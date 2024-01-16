Palilgu Chicago
Palilgu Food
Starters
Small Anju
- Seafood and Scallion Pajon
Korean savory pancake, shrimp, calamari, fresno pepper, soy vinegar sauce$17.00
- Palilgu Wings
Palilgu Wings with pickled radish and sesame$15.00
- Steak Tartare
Hand-cut prime beef, Asian pear, quail yolk, sesame oil, nurungji cracker$24.00
- Big Eye Tuna Tartare
With avocado, chives, garlic aioli and lotus chips$21.00
- Endive and Pear Salad
With Asian pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and vinaigrette dressing$15.00
- Mushroom Japchae
With sweet potato noodle, assorted wild mushrooms, bell pepper and green onion$15.00
- Pork Belly Bossum
Slow-cooked belly, banchan, ssamjang, leafy greens and parela$19.00
- Mushroom Japchae2
With shiitake mushrooms, shimeji mushrooms and vegetables$18.00
- Cheese Bulduk Meatball
Amish chicken, mozarella cheese, corn and gochujan$15.00
To Share
- Signature Soon Dubu
Organic spicy tofu soup with scallion and chili$18.00
- Sot Bap
Kettle-cooked koshihikari rice and dashi$18.00
- 7th Rib Steak
Prime bone in short rib with leafy lettuce, parela, kimconion sauce and wasabi$48.00
- Spicy Squid Bokkum
with green onion, cabbage, spicy gochujan sauce and sesame$22.00
- Kimchi Fried Rice
Flat iron steak, sunny side egg, sesame and chili$20.00
- Yontan Bulgogi
Grilled thin sliced prime rib eye, sweet soy sauce, greens and samjjan$26.00
- Market Style Korean Fried Chicken
Green Circle half chicken, pickled radish and dipping sauce$24.00
- Kalbi Jjim
Slow cooked short rib, root vegetables and rice cake$42.00
- Clam Soup
Cherry clams, little neck clams, dashi and chili$21.00