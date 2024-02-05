Pablo's Taqueria 151 Montgomery Ave
Tacos
All tacos comes with Cilantro and Onion on top along with a choice of hot or mild salsa
Sope
Your choice of meat, topped with beans, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.
Burrito's
- Pablo's Burrito$12.00
Your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, cabbage, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese and your choice of salsa on a flour tortilla.
- Simple Burrito$8.00
Your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and choice of salsa.
- Fajita Burrito$11.00
Your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream.
Enchiladas
3 enchiladas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream. Comes with a side of rice and beans.
Platters
Salad, Salmon, Nachos
- Taco Salad$11.00
A delicious salad that comes with lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and the choice of meat
- Salmón$15.00
A grilled 6oz salmon, comes with rice, drizzled with chipotle dressing, and asparagus
- Nachos$11.00
Topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and choice of meat.
Birria
Quesadillas
Torta
Choice of meat. Filled with mayo, beans, onions, tomatoes, queso Oaxaca, avocado, and jalapenos.
Sides
Weekend Specials
