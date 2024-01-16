Green Street Grille 120 West Green Street
Starters
- Boneless Chicken Tenders
Boneless tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey mustard, sweet chili sriracha, or dry rub 7500. Comes with ranch for dipping$12.00
- Bruschetta$12.00
- Buffalo Flatbread
Crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, Cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles sprinkled with scallions$14.00
- Cheese Curds
Plump cheese curds, fried and served with marinara sauce$12.00
- Fried Calamari
Calamari, banana peppers, lemon bits, lightly dusted flash fried until tender served with marinara sauce for dipping$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Large Jumbo Chicken Wings
Pieces S = 8, M = 12, L = 20. Fried, tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey mustard, sweet chili sriracha, or dry rub 7500$24.00
- Large Loaded Nachos
Piles of tortilla chips, chili, homemade cheddar sauce, jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream and scallions$18.00
- Margherita Flatbread
Tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella, chiffonade of fresh basil, EVOO and a light dusting of Romano$13.00
- Medium Jumbo Chicken Wings
Pieces S = 8, M = 12, L = 20. Fried, tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey mustard, sweet chili sriracha, or dry rub 7500$19.00
- Pickle Chips
Beer-battered, fried to a golden brown, served with BBQ-ranch dipping sauce$10.00
- Pretzel Nuggets
Baked, tossed in guinness butter glaze, sprinkled with kosher salt served with honey mustard for dipping$12.00
- Quesadillas Cheese
Cheddar and mozzarella, grilled red and green peppers, grilled onions, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo$10.00
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Tossed with goat or feta cheese, crispy bacon bits and fresh lemon juice$14.00
- Small Jumbo Chicken Wings
Pieces S = 8, M = 12, L = 20. Fried, tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey mustard, sweet chili sriracha, or dry rub 7500$15.00
- Small Loaded Nachos
Piles of tortilla chips, chili, homemade cheddar sauce, jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream and scallions$14.00
Soups
Greens
- Beet Salad
Romaine, plump and juicy sous vide beets, goat cheese crumbles, cherry tomato halves, blueberries and croutons, served with homemade mango vinaigrette$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, homemade Caesar dressing. Ask about our spicy Caesar option$10.00
- Cobb Salad
Romaine, egg, avocado, tomatoes, grilled chicken, scallion's bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, homemade ranch dressing on the side$14.00
- House Salad
Romaine, cherry tomato halves, cucumber, red onion and garlic croutons$8.00
- N/C side salad
- No side
- Side of Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, homemade Caesar dressing. Ask about our spicy Caesar option$2.00
- Side of House Salad
Romaine, cherry tomato halves, cucumber, red onion and garlic croutons$2.00
- Signature Salad
Romaine, sugar roasted pecans, sliced strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, scallions, homemade poppyseed dressing on the side$14.00
- Southwest Salad
Romaine, fried chicken tenders, roasted corn salsa, tortilla strips and Cheddar. Tossed with homemade BBQ ranch dressing$14.00
Specialty Burgers
- All American Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on a toasted brioche bun$14.00
- Impossible Burger
Includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, on a toasted brioche bun$18.00
- Lamb Burger
Broiled then topped with goat/feta crumbles, cumin mayo, caramelized onions, on a toasted onion roll$19.00
- Patty Melt
Caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, on toasted rye$15.00
- Signature Double Cheeseburger
Double patties, double American cheese, pickle and our secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun$15.00
- Stuffed Burger
Stuffed with American cheese, broiled, topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and more American cheese, includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle. Topped with a beer battered onion ring, served on a toasted brioche bun$16.00
- Texas Burger
Topped with hot BBQ pulled pork, mac n cheese, grilled onions, crispy bacon, includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on a toasted onion roll$16.00
Chef Crafted Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork
House cooked pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings, on a toasted onion roll$14.00
- BLT with Eggs
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, with two fried eggs on toasted sour dough$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tender, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo dressing. Gently rolled in a grilled flour tortilla$12.00
- Butcher Steak Sandwich
21-Day aged hand cut 7 to 8-ounce rib eye, grilled to your liking, comes with caramelized onions, sunny side up egg, garlic aioli, arugula, on a toasted French loaf$24.00
- California Wrap
Diced oven roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, cucumbers, lettuce, BBQ ranch dressing. Gently rolled in a grilled flour tortilla$12.00
- Chicken Breast Sandwich
Char-grilled, crispy, blackened, or Nashville style (dipped in hot sauce), lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickle on a toasted brioche bun$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Char grilled chopped chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons tossed with homemade caesar dressing. Gently rolled in a grilled flour tortilla$12.00
- Cuban Sandwich
Shaved ham, house made pulled pork, Swiss, whole grain mustard, pickles on a toasted french loaf$14.00
- Philadelphia Cheese Steak
Sliced steak, caramelized onions on a toasted French loaf served with your choice of provolone or Cheddar sauce$14.00
- Reuben
Sliced corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread$14.00
- Turkey Club
Toasted triple decker slathered with mayo, shaved oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato$14.00
Green Street Entrees
- Beef & Shells
Creamy American style bolognese, topped with mozzarella & Cheddar, then lightly browned$18.00
- Chicken Milanese$18.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded chicken breast pan fried laid alongside spaghetti with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella, garnished with basil pesto$18.00
- Chicken Piccata
Breast of chicken lightly dusted, pan fried with lemon, butter white wine and capers served alongside green beans or vegetable of the day$18.00
- Chicken Tender Platter
Hand breaded, deep fried to order, until moist and crispy, buttermilk marinated chicken served with your choice of: buffalo, BBQ ranch, garlic parmesan, BBQ, sweet chili sriracha, honey mustard, or dry rub 7500. Comes with fries, tots, chips or crispy onio$18.00
- Fish & Chips
6 to 8 ounces of beer battered haddock fried to a golden brown, homemade tartar sauce, lemon wedge and homemade coleslaw. Fridays after 4pm all you can eat fish fry$18.00
- Grilled Salmon
8 oz grilled salmon finished with a sugar/spice glaze, comes with English style roasties or basmati rice pilaf and vegetable of the day$25.00
- Penne Alla Vodka
Plump penne rigate with a creamy tomato-vodka sauce, topped with fresh basil and reggiano parmigiano$18.00
- Reorder fish
Lighter Fare
- LF Chicken
5 to 6 ounces char-grilled chicken served with sautéed vegetable of the day$14.00
- LF Grilled Shrimp
7 - 8 oz char-grilled shrimp served with sautéed vegetable of the day$16.00
- LF Salmon
5 to 6 ounces of char-grilled salmon served with sautéed vegetable of the day$20.00
- LF Rib Eye
7 to 8 ounces char-grilled rib eye served with sautéed vegetable of the day$22.00
Sides
- Basmati Rice Pilaf$6.00
- Brussel Sprouts
Prepared like our appetizer$14.00
- Creamy Coleslaw$4.00
- Crinkle Cut Fries$6.00
- Green Beans$6.00
- Jumbo Thick Onion Rings$8.00
- Potato Chips$4.00
- Roasties, English Style Roast Potatoes$6.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms$6.00
- Sweet Potato Crinkle Cut Fries$8.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Vegetable of the Day$6.00