Wings (6)

$9.99

Chicken deep fried & smothered with our homemade sweet & spicy sauce

Vegatable Springrolls (3)

$4.99
Vegetable Tempura

$6.99

A Generous amount of fresh vegetables lightly battered and fried, served with special sauce

Kids Menu

French Fries

$2.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers comes with your choice of french fries or fried rice

Kids Fried Rice

$7.99

Kids fried rice with light vegetables

Kids Teriyaki

$7.99

Kids Teriyaki comes with fried rice & Yum Yum Sauce

Kids Yakisoba

$7.99

Made with Yakisoba Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Onion & Zucchini

Dessert

Thai Donuts

$4.99

Thai donuts done our way, covered in sweet and condensed milk. Come on your birthday and its on the house for your celebration

Fried Cheesecake

$4.99

Fried cheesecake in a crispy crust

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream fried in a crispy crust.

Mango with sticky rice

$5.99

Mango with sweet sticky rice covered in a sweet coconut sauce is a Thai staple as a dessert. It is seasonal.

Mochi Ice Cream 2pcs

$3.99

Mochi Ice Cream is a high end dessert from Japan. It is ice cream surrounded by a chewy rice dough.

Mochi Ice Cream 4pcs

$6.99

Mochi Ice Cream is a high end dessert from Japan. It is ice cream surrounded by a chewy rice dough.

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.99
Fried Rice

$2.99
Sushi Rice

$2.99
Sticky Rice

$3.49

French Fries

$2.99

Side of French Fries

Salad & Spring Roll

$4.59

Salad with ginger dressing, one vegetable spring roll & side of sweet & sour sauce

Steamed Noodles

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Salad

Salad with Ginger Dressing

$2.95
Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Cucumbers, carrots & seaweed topped with special dressing

Papaya Salad

$10.59

Shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, & special lime dressing made with fish sauce.

Larb Gai

$10.59

Minced chicken, onions, green onions, and roasted ground rice tossed in special lime dressing made with fish sauce

Beef Salad

$12.59

Marinated beef slices, onions, scallions, cucumber & tomatoes, tossed in special lime dressing made with fish sauce.

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.99

Tofu, dried seaweed & green onion in a soybean broth

Egg Drop

$3.99

Egg Drop is a popular soup of the day and it is topped with green onion

Tom Ka Small

$4.95

Delicate broth flavored with lemon grass, Thai galangal, mushrooms, green onions & sweet coconut milk broth. Choice of No Meat, Tofu, Chicken, Shrimp or Seafood.

Tom Ka Large

$7.95

Delicate broth flavored with lemon grass, Thai galangal, mushrooms, green onions & sweet coconut milk broth. Choice of No Meat, Tofu, Chicken, Shrimp or Seafood.

Tom Yum Small

$4.95

An aromatic broth flavored with lemon grass, Thai galangal, mushrooms, green onions & tomatoes. Choice of No Meat, Tofu, Chicken, Shrimp or Seafood.

Tom Yum Large

$7.95

An aromatic broth flavored with lemon grass, Thai galangal, mushrooms, green onions & tomatoes. Choice of No Meat, Tofu, Chicken, Shrimp or Seafood.

Thai Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup Chicken

$12.99
Thai Noodle Soup Beef

$13.99
Thai Noodle Soup Beef & Meatball

$14.95
Thai Noodle Soup Duck

$15.99

Special Thai Dishes

Thai Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Marinated & grilled Chicken fillet served with sweet chili sauce and a side of rice

Underwater Chicken

$14.99

Steamed Chicken with mushroom, bell pepper, green onions, garlic, galangal, lemon grass & basil leaves blended in a delicious broth

Pad Krapow

$15.99

Your choice of protein, fried egg, green beans, jalapeno, onions, and fresh basil in a delicious brown sauce.

Khao Man Gai

$15.95

Authentic Thai dish made with chicken breast, comes with rice, soup broth & a side of special sauce.

Mama Pad Kee Mao

$15.95

Mama noodles, basil, bell peppers, onion & chicken in a stir fry sauce

Thai Fried Rice with Crab

$18.99

Stir fried rice with egg, onion & real crab

Pad Thai with Crab

$18.99

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, crushed peanuts & real crab

Tum Yum Fried Rice

$17.99
Catfish Stirfry

$19.99

Catfish battered and fried with bell peppers & onions in a special sauce

Royal Duck

$24.99

Roasted Duck covered with delicious sauce, with pineapple, mushrooms, snow peas, & cashew nuts.

Tum Tard

Tum Tard

$19.99

A popular Thai street dish served as a platter. Bean sprouts, fried pork skins & Soft boiled egg with your choice of: Thai Grilled Chicken or Thai Beef Jerky Papaya Salad or Salad with Ginger Dressing Tuna or Salmon Sashimi Jasmine rice or Rice Noodles

Katsu

Katsu - Chicken

$13.99

Breaded & fried to a perfect crispiness with side of cabbage & served with Katsu Sauce. Choice of fried Rice or Jasmine Rice.

Katsu - Shrimp

$15.99

Breaded & fried to a perfect crispiness with side of cabbage & served with Katsu Sauce. Choice of fried Rice or Jasmine Rice.

Ramen

Tonkatsu Pork Ramen

$14.99

Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with Chashu pork slices, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in pork broth.

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.99

Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with Chashu pork slices, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in pork broth, Topped with spicy sauce.

Shoyu Ramen

$13.99

Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with chicken, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in Chicken broth.

Tonkatsu Beef Ramen

$14.99

Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with beef, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in pork broth.

Tonkatsu Shrimp Ramen

$16.99

Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with shrimp, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in pork broth.

Sushi

Ahi Tuna Roll

$13.59

Tuna Tataki, avocado, & cucumber. Topped with tuna tataki & eel sauce.

Air Force Roll (2SH)

$14.99

Lobster tempura, avocado & asparagus covered with crab, served with spicy mayo, wasabi, & eel sauce

Alaskan Roll

$10.59

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with sesame seeds

Amigo Roll

$13.59

Tuna Tataki, Jalapeno, Masago, white onion, cilantro, cucumber & avocado. Topped masago & eel sauce.

Avocado Roll

$4.59

A Maki Roll, Avocado and rice, seaweed on the outside.

Beach Roll

$15.59

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, cream cheese & scallions, topped with eel.

Bueaty & the Beast Roll

$15.59

Tuna, eel, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus, scallions, avocado, topped with seaweed flakes & masago

California Roll

$7.59

Avocado, crab & avocado topped with masago and sesame seeds

Cherry Blossom

$13.59

Salmon, cream cheese & avocado, topped with tuna

Crab Roll

$5.59

A Maki Roll, Crab and rice, seaweed on the outside.

Crab Tempura

$5.59

Tempura crab rolled with rice on the outside, topped with sesame seeds & eel sauce

Crispy Salmon Roll

$8.59
Crunchy Onion Roll

$12.59

Crab salad and tempura flakes, topped with fried onions, covered with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Cucumber Roll

$5.59

A Maki Roll, Cucumber and rice, seaweed on the outside.

Dragon Roll (2SH)

$13.59

Shrimp tempura, eel, lettuce, & tempura flakes, topped with avocado & eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$16.59

Baked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, masago, green onion, covered with spicy mayo & eel sauce, topped with tempura flakes

Eel Roll

$8.99

Eel & cucumber, topped with eel sauce

Frankenstein Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, topped with shrimp, eel & sweet chili sauce

Fried California

$10.59
Fried Japanese Bagel

$11.59
Green Lantern (2SH)

$12.99

Crab, shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, crunch topped with avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo.

Japanese Bagel

$9.59

Salmon, cream cheese & scallions rolled seaweed outside

Kevin Bacon Roll

$14.59

Yellowtail, masago, scallions, tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon & bacon bits

Lobster Roll (1pcs)

$15.59

Lobster tempura, avocado & asparagus covered with crab, served with spicy mayo, wasabi, & eel sauce

Manhattan Roll

$12.59

Crab, avocado & asparagus, topped with spicy tuna & tempura flakes

New York Roll

$12.59
One Night in Pattaya

$15.00

Asparagus, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, baked scallops & crab

P Goy Sap Roll

$14.59

Spicy crab & spicy tuna, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, & a touch of sriracha

Philly Roll

$10.59

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tempura flakes, topped with sesame seeds

Playboy Roll

$13.59
Rainbow Roll

$12.59

California roll, topped with salmon, white fish, tuna & avocado slices

Salmon Lover

$12.59

Baked Salmon, Avocado, Carrots topped baked salmon sesame seeds & Eel Sauce

Salmon Roll

$5.59

A Maki Roll, Salmon and rice, seaweed on the outside.

Samurai Roll

$12.59
Shrimp Tempura (2SH)

$11.59

Shrimp Tempura, tempura flakes, asparagus, avocado, topped with masago & eel sauce

Smoked Salmon Roll

$5.99

A Maki Roll, Salmon and rice, seaweed on the outside.

Sour Crazy Roll

$13.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, scallion & crunch. Topped with Tuna & Lemon slices

Spicy California

$7.99

Spicy Crab Roll

$13.59

Cucumber, avocado, crab stick, tempura flakes, topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.59

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.59

Spicy Shrimp rolled rice on the outside, topped with sesame seeds

Spicy Thai Roll

$12.59

Tuna, bell peppers, thai chili peppers (very hot), carrot, basil, cucumber, cilantro, topped with masago & spicy mayo.

Spicy Trio Roll

$13.59

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, & tempura flakes, & spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.59
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$8.59

Spicy yellowtail rolled with rice on the outside

Spider Roll

$13.59

Soft Shell crab, masago, avocado, green leaf lettuce & cucumber with eel sauce

Sushi Hand Roll

$6.00
Terminator Roll

$11.59
Texas Roll

$11.59
Tiger Roll (2SH)

$13.59

Crab, shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado, topped with shrimp, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Tuna Lover

$15.59
Tuna Roll

$6.59

A Maki Roll, Tuna and rice, seaweed on the outside.

Unagi Roll

$11.59
Veggie Roll

$6.59

Avocado, Cucumber and carrots, with rice on the outside

Volcano Roll

$15.59

Baked Seafood & served on top of a California roll with green onions, topped with spicy mayo, eel, sesame seeds & Masago

Walking Dead 2SH

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber. Topped with tuna, avocado & eel sauce

Warner Robins Roll

$12.59

Spicy crab, tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon

Yellowtail Roll

$5.59

A Maki roll. Yellowtail and rice with seaweed on the outside.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$12.99

Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad and you choice of protein & special dressing on top of Sushi Rice

Poke Combo (Pick Two)

$15.99

Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad and you choice of 2 protein & special dressing on top of Sushi Rice

Sushi Dishes

Nigiri (2pcs)

$4.00

Sashimi (2pcs)

$6.00
Tuna Wontons

$11.99

Fried Wontons topped with Spicy Tuna, Avocado & Scallions

Tuna Tataki

$13.99

A Fillet of Tuna Seared on the outside, rare on the inside topped with Ponzu Sauce & Scallions

P Goy Sushi Tower

$14.99

First Avocado, then shredded Crab, then Avocado, topped with Masago & scallions, served with fried wonton chips

Sushi Mori

$15.99

A California Roll & five piece's of Nigiri (Chefs Choice)

Sushi Samplers

Sashimi Sampler

$16.59

3 Whit, 3 Tuna, 3 Salmon

Sample Boat

$29.99

A California roll, Japanese Bagel, 3 Nigiri, & 3 Sashimi (Chefs Choice)

Sushi Lover Super Boat

$59.59

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Japanese Bagel, Sashimi Sampler (3 Each = White, Tuna, & Salmon). Tuna Tataki 9 Slices, & 9 Nigiri (Chefs Choice).

Open Item

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Lunch

Fried Rice - Lunch

L Hawaiian Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with egg, curry powder, onion, bell pepper, pineapple & cashew nuts

L Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with chill paste, egg, onion, bell pepper & basil leaves

L Thai Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with egg & onion

Noodle - Lunch

L Yakisoba

$11.99

Stir fried yakisoba noodles with vegetables

L Singapore Noodles

$11.99

Thin noodles with eggs, cabbage, onion, green onions and curry powder

L Pad Woon Sen

$11.99

Glass noodles mixed with egg, carrot, onions & green onions, side of rice

L Pad See Ew

$11.99

Thai rice noodles cooked with egg, broccoli & carrots in a delicious sauce

L Drunken Noodle

$11.99

Flat noodles, bell peppers, onions, broccoli & basil

L Pad Thai

$11.99

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onions & crushed peanuts

Stir Fry - Lunch

L Mixed Veggies

$11.99

Stir fried vegetables in brown sauce

L Spicy Eggplant

$11.99

Sliced eggplant stir fried with chili sauce, bell peppers, onions & basil

L Pad Prik King

$11.99

Fresh snap beans, bell peppers & carrots cooked in a Thai-Prik-Khing paste

L Ginger Sauce

$11.99

A blend of fresh ginger root, carrots, green onions, mushroom & bell peppers

L Garlic Sauce

$11.99

Stir fried with a touch of garlic & black peppers on a bed of vegetables

L Basil Sauce

$11.99

A mixture of fresh basil leaves, onions & bell peppers

L Cashew Sauce

$11.99

A combination of onions, carrots, bell peppers & cashews

Curry - Lunch

L Green Curry

$11.99

Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil & coconut milk

L Massamun Curry

$11.99

A mild coconut curry dish with potatoes, onions, cashew nuts & topped with Avocado

L Panang Curry

$11.99

A rich flavored curry with bell peppers, fresh basil & a splash of coconut milk

L Red Curry

$11.99

Spicy red curry with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, fresh basil & coconut milk

L Yellow Curry

$11.99

Potatoes, carrots, & coconut milk

Lunch Bento

PG Lunch Bento #1

$14.99

Chicken Pad Thai, 4 Pieces of California Roll, 3 Nigiri (Chefs Choice)

PG Lunch Bento #2

$14.99

Chicken Fried Rice, 4 Pieces of California Roll & 2 Spring Rolls

PG Lunch Bento #3

$14.99

Chicken Teriyaki, 4 Pieces of California Roll & 2 Gyoza

PG Lunch Bento #4

$14.99

Chicken Red Curry, 4 Pieces of California Roll & 2 Crab Rangoon

Hibachi - Lunch

L Teppanyaki

$10.99

Cooked with soy sauce sauce and side of stir fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini, and onion. Yum Yum sauce. Comes with your choice of rice and soup of the day or salad with ginger dressing.

L Teriyaki

$10.99

Cooked with our homemade teriyaki sauce and side of stir fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini, and onion. Yum Yum sauce. Comes with your choice of rice and soup of the day or salad with ginger dressing.