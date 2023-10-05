P Goy's Thai & Sushi 1291 S Houston Lake Rd
All Day
Appetizer
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (4)
Four shrimp battered in tempura flower with a side of special sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp (10)
Lightly breaded, deep fried, served with our sweet bang bang sauce
Crab Rangoon (3)
A delicious flavor combo of crab and cream cheese, fried and served with a tangy sauce
Crispy Calamari
Battered and fried Calamari and Topped with lightly seasoned with old bay & served with sweet chili sauce
Edamame
Steamed & Salted Soybeans
Fresh Rolls (2)
Crab, rice noodles, basil, lettuce, and carrots, wrapped in rice paper and served with tasty dipping sauce
Fried Tofu
Gai Dang (2)
Chicken marinated & grilled on a skewer and served with sticky rice
Gyoza (5)
5 jumbo pork dumplings served with our special Gyoza sauce
Shrimp in a Blanket (5)
Shrimp and ground chicken wrapped in spring roll paper, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce
Thai Dumplings (5)
Steamed ground pork dumplings, water chestnuts, and mushrooms & topped with our homemade sauce
Thai Fish Cakes
Home Made Fish cakes made with tilapia and blended with herbs and spices
Thai Sampler
2 Spring Rolls, 2 Thai Dumpling, 2 Crab Rangoon
Thai Sausage
Home made Thai style sausage. Stuffed with rice, ground pork & spices & Herbs
Thai Style Beef Jerky
Marinaded in our home made sauce & served with sticky rice
Thai Wings (6)
Chicken deep fried & smothered with our homemade sweet & spicy sauce
Vegatable Springrolls (3)
Vegetable Tempura
A Generous amount of fresh vegetables lightly battered and fried, served with special sauce
Kids Menu
French Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers comes with your choice of french fries or fried rice
Kids Fried Rice
Kids fried rice with light vegetables
Kids Teriyaki
Kids Teriyaki comes with fried rice & Yum Yum Sauce
Kids Yakisoba
Made with Yakisoba Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Onion & Zucchini
Dessert
Thai Donuts
Thai donuts done our way, covered in sweet and condensed milk. Come on your birthday and its on the house for your celebration
Fried Cheesecake
Fried cheesecake in a crispy crust
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream fried in a crispy crust.
Mango with sticky rice
Mango with sweet sticky rice covered in a sweet coconut sauce is a Thai staple as a dessert. It is seasonal.
Mochi Ice Cream 2pcs
Mochi Ice Cream is a high end dessert from Japan. It is ice cream surrounded by a chewy rice dough.
Mochi Ice Cream 4pcs
Mochi Ice Cream is a high end dessert from Japan. It is ice cream surrounded by a chewy rice dough.
Sides
Salad
Salad with Ginger Dressing
Seaweed Salad
Cucumbers, carrots & seaweed topped with special dressing
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, & special lime dressing made with fish sauce.
Larb Gai
Minced chicken, onions, green onions, and roasted ground rice tossed in special lime dressing made with fish sauce
Beef Salad
Marinated beef slices, onions, scallions, cucumber & tomatoes, tossed in special lime dressing made with fish sauce.
Soup
Miso Soup
Tofu, dried seaweed & green onion in a soybean broth
Egg Drop
Egg Drop is a popular soup of the day and it is topped with green onion
Tom Ka Small
Delicate broth flavored with lemon grass, Thai galangal, mushrooms, green onions & sweet coconut milk broth. Choice of No Meat, Tofu, Chicken, Shrimp or Seafood.
Tom Ka Large
Delicate broth flavored with lemon grass, Thai galangal, mushrooms, green onions & sweet coconut milk broth. Choice of No Meat, Tofu, Chicken, Shrimp or Seafood.
Tom Yum Small
An aromatic broth flavored with lemon grass, Thai galangal, mushrooms, green onions & tomatoes. Choice of No Meat, Tofu, Chicken, Shrimp or Seafood.
Tom Yum Large
An aromatic broth flavored with lemon grass, Thai galangal, mushrooms, green onions & tomatoes. Choice of No Meat, Tofu, Chicken, Shrimp or Seafood.
Thai Noodle Soup
Special Thai Dishes
Thai Grilled Chicken
Marinated & grilled Chicken fillet served with sweet chili sauce and a side of rice
Underwater Chicken
Steamed Chicken with mushroom, bell pepper, green onions, garlic, galangal, lemon grass & basil leaves blended in a delicious broth
Pad Krapow
Your choice of protein, fried egg, green beans, jalapeno, onions, and fresh basil in a delicious brown sauce.
Khao Man Gai
Authentic Thai dish made with chicken breast, comes with rice, soup broth & a side of special sauce.
Mama Pad Kee Mao
Mama noodles, basil, bell peppers, onion & chicken in a stir fry sauce
Thai Fried Rice with Crab
Stir fried rice with egg, onion & real crab
Pad Thai with Crab
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, crushed peanuts & real crab
Tum Yum Fried Rice
Catfish Stirfry
Catfish battered and fried with bell peppers & onions in a special sauce
Royal Duck
Roasted Duck covered with delicious sauce, with pineapple, mushrooms, snow peas, & cashew nuts.
Tum Tard
Katsu
Ramen
Tonkatsu Pork Ramen
Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with Chashu pork slices, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in pork broth.
Spicy Miso Ramen
Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with Chashu pork slices, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in pork broth, Topped with spicy sauce.
Shoyu Ramen
Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with chicken, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in Chicken broth.
Tonkatsu Beef Ramen
Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with beef, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in pork broth.
Tonkatsu Shrimp Ramen
Fresh Ramen wheat noodles, with shrimp, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, seasoned egg, scallions, & dried seaweed in pork broth.
Sushi
Ahi Tuna Roll
Tuna Tataki, avocado, & cucumber. Topped with tuna tataki & eel sauce.
Air Force Roll (2SH)
Lobster tempura, avocado & asparagus covered with crab, served with spicy mayo, wasabi, & eel sauce
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with sesame seeds
Amigo Roll
Tuna Tataki, Jalapeno, Masago, white onion, cilantro, cucumber & avocado. Topped masago & eel sauce.
Avocado Roll
A Maki Roll, Avocado and rice, seaweed on the outside.
Beach Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, cream cheese & scallions, topped with eel.
Bueaty & the Beast Roll
Tuna, eel, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus, scallions, avocado, topped with seaweed flakes & masago
California Roll
Avocado, crab & avocado topped with masago and sesame seeds
Cherry Blossom
Salmon, cream cheese & avocado, topped with tuna
Crab Roll
A Maki Roll, Crab and rice, seaweed on the outside.
Crab Tempura
Tempura crab rolled with rice on the outside, topped with sesame seeds & eel sauce
Crispy Salmon Roll
Crunchy Onion Roll
Crab salad and tempura flakes, topped with fried onions, covered with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Cucumber Roll
A Maki Roll, Cucumber and rice, seaweed on the outside.
Dragon Roll (2SH)
Shrimp tempura, eel, lettuce, & tempura flakes, topped with avocado & eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Baked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, masago, green onion, covered with spicy mayo & eel sauce, topped with tempura flakes
Eel Roll
Eel & cucumber, topped with eel sauce
Frankenstein Roll
Spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, topped with shrimp, eel & sweet chili sauce
Fried California
Fried Japanese Bagel
Green Lantern (2SH)
Crab, shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, crunch topped with avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Japanese Bagel
Salmon, cream cheese & scallions rolled seaweed outside
Kevin Bacon Roll
Yellowtail, masago, scallions, tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon & bacon bits
Lobster Roll (1pcs)
Lobster tempura, avocado & asparagus covered with crab, served with spicy mayo, wasabi, & eel sauce
Manhattan Roll
Crab, avocado & asparagus, topped with spicy tuna & tempura flakes
New York Roll
One Night in Pattaya
Asparagus, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, baked scallops & crab
P Goy Sap Roll
Spicy crab & spicy tuna, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, & a touch of sriracha
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tempura flakes, topped with sesame seeds
Playboy Roll
Rainbow Roll
California roll, topped with salmon, white fish, tuna & avocado slices
Salmon Lover
Baked Salmon, Avocado, Carrots topped baked salmon sesame seeds & Eel Sauce
Salmon Roll
A Maki Roll, Salmon and rice, seaweed on the outside.
Samurai Roll
Shrimp Tempura (2SH)
Shrimp Tempura, tempura flakes, asparagus, avocado, topped with masago & eel sauce
Smoked Salmon Roll
A Maki Roll, Salmon and rice, seaweed on the outside.
Sour Crazy Roll
Crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, scallion & crunch. Topped with Tuna & Lemon slices
Spicy California
Spicy Crab Roll
Cucumber, avocado, crab stick, tempura flakes, topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Shrimp rolled rice on the outside, topped with sesame seeds
Spicy Thai Roll
Tuna, bell peppers, thai chili peppers (very hot), carrot, basil, cucumber, cilantro, topped with masago & spicy mayo.
Spicy Trio Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, & tempura flakes, & spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Spicy yellowtail rolled with rice on the outside
Spider Roll
Soft Shell crab, masago, avocado, green leaf lettuce & cucumber with eel sauce
Sushi Hand Roll
Terminator Roll
Texas Roll
Tiger Roll (2SH)
Crab, shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado, topped with shrimp, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Tuna Lover
Tuna Roll
A Maki Roll, Tuna and rice, seaweed on the outside.
Unagi Roll
Veggie Roll
Avocado, Cucumber and carrots, with rice on the outside
Volcano Roll
Baked Seafood & served on top of a California roll with green onions, topped with spicy mayo, eel, sesame seeds & Masago
Walking Dead 2SH
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber. Topped with tuna, avocado & eel sauce
Warner Robins Roll
Spicy crab, tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon
Yellowtail Roll
A Maki roll. Yellowtail and rice with seaweed on the outside.
Poke Bowl
Sushi Dishes
Nigiri (2pcs)
Sashimi (2pcs)
Tuna Wontons
Fried Wontons topped with Spicy Tuna, Avocado & Scallions
Tuna Tataki
A Fillet of Tuna Seared on the outside, rare on the inside topped with Ponzu Sauce & Scallions
P Goy Sushi Tower
First Avocado, then shredded Crab, then Avocado, topped with Masago & scallions, served with fried wonton chips
Sushi Mori
A California Roll & five piece's of Nigiri (Chefs Choice)
Sushi Samplers
Lunch
Fried Rice - Lunch
Noodle - Lunch
L Yakisoba
Stir fried yakisoba noodles with vegetables
L Singapore Noodles
Thin noodles with eggs, cabbage, onion, green onions and curry powder
L Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodles mixed with egg, carrot, onions & green onions, side of rice
L Pad See Ew
Thai rice noodles cooked with egg, broccoli & carrots in a delicious sauce
L Drunken Noodle
Flat noodles, bell peppers, onions, broccoli & basil
L Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onions & crushed peanuts
Stir Fry - Lunch
L Mixed Veggies
Stir fried vegetables in brown sauce
L Spicy Eggplant
Sliced eggplant stir fried with chili sauce, bell peppers, onions & basil
L Pad Prik King
Fresh snap beans, bell peppers & carrots cooked in a Thai-Prik-Khing paste
L Ginger Sauce
A blend of fresh ginger root, carrots, green onions, mushroom & bell peppers
L Garlic Sauce
Stir fried with a touch of garlic & black peppers on a bed of vegetables
L Basil Sauce
A mixture of fresh basil leaves, onions & bell peppers
L Cashew Sauce
A combination of onions, carrots, bell peppers & cashews
Curry - Lunch
L Green Curry
Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil & coconut milk
L Massamun Curry
A mild coconut curry dish with potatoes, onions, cashew nuts & topped with Avocado
L Panang Curry
A rich flavored curry with bell peppers, fresh basil & a splash of coconut milk
L Red Curry
Spicy red curry with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, fresh basil & coconut milk
L Yellow Curry
Potatoes, carrots, & coconut milk
Lunch Bento
PG Lunch Bento #1
Chicken Pad Thai, 4 Pieces of California Roll, 3 Nigiri (Chefs Choice)
PG Lunch Bento #2
Chicken Fried Rice, 4 Pieces of California Roll & 2 Spring Rolls
PG Lunch Bento #3
Chicken Teriyaki, 4 Pieces of California Roll & 2 Gyoza
PG Lunch Bento #4
Chicken Red Curry, 4 Pieces of California Roll & 2 Crab Rangoon
Hibachi - Lunch
L Teppanyaki
Cooked with soy sauce sauce and side of stir fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini, and onion. Yum Yum sauce. Comes with your choice of rice and soup of the day or salad with ginger dressing.
L Teriyaki
Cooked with our homemade teriyaki sauce and side of stir fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini, and onion. Yum Yum sauce. Comes with your choice of rice and soup of the day or salad with ginger dressing.