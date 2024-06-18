Skip to Main content
Painted Pony Espresso
Pickup
ASAP
from
3240 Walsey Lane
0
Your order
Painted Pony Espresso 1136 Paiute Ave
Delivery
Schedule Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
3240 Walsey Lane, Warm Springs, OR 97761
hot
hot/iced
blended
iced
Delivery
Schedule Pickup
hot
Cappuccino
$3.50
hot/iced
Americano
$3.50
Mocha
$4.75
Latte
$3.50
Coffee
$2.50
Oregon Trail Chai
$4.00
Green/Black Tea
$3.25
blended
Frappe/Blended
$4.75
Huckleberry Smoothie
$3.50
iced
Redbull Infusion
$5.25
Lotus Infusion
$5.25
Italian soda
$3.25
Painted Pony Espresso Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 553-3148
3240 Walsey Lane, Warm Springs, OR 97761
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 6AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement