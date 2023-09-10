Paiges Bistro
Main Menu
Baileys Burger
Juicy burger on a toasted brioche bun with cajun sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and bacon. Served with choice of side.
Bourbon Salmon Burger
Salmon filet seasoned and topped with a peach bourbon glaze, fried red tomatoes, lettuce and spicy aioli sauce. Served with choice of side.
Cajun Persuasion Chicken Sandwich Meal
Cajun Grilled or Cajun deep fried chicken tenders tossed in our hot honey sauce, drizzled with cajun creole sauce and pickles. Served with choice of side. (Make it Deluxe by adding lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese)
Jack’d Up on Mac Burger Meal
A juicy burger, topped with pulled bbq chicken, cajun mac&cheese, and cajun creole sauce, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
Deep Sea Fish Sandwich Meal
3 pieces of swai (catfish) filet fish on a toasted brioche bun, topped with Cajun coleslaw and pickles. Served with choice of side. (Make it a deluxe and add lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and remove coleslaw.)
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich Meal
Pulled BBQ chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, topped with our Cajun slaw on a toasted brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
Chicken Tender Meal
Hand Breaded cajun seasoned chicken tenders, either sauced and tossed or plain. Served with choice of side.
Double Crunch Wing Meal
Double breaded wings sauced and tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with choice of side. (We DO NOT offer all flats or drums)
Shrimp Basket
Hand Battered Cajun Shrimp served with your choice of side.
Lost at Sea Fish Plate
Seasoned swai (catfish), Served with your choice of side and Tartar sauce. (Picture shows 2nd side added)
Churro Chicken and Waffles
Deep fried Belgian waffle covered in cinnamon sugar and white chocolate drizzled on top, served with choice of either wings or tenders. Served with choice of side.
Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffles
Belgium waffle, topped with our peach cobbler filling, white chocolate sauce. Served with choice of either 5 wings or 3 tenders. Served with choice of side.
Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles
Red velvet cake waffle topped with powdered sugar, white chocolate and served with choice of either wings or tenders. Served with choice of side.
Regular Chicken & Waffles
Belgian cinnamon brown sugar waffle served with 3 chicken tenders or 5 wings, and choice of side.
Strawberry Shortcake Chicken & Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with white chocolate, strawberries, served with choice of either 5 wings or 3 tenders and choice of side.
Get Ya Life Fries
Cajun fries topped with cajun mac&cheese, chopped jalapenos, cajun creole sauce and your choice of meat; Chopped chicken tenders, fried cajun shrimp or fried cajun fish nuggets.
Seafood Explosion Fries
Cajun fries, topped with cajun mac, fried lobster, fried fish Swai nuggets, fried shrimp, chopped jalapeños and spicy aioli sauce.
Salads
Drinks
Desserts
Kids Meals
Sides & A La Cartè
Side Cajun Mac
Cooked to order Cajun macaroni and cheese with our 4 cheese blend.
Side Fish
Hand battered Cajun Swai fish fillet. No bones.
Side Fries (8oz)
Cajun seasoned fries.
Side of Shrimp
Side of Chicken Tenders
Hand battered Cajun chicken tenders. Have them tossed in one of our favorite sauces or leave them dry with our Cajun seasoning blend.
Side of Double Crunch Wings
Hand battered and deep fried Cajun wings. Have them tossed in one of our favorite sauces or leave them plain with our Cajun seasoning blend.
Side Waffle
Fresh made to order waffles.
Side of Cajun Slaw
Fresh made slaw with our Cajun sauce and seasoning blend.
Extra Dipping Sauce
Family Meals
Daily Special (Monday - Thursday)
$10 Monday Sandwich Meal Special
Choose from some of our best sandwiches. Sandwiches served with Cajun fries.
$10 Tuesday Waffle Special
Choice of Waffle flavor and choice of Chicken. (Not served with fries or any other side item)
$10 Wednesday Wings Special
Hand battered wings served with fries.
$10 Thursday Chicken Tender Special
5 hand battered chicken tenders served with fries. (No substitutions or add-on)