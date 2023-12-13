Paakai Poke 75-143 Hualalai Rd
Food
Poke Bowls
Pa'akai Poke's many sizes, readily available to satisfy your poke cravings.
- Mini$10.00
1 Scoop Rice 1 Scoop Poke
- Mini +$12.00
1 Scoop Rice 1 Scoop Side 1 Scoop Poke
- Plate$17.95
2 Scoops Rice 2 Scoops Poke 1 Side 1 House salad with sesame dressing
- Plate +$19.95
2 Scoops Rice 2 Scoops Sides 2 Scoops Poke
- Big Boy$27.95
3 Scoops Rice 2 Scoops Sides 3 Scoop Poke
- Big Boy +$29.95
3 Scoops Rice 3 Scoops Sides 3 Scoops Poke
Poke Nachos/Tacos/Kids Menu
- Classic (Wonton Chips)$14.95
Crispy one-ton chips with a choice of side and poke layered on top. Then, a drizzle of spicy mayo and unagi sauce!
- Southwest (Tortilla Chips)$14.95
Tortilla Chips with a choice of side and poke layered on top. Then, a drizzle of spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
- Grilled Fish Tacos$12.95
2 Corn Tortillas with Lettuce, Aioli sauce, Tomato and grilled Ahi. Topped with Avocado, Cheese and Spicy Mayo.
- Kalua Pork Tacos$12.95
2 Corn Tortillas with Lettuce, Aioli Sauce, Tomato and Kalua Pork. Topped with Avocado, Cheese, and Spicy Mayo.
- Pepperoni Pizza$4.50
- Cheese Pizza$4.50
Small/Large Poke
Just need poke? Order one of our small or large sizes of Poke!
Extra Scoop & Sauces
Poke Bomb
Fried Tofu Skin, Stuffed with Sushi Rice and covered with Spicy Ahi. With Tobiko and Green onions. Drizzle of Spicy Mayo on top.
Snacks/Chocolate
Ahi Jerky
Delicious, House-made Ahi Jerky! Seasoned with Salt, Pepper, and Chili Pepper flakes.
Chips
Paakai Poke & Deli Location and Hours
(808) 329-3050
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM