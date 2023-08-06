Popular Items

VEGAN BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$15.95

Two large biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy and topped with chives

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

House chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, and avocado.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

VEGAN OPTIONS

BREAKFAST

VEGAN SIDE OF GRAVY

$5.50

VEGAN SAUSAGE, EGG & BISCUIT SANDWICH

$14.50

Housemade vegan sausage, housemade vegan eggs on a housemade vegan biscuit. Served with O'Brien potatoes or fruit.

VEGAN BERRY WAFFLE

$14.50

Monthly Special! Vegan waffles baked with coconut and pineapple, topped with pineapple flour and vegan whipped cream.

VEGAN HANGOVER CURE

$15.25

Crispy fried Tater Tots topped with house-made vegan gravy and house-made vegan scrambled eggs

VEGAN CARDIAC ARREST

$16.50

Chicken-fried portobello mushroom, biscuit, gravy, O'Brien potatoes and eggs

VEGAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.95

House-made vegan eggs and chorizo, avocado, potatoes, salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla

VEGAN BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$15.95

Two large biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy and topped with chives

VEGAN BISCUIT

$2.50

VEGAN AVOCADO TOAST WITH SCRAMBLE

$12.95

Toasted challah, avocado, micro-greens, deep-fried capers and vegan eggs, served with O'Brien potatoes.

TOFU SCRAMBLE

$12.95

Tofu, bell peppers, spinach, onions, mushrooms, served with O'Brien potatoes

THE CHEEKY MONKEY

$7.25

Your choice of peanut butter, almond butter, or Nutella, sliced banana, and a drizzle of local honey topped with chia seeds on toast.

LUNCH

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$10.50

Chef's choice of fresh seasonal greens and veggies

VEGAN GRILLED CHEDDAH

$11.95

VEGAN CHEESEBURGER

$14.50

Vegan burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Paisley pink sauce, and "cheddah" on a house-baked bun.

BREAKFAST

Paisley Parfait

$8.95

Half-Arsed Biscuits and Gravy

$9.25
BERRY WAFFLE

$14.50
Corned Beef Hash

$16.50

The Hangover Cure

$15.25

Crispy fried tater tots topped with house-made sausage gravy and two eggs any style.

The Simple Paisley Breakfast

$13.50

Choice of breakfast meat, two eggs your way, served with O'Brien potatoes and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

House chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, and avocado.

The Cheeky Monkey

$8.50

Your choice of peanut butter, almond butter, or Nutella, sliced banana, and a drizzle of local honey topped with chia seeds on toast.

Big-Arsed Biscuits & Gravy

$15.95

Two large buttery biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy.

Biscuit Sandwich

$14.50

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chives, and house sausage, served with O'Brien potatoes.

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Toasted challah, avocado, microgreens, deep-fried capers and 2 poached eggs, served with O'Brien potatoes. Add breakfast meat $5 Add smoked salmon $5

BAKERY

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Vegan Berry Cinnamon Roll

$5.50Out of stock

VEGAN CINNAMON ROLLS

$5.50Out of stock

Oversized and decadent, made from premium Korintje cinnamon

Vegan Ginger Peach Cinnamon Rolls

$5.50Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin (v)

$3.50Out of stock

Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

VEGAN MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

Jumbo sized, high domed muffins

Banana Muffin (v) (No nuts)

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Muffin (v) (w/ walnuts)

$3.50Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry Lavender

$4.25Out of stock
Almond Poppy Seed

$4.25Out of stock

Cookies

VEGAN COOKIE

$3.00Out of stock

Ask about chefs choice of their fresh-baked, big and always decadent selections.

Pastries

Ginger Peach Puff Pastries

$3.75Out of stock

SOUPS AND SALADS

SOUPS

Soup - Cup

$4.50

Soup - Bowl

$6.95

Soup & Side Salad

$10.75

SALADS

Side Salad

$6.25

Cobb Salad

$11.75

SANDWICHES

HOT SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Six-ounce beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Paisley pink sauce, and Sierra Nevada sharp "cheddah" cheese on a house-baked bun.

COLD SANDWICHES

Egg Salad

$11.95

Wicked Cheddah Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.95

Mary's organic chicken breast, celery, walnuts, dried cranberries, mayonnaise, red onion, and mixed baby greens.

B.L.A.T.

$15.95

Bacon, Lettuce, avocado, tomato, spring mix, red onion on your choice of bread

Seasonal Veggie Sandwich

$10.50

Chef's choice of fresh seasonal greens and veggies

PRESERVES

PRESERVES SIZE

SMALL

$9.00

Marinara Sauce

16oz Jar (Small)

$12.00

SIDES & ADD-ONS

Sausage Gravy

$5.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Chicken-Apple Sausage

$5.00

O'Brien Potatoes

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Egg

$2.00

Buttermilk Biscuits

$2.50

Toast

$1.50

Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$4.25

BEVERAGES

Barista

Hot Tea Full Service

$3.85

Iced Tea

$2.50
Macchiato

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Milk

$2.25
Hot Chocolate Full Service

$4.25

London Fog Full Service

$4.25

Mocha Full Service

$4.25

Cappuccino Full Service

$4.25

Latte Full Service

$4.25

Americano Full Service

$3.25

Espresso Shot

$1.75

Coffee Full Service

$2.85

Bottled Drinks

Bottle Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottled tea

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Kids Milk

$2.25

Artisan Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.50

LOOSE LEAF TEA

Dirtbag Tea

SAMPLE

$3.00

SAMPLE | 3 for $7

$7.00

REGULAR

$10.00

REGULAR | 3 for the $25

$25.00

COFFEE BAGS

Vienna Roast

$12.00

Columbian DECAF

$12.00

Tea Box

$9.99

Tea Cozy

$19.99

K Cups

$12.00

Novelty T-Cozy

$24.99