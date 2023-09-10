Pacific Pizza & Brew
FOOD
Starters
Hot Wings
1 lb. of house-smoked spicy chicken wings with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing on the side.
Meatballs
In-house recipe of beef and pork meatballs, marinara and crostinis.
Garlic Fries
thin cut fries, fresh garlic, parmesan, parsley, and truffle salt.
Garlic Bread
10" dough with garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, and herbs. marinara on the side
Salads
Full House Salad
mixed greens, seasonal veggies, red onions, sunflower seeds, and choice of dressing
Side House Salad
Full Kale Salad
sliced kale, cabbage, carrot, mint, green onions, peanuts, brussel sprouts and spicy peanut-sesame dressing
Side Kale Salad
Full Caesar Salad
romaine, house-made caesar dressing with anchovy paste, egg*, topped with parmesan and croutons image has smoked chicken added for extra
Side Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic vinegar reduction
SM Dressings
dressings made in-house
10" Pacific Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.
10" Classic Combo Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives
10" Pepperoni Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
10" Margherita Pizza
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula
10" Veggie Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles
10" Hawaiian Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple
10" Greek Sausage Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese
10" Wild Mushroom Pizza
truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion
10" Four Meat Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon
10" Sopressata Pizza
garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic
10" Habanero Alfredo Pizza
habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula
10" Bacon & Fig Pizza
garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce
10" Vegan Pizza
marinara sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula and a drizzle of agave
14" Pacific Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.
14" Classic Combo Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives
14" Pepperoni Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
14" Margherita Pizza
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula
14" Veggie Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles
14" Hawaiian Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple
14" Greek Sausage Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese
14" Wild Mushroom Pizza
truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion
14" Four Meat Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon
14" Sopressata Pizza
garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic
14" Habanero Alfredo Pizza
habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula
14" Bacon & Fig Pizza
garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce
14" Vegan Pizza
marinara sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula and a drizzle of agave
18" Pacific Pizza
18" Cheese Pizza
marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread
18" Classic Combo Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives
18" Pepperoni Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
18" Margherita Pizza
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula
18" Veggie Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of tossed bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles
18" Hawaiian Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple
18" Greek Sausage Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese
18" Wild Mushroom Pizza
truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion
18" Four Meat Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon
18" Sopressata Pizza
garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic
18" Habanero Alfredo Pizza
habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula
18" Bacon & Fig Pizza
garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce
18" Vegan Pizza
marinara sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula and a drizzle of agave
1/2 & 1/2 Pacific Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Kids Menu
Sides.
NA BEVERAGES
12oz Soda
Organic Milk
Cock n Bull Ginger Beer
BAR
Cocktails
Pacific Margarita
100 Anos Tequila and Triple Sec shaken with fresh grapefruit, orange, and lime juice. Topped with a Grand Mariner float. On the rocks with a salt rim.
Oregon Mule
Fresh muddled lime mixed with Bulleit Bourbon and topped with Cock n Bull Ginger Beer. Served on the rocks in a pint glass.
Melon Mojito
Fresh mint and lime muddled with Cruzan Silver Rum, and topped with Synergy Watermelon Wonder Kombucha.
White Sangria
Crater Lake Vodka, Triple Sec. pineapple juice, a splash of lemon juice and topped with club soda and Pinot Gris.
Moscow Mule
Fresh muddled lime mixed with Crater Lake Vodka and topped with Cock n Bull Ginger Beer. Served on the rocks in a pint glass.