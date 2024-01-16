Skip to Main content
PA Blends 3170 state route 534 rock creek 44084
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
PA Blends 3170 state route 534 rock creek 44084
We are not accepting online orders right now.
3170 state route 534 rock creek 44084, rock creek, OH 44084
Bowls
Burritos
Kids
Drinks
Walking Taco
Boneless Wing
Bowls
Build Your Own Bowl
$9.00
Burritos
Build your own Burrito
$9.00
Breakfast Burrito
$10.00
Kids
Chicken Nuggets
$7.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Tender
$6.00
Drinks
Protein Smoothies
$8.00
water
$1.00
Walking Taco
walking taco
$9.00
Boneless Wing
Boneless Mild
$12.00
Boneless BBQ wings
$12.00
Boneless Plain
$12.00
Boneless Honey Mustard
PA Blends 3170 state route 534 rock creek 44084 Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 344-4070
3170 state route 534 rock creek 44084, rock creek, OH 44084
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement