BEBIDAS. (REFRESHER)
- Agua Loca JAMAICA$12.99
- Agua Loca TAMARINDO$12.99
- AGUA DE SABOR Horchata$4.50+
- Aguas DE SABOR Jamaica$4.50+
Horchata, Tamarindo, Jamaica
- AGUA DE SABOR Tamarindo$4.50+
- Agua Loca HORCHATA$12.99
- Michel Agua JAMAICA$5.99+
Mix Fruit on the Top, Choice of 2 Toppings, Chamoy, lemon, Tajin.
- Michel Aguas TAMARINDO$5.99+
Tamarind, tajin on the ring
- Michel Agua HORCHATA$5.99+
- Esquimos STRAWBERRY$4.99
Chocomilk, Fresa, Cafe, Vainilla, Rompope
- Esquimos CAFE$4.99
- Esquimos CHOCOMILK$4.99
- Esquimos ROMPOPE$4.99
- Stream Shake VAINILLA$7.99
Choice of 2 topping, Nutella on the Ring, whipped cream, chocolate syrup.
- Extrema Shake CHOCOLATE$7.99
- Extrema Shake FRESA$7.99
- Extrema Shake Banana$7.99
- Stream Shake COOKIES AND CREAM$7.99
- Malteadas (shakes) TRAWBERRY$4.99
Strawberry, Banana, chocolate, Vainilla
- Malteada (Shake) CHOCOLATE$4.99
- Malteada (Shake) VANILLA$4.99
- Malteada (Shake) BANANA$4.99
- Malteada (Shakes) COOKIES AND CREAM$4.99
- Ice Cream SHAKE$8.00
- Wafle shake$9.99
2 mini Waffles, whipped cream, 1 topping.
- Piña Colada$6.99
Cherry on the top
- Raspados (snow Cone)$5.99
Lime, strawberry, bubble gum, fruit ponch, Mango, Rompope.
- Diablito$6.99
Tamarind Flavor, Lemon, Valentina, Chile powder.
- Glass Soda$2.50
- can Soda$1.75
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Coffee$1.50+
BOTANA (snacks)
- chicharron Preparado$7.99
Cabbage, tomato, Cueritos, Avocado, Valentina.
- Elote Preparado$4.99
Mayo, Powder cheese.
- Elote Hot Cheeto$6.99
Mayo, Powder Cheese, HOT Cheetos.
- Esquites$5.99+
Mayo, Powder Cheese,Lemon
- Esquite Hot Cheeto$6.99+
Mayo, Powder Cheese, lime, HOT Cheetos
- Esquites Con Patita$9.99
3 chicken Feet,Mayo, Powder Cheese,Lemon.
- Papas A La Francesa$5.99
Ketchup, Nacho cheese, House Sour Cream
- Papas Con Bacon$5.99
Nacho cheese, Bacon
- Maruchan Volcano$13.99
Choice of 1 Chips, Esquites, Nacho Cheese, Mayo, Powder Cheese,HOT Cheeto powder.
- Empanadas$2.25
Beef,Cheese.
BOTANAS DULCES (Sweet snacks)
CREPAS / MINI PANCAKES
- Crepa$12.99
1 FRUT: Strawberry, Banana, Blue Berry 1 Syru: Nutela, Lechera, Mermerlada, Penut Buter,Pancake Syrup 1 Topping.
- 30 min Pancake$13.99
1 FRUT: Strawberry, Banana, Blue Berry 1 Syru: Nutela, Lechera, Mermerlada, Penut Buter,Pancake Syrup 1 Topping.
- Baso (Cup)$4.60+
- EXTRA FRUTA$0.75
- EXTRA TOPPINGS / EXTRA SYRUP$0.50
- Fresa
- Banana
- Blueberry
- EXTRA ICE CREAM$2.50
- Extra Wipp Cream$0.75
- Nutela
- Lechera
- Mermelada
- Dulce decleche/Cajeta
- Pancake Syrup
- Rainbow Sprinkles
- Chocolate Sprinkles
- m & m's
- Oreo
- Nuez
- Mazapan
- Marshmellow
- Chocolate Chips
LOS LOCOS
- Pepinos Locos$9.99
Choice of 1 Chips, Peanuts, Cueritos, House Chamoy, lemon, Tajin, Valentina.
- Tosti Locos$9.99
Carrot, cucumber, Jicama, Cueritos, Peanut, House Chamoy, Valentina, tajin, lemon.
- Tostiesquites$10.99
Esquites Corn, Nacho Cheese, Mayo, Powder Cheese, Lemon.
- Frutaloca$9.99
Mix Fruit, Chamoy, Valentina, Tajin, Lemon, Choice of 2 Toppings.
- Agualoca$12.99
