The Paisley Cafe 9372 Madison Avenue
Popular Items
VEGAN BISCUIT AND GRAVY
Two large biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy and topped with chives
Two large biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy and topped with chives
Breakfast Burrito
House chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, and avocado.
House chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, and avocado.
Cinnamon Roll
VEGAN OPTIONS
BREAKFAST
VEGAN SIDE OF GRAVY
VEGAN SAUSAGE, EGG & BISCUIT SANDWICH
Housemade vegan sausage, housemade vegan eggs on a housemade vegan biscuit. Served with O'Brien potatoes or fruit.
Housemade vegan sausage, housemade vegan eggs on a housemade vegan biscuit. Served with O'Brien potatoes or fruit.
VEGAN BERRY WAFFLE
Monthly Special! Vegan waffles baked with coconut and pineapple, topped with pineapple flour and vegan whipped cream.
Monthly Special! Vegan waffles baked with coconut and pineapple, topped with pineapple flour and vegan whipped cream.
VEGAN HANGOVER CURE
Crispy fried Tater Tots topped with house-made vegan gravy and house-made vegan scrambled eggs
Crispy fried Tater Tots topped with house-made vegan gravy and house-made vegan scrambled eggs
VEGAN CARDIAC ARREST
Chicken-fried portobello mushroom, biscuit, gravy, O'Brien potatoes and eggs
Chicken-fried portobello mushroom, biscuit, gravy, O'Brien potatoes and eggs
VEGAN BREAKFAST BURRITO
House-made vegan eggs and chorizo, avocado, potatoes, salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla
House-made vegan eggs and chorizo, avocado, potatoes, salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla
VEGAN BISCUIT AND GRAVY
Two large biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy and topped with chives
Two large biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy and topped with chives
VEGAN BISCUIT
VEGAN AVOCADO TOAST WITH SCRAMBLE
Toasted challah, avocado, micro-greens, deep-fried capers and vegan eggs, served with O'Brien potatoes.
Toasted challah, avocado, micro-greens, deep-fried capers and vegan eggs, served with O'Brien potatoes.
TOFU SCRAMBLE
Tofu, bell peppers, spinach, onions, mushrooms, served with O'Brien potatoes
Tofu, bell peppers, spinach, onions, mushrooms, served with O'Brien potatoes
THE CHEEKY MONKEY
Your choice of peanut butter, almond butter, or Nutella, sliced banana, and a drizzle of local honey topped with chia seeds on toast.
Your choice of peanut butter, almond butter, or Nutella, sliced banana, and a drizzle of local honey topped with chia seeds on toast.
LUNCH
VEGGIE SANDWICH
Chef's choice of fresh seasonal greens and veggies
Chef's choice of fresh seasonal greens and veggies
VEGAN GRILLED CHEDDAH
VEGAN CHEESEBURGER
Vegan burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Paisley pink sauce, and "cheddah" on a house-baked bun.
Vegan burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Paisley pink sauce, and "cheddah" on a house-baked bun.
BREAKFAST
Paisley Parfait
Half-Arsed Biscuits and Gravy
BERRY WAFFLE
Corned Beef Hash
The Hangover Cure
Crispy fried tater tots topped with house-made sausage gravy and two eggs any style.
Crispy fried tater tots topped with house-made sausage gravy and two eggs any style.
The Simple Paisley Breakfast
Choice of breakfast meat, two eggs your way, served with O'Brien potatoes and toast
Choice of breakfast meat, two eggs your way, served with O'Brien potatoes and toast
Breakfast Burrito
House chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, and avocado.
House chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, and avocado.
The Cheeky Monkey
Your choice of peanut butter, almond butter, or Nutella, sliced banana, and a drizzle of local honey topped with chia seeds on toast.
Your choice of peanut butter, almond butter, or Nutella, sliced banana, and a drizzle of local honey topped with chia seeds on toast.
Big-Arsed Biscuits & Gravy
Two large buttery biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy.
Two large buttery biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy.
Biscuit Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chives, and house sausage, served with O'Brien potatoes.
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chives, and house sausage, served with O'Brien potatoes.
Avocado Toast
Toasted challah, avocado, microgreens, deep-fried capers and 2 poached eggs, served with O'Brien potatoes. Add breakfast meat $5 Add smoked salmon $5
Toasted challah, avocado, microgreens, deep-fried capers and 2 poached eggs, served with O'Brien potatoes. Add breakfast meat $5 Add smoked salmon $5
BAKERY
Cinnamon Rolls
Muffins
Cookies
SOUPS AND SALADS
SANDWICHES
HOT SANDWICHES
COLD SANDWICHES
Egg Salad
Wicked Cheddah Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mary's organic chicken breast, celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, mayonnaise, red onion, and mixed baby greens.
Mary's organic chicken breast, celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, mayonnaise, red onion, and mixed baby greens.
B.L.A.T.
Bacon, Lettuce, avocado, tomato, spring mix, red onion on your choice of bread
Bacon, Lettuce, avocado, tomato, spring mix, red onion on your choice of bread
Seasonal Veggie Sandwich
Chef's choice of fresh seasonal greens and veggies
Chef's choice of fresh seasonal greens and veggies