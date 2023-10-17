Paisano's 5511 Schaefer rd
Pizza
Individual Pizza
- Individual Cheese$6.00
- Individual 1 Topping Pizza$7.00
- Individual 2 Topping Pizza$8.00
- Individual 3 Topping Pizza$9.00
- Individual Special Pizza$10.00
(4 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, and onion (no substitutions)
- Individual Deluxe Pizza$11.00
(4 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, onion, Italian sausage, and black olive (no substitutions)
- Individual Meat Lover's$11.00
(4 Slices) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Individual Famous Romano$11.00
(4 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, ranch sauce, garlic, tomato, mushroom, fresh spinach, and black pepper
- Individual Alfredo Pizza$11.00
(4 Slices) Fettuccine noodles, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Individual BBQ Chicken$11.00
(4 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce
- Individual Buffalo Ranch Chicken$11.00
(4 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch sauce
- Individual Hawaiian Pizza$10.00
(4 Slices) Ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Individual The Calabrese$11.00
(4 Slices) Chicken breast, olive oil, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, light mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
- Individual Margherita Pizza (Formerly Napolitana)$10.00
(4 Slices) Fresh basil, tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Individual Veggie Pizza$11.00
(4 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion, and pizza sauce
- Individual Half / Half Pizza$8.00
Small Pizza
- Small Cheese$8.50
- Small 1 Topping Pizza$9.50
- Small 2 Topping Pizza$11.50
- Small 3 Topping Pizza$12.50
- Small Special Pizza$14.50
(6 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, and onion (no substitutions)
- Small Deluxe Pizza$15.50
(6 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, onion, Italian sausage, and black olive (no substitutions)
- Small Meat Lover's$14.50
(6 Slices) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Small Famous Romano$14.50
(6 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, ranch sauce, garlic, tomato, mushroom, fresh spinach, and black pepper
- Small Alfredo Pizza$14.50
(6 Slices) Fettuccine noodles, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Small BBQ Chicken$14.50
(6 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce
- Small Buffalo Ranch Chicken$14.50
(6 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch sauce
- Small Hawaiian Pizza$12.50
(6 Slices) Ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Small The Calabrese$14.50
(6 Slices) Chicken breast, olive oil, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, light mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
- Small Margherita Pizza (Formerly Napolitana)$12.50
(6 Slices) Fresh basil, tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Small Veggie Pizza$13.50
(6 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion, and pizza sauce
- Small Half / Half Pizza$11.50
Medium Pizza
- Medium Cheese$9.50
- Medium 1 Topping Pizza$11.50
- Medium 2 Topping Pizza$13.50
- Medium 3 Topping Pizza$14.50
- Medium Special Pizza$15.50
(8 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, and onion (no substitutions)
- Medium Deluxe Pizza$16.50
(8 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, onion, Italian sausage, and black olive (no substitutions)
- Medium Meat Lover's$16.50
(8 Slices) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Medium Famous Romano$16.50
(8 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, ranch sauce, garlic, tomato, mushroom, fresh spinach, and black pepper
- Medium Alfredo Pizza$16.50
(8 Slices) Fettuccine noodles, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium BBQ Chicken$16.50
(8 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce
- Medium Buffalo Ranch Chicken$16.50
(8 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch sauce
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza$14.50
(8 Slices) Ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Medium The Calabrese$16.50
(8 Slices) Chicken breast, olive oil, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, light mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
- Medium Margherita Pizza (Formerly Napolitana)$14.50
(8 Slices) Fresh basil, tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Medium Veggie Pizza$15.50
(8 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion, and pizza sauce
- Medium Half / Half Pizza$13.50
Large Pizza
- Large Cheese$12.00
- Large 1 Topping Pizza$14.00
- Large 2 Topping Pizza$16.00
- Large 3 Topping Pizza$17.00
- Large Special Pizza$19.00
(10 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, and onion (no substitutions)
- Large Deluxe Pizza$20.00
(10 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, onion, Italian sausage, and black olive (no substitutions)
- Large Meat Lover's$20.00
(10 Slices) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Large Famous Romano$20.00
(10 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, ranch sauce, garlic, tomato, mushroom, fresh spinach, and black pepper
- Large Alfredo Pizza$20.00
(10 Slices) Fettuccine noodles, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Large BBQ Chicken$20.00
(10 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce
- Large Buffalo Ranch Chicken$20.00
(10 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch sauce
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$17.00
(10 Slices) Ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Large The Calabrese$20.00
(10 Slices) Chicken breast, olive oil, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, light mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
- Large Margherita Pizza (Formerly Napolitana)$17.00
(10 Slices) Fresh basil, tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Large Veggie Pizza$19.00
(10 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion, and pizza sauce
- Large Half / Half Pizza$16.00
XL Pizza
- XL Cheese$14.00
- XL 1 Topping Pizza$16.00
- XL 2 Topping Pizza$18.00
- XL 3 Topping Pizza$19.00
- XL Special Pizza$21.00
(12 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, and onion (no substitutions)
- XL Deluxe Pizza$25.00
(12 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, onion, Italian sausage, and black olive (no substitutions)
- XL Meat Lover's$25.50
(12 Slices) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- XL Famous Romano$25.50
(12 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, ranch sauce, garlic, tomato, mushroom, fresh spinach, and black pepper
- XL Alfredo Pizza$25.50
(12 Slices) Fettuccine noodles, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- XL BBQ Chicken$25.00
(12 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce
- XL Buffalo Ranch Chicken$25.00
(12 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch sauce
- XL Hawaiian Pizza$19.00
(12 Slices) Ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- XL The Calabrese$25.00
(12 Slices) Chicken breast, olive oil, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, light mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
- XL Margherita Pizza (Formerly Napolitana)$19.00
(12 Slices) Fresh basil, tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- XL Veggie Pizza$21.00
(12 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion, and pizza sauce
- XL Un-Baked Pizza with Cheese & 1 Topping$15.00
- XL Half / Half Pizza$18.00
XXL Pizza
- XXL Cheese$16.00
- XXL 1 Topping Pizza$19.00
- XXL 2 Topping Pizza$20.00
- XXL 3 Topping Pizza$21.00
- XXL Special Pizza$24.00
(14 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, and onion (no substitutions)
- XXL Deluxe Pizza$26.00
(14 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, onion, Italian sausage, and black olive (no substitutions)
- XXL Meat Lover's$27.00
(14 Slices) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- XXL Famous Romano$27.00
(14 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, ranch sauce, garlic, tomato, mushroom, fresh spinach, and black pepper
- XXL Alfredo Pizza$27.00
(14 Slices) Fettuccine noodles, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- XXL BBQ Chicken$27.00
(14 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce
- XXL Buffalo Ranch Chicken$27.00
(14 Slices) Chicken breast, double mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch sauce
- XXL Hawaiian Pizza$23.00
(14 Slices) Ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- XXL The Calabrese$27.00
(14 Slices) Chicken breast, olive oil, roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, light mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
- XXL Margherita Pizza (Formerly Napolitana)$23.00
(14 Slices) Fresh basil, tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- XXL Veggie Pizza$24.00
(14 Slices) Mozzarella cheese, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, onion, and pizza sauce
- XXL Half / Half Pizza$20.00
Party Pizza
Food
Wings
Oven Baked Extras
- Pepperoni Roll$5.95
- Garlic Bread$3.95
- Cheese Bread$8.95
- Pizza Bread$5.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
- Calzone + 1 Topping$14.00
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese, butter parm topped. Plus side meat sauce
- Breadsticks$5.95
Our bread sticks are tossed in garlic butter & Parmesan cheese with free marinara or ranch dipping sauce
Fresh Salads
- Individual Coleslaw$2.00
- Large Coleslaw$5.00
- Small Greek$9.00
Feta cheese, onion, olives, tomato, peppers, beets, and lettuce
- Large Greek$11.95
Feta cheese, onion, olives, tomato, peppers, beets, and lettuce
- Small Antipasto$9.50
Ham, salami, cheese, olives, tomato, peppers, and lettuce
- Large Antipasto$11.95
Ham, salami, cheese, olives, tomato, peppers, and lettuce
- Small Chicken Caesar$9.50
Chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, lettuce, and Caesar dressing
- Large Chicken Caesar$11.95
Chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, lettuce, and Caesar dressing
- 1 Lb Pasta Salad$4.95
- One Size Tossed Salad$7.95
Tomato, black olives, green olives, peppers, and lettuce
Side Orders
Desserts
Pasta Dinners
Seafood & Chicken Dinners
Beverages
7" Subs
- 7" Fish Sub$7.49
Fried cod, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, mayo, and Italian dressing
- 7" Ham & Cheese$7.49
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper rings, and dressing
- 7" Hot Paisano$7.49
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, cheese, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing
- 7" Veggie Sub$7.49
Cheese, onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing
- 7" Italian Sub$7.49
Salami, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper Rings, Dressing
- 7" Pizza Sub$7.49
Pepperoni, Ham, Cheese, Onion, Pizza Sauce
- 7" Meatball Sub$7.49
Meatballs, Paimesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Meat Sauce
- 7" Chicken Parmesan Sub$7.49
Chicken Breast, Parmesan + Mozzarella Cheese, Meat Sauce
- 7" Roast Beef Philly$7.49
Roast Beef, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dressing
- 7" Steak Sub$7.49
Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Cheese, Gravy
- 7" Chicken Sub$7.49
Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Dressing
- 7" Turkey Sub$7.49
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Dressing
14" Subs
- 14" Fish Sub$13.95
Fried cod, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, mayo, and Italian dressing
- 14" Ham & Cheese$13.95
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper rings, and dressing
- 14" Hot Paisano$13.95
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, cheese, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing
- 14" Veggie Sub$13.95
Cheese, onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing
- 14" Italian Sub$13.95
Salami, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper Rings, Dressing
- 14" Pizza Sub$13.95
Pepperoni, Ham, Cheese, Onion, Pizza Sauce
- 14" Meatball Sub$13.95
Meatballs, Paimesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Meat Sauce
- 14" Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan + Mozzarella Cheese, Meat Sauce
- 14" Roast Beef Philly$13.95
Roast Beef, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dressing
- 14" Steak Sub$13.95
Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Cheese, Gravy
- 14" Chicken Sub$13.95
Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Dressing
- 14" Turkey Sub$13.95
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Dressing