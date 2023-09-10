Popular Items

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$23.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

10" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

FOOD

Starters

Hot Wings

$20.00

1 lb. of house-smoked spicy chicken wings with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing on the side.

Meatballs

$15.00

In-house recipe of beef and pork meatballs, marinara and crostinis.

Garlic Fries

$13.00

thin cut fries, fresh garlic, parmesan, parsley, and truffle salt.

Garlic Bread

$13.00

10" dough with garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, and herbs. marinara on the side

Salads

Full House Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, seasonal veggies, red onions, sunflower seeds, and choice of dressing

Side House Salad

$7.00
Full Kale Salad

$14.00

sliced kale, cabbage, carrot, mint, green onions, peanuts, brussel sprouts and spicy peanut-sesame dressing

Side Kale Salad

$7.00
Full Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, house-made caesar dressing with anchovy paste, egg*, topped with parmesan and croutons image has smoked chicken added for extra

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00
Caprese Salad

$16.00

fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic vinegar reduction

SM Dressings

$0.75

dressings made in-house

10" Pacific Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.

10" Classic Combo Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

10" Margherita Pizza

$16.50

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula

10" Veggie Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple

10" Greek Sausage Pizza

$18.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese

10" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$17.50

truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion

10" Four Meat Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon

10" Sopressata Pizza

$18.00

garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic

10" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula

10" Bacon & Fig Pizza

$17.50

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce

10" Vegan Pizza

$18.00

marinara sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula and a drizzle of agave

14" Pacific Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread.

14" Classic Combo Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$23.50

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

14" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula

14" Veggie Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple

14" Greek Sausage Pizza

$28.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese

14" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$27.00

truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion

14" Four Meat Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon

14" Sopressata Pizza

$28.00

garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic

14" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

$28.00

habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula

14" Bacon & Fig Pizza

$27.00

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce

14" Vegan Pizza

$28.00

marinara sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula and a drizzle of agave

18" Pacific Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$26.00

marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Sauce on the side for Cheese Bread

18" Classic Combo Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green bell pepper, roasted red onion, and black olives

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$30.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

18" Margherita Pizza

$34.00

marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, and topped with fresh arugula

18" Veggie Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, red onion, basil, artichoke hearts, and black olives

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, drizzle of tossed bbq sauce, roasted red onion, and topped with blue cheese crumbles

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced capicola, and diced pineapple

18" Greek Sausage Pizza

$37.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese

18" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$36.00

truffle garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and topped with fresh green onion

18" Four Meat Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and bacon

18" Sopressata Pizza

$37.00

garlic olive oil base, ricotta and herbs, mozzarella, sopressata, sausage, pepperoncini and roasted garlic

18" Habanero Alfredo Pizza

$37.00

habanero pepper alfredo cream base, mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula

18" Bacon & Fig Pizza

$34.00

garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, figs, roasted red onions, topped with arugula and balsamic vinegar reduction

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$36.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, sliced red onion, jalapeños, and topped with spicy buffalo sauce

18" Vegan Pizza

$37.00

marinara sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula and a drizzle of agave

1/2 & 1/2 Pacific Pizza

Available in 14" & 18" only. -NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE-

14" Half & Half Pizza

18" Half & Half Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

pepperoni, sausage, smoked chicken, bacon, sopressata, capicola, fresh mozzarella, blue cheese, goat cheese, feta, vegan cheese, basil, jalapeño, pineapple, black olives, arugula, kalamata olives, artichoke, bell pepper, roma tomatoes, roasted red onions, roasted garlic, mushrooms, roasted red pepper

10" Create Your Pizza

$14.00

14" Create Your Pizza

$20.00

18" Create Your Pizza

$26.00

14" Create Your Pizza 1/2 & 1/2

$20.00

18" Create Your Pizza 1/2 & 1/2

$26.00

Kids Menu

Kids uptown 14yrs old

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Kid French Fries

$6.00

Sides.

SM Dressings

$0.75

dressings made in-house

LG Dressings.

$1.00

Sauces

marinara, buffalo, bbq

Baby Carrots

$3.00

Celery

$3.00

Sliced Fresh Tomatoes

$3.00

Smoked Chicken

$6.00

in-house smoked chicken breast.

NA BEVERAGES

12oz Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.50

Organic Milk

2% Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Kombucha

Synergy Watermelon Wonder (Pint)

$8.00

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer (NA)

$8.00

BAR

Cocktails

Pacific Margarita

$13.50

100 Anos Tequila and Triple Sec shaken with fresh grapefruit, orange, and lime juice. Topped with a Grand Mariner float. On the rocks with a salt rim.

Oregon Mule

$13.50

Fresh muddled lime mixed with Bulleit Bourbon and topped with Cock n Bull Ginger Beer. Served on the rocks in a pint glass.

Melon Mojito

$13.50

Fresh mint and lime muddled with Cruzan Silver Rum, and topped with Synergy Watermelon Wonder Kombucha.

White Sangria

$13.50

Crater Lake Vodka, Triple Sec. pineapple juice, a splash of lemon juice and topped with club soda and Pinot Gris.

Moscow Mule

$13.50

Fresh muddled lime mixed with Crater Lake Vodka and topped with Cock n Bull Ginger Beer. Served on the rocks in a pint glass.

Classic Mojito

$13.50

Pacific Top Well

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$13.50

DESSERT

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice Cream Sandwich from Portland, OR
Dark Chocolate with Mint

$7.50
Salted Caramel

$7.50
Vanilla with Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.50
Oatmeal Butterscotch

$7.50