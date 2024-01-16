Palisades Bistro, LLC 219 Lilac Drive
Grill
- Jian Burger
Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup on Brioche. Comes with fries$15.00
- Jian Burger w/cheese
Beef Patty with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup on Brioche. Comes with fries$15.50
- Jian Chicken Burger
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Teriyaki Sauce or Parmesan sauce. comes with fries$13.50
Breakfast
Apps
- Wings 6 pc
6 Parmesan or Teriyaki Wings. Comes with Celery and Carrot$7.50
- Wings 12 pc
12 Parmesan or Teriyaki Wings. Comes with Celery and Carrot$14.00
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
4 pcs Battered Mozzarella. Served with Marinara$5.00
- Jalepeno Poppers
6 pcs jalepeno Poppers$8.00
- Chicken Nuggets 6 pc
6 pc Nuggets$5.00
- Chicken Nuggets 12 pc
12 pc Nuggets$9.00
Entree
- Pasta Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Noodle with Broccoli. Add Chicken $3, Shrimp $4, Steak $9$12.00
- Fish Sticks
4 pcs Battered Fish. Served with Fries$12.00
- Avacado Boat
Deep fried Avacado with Crab Meet Inside. Drizzled with Sriracha.$12.00
- Deep Fried Sushi Roll
Sushi Roll Deep Fried. Drizzled with Sriracha$12.00
- Luxury Shrimp
Luxury Shrimp$13.00
- Steak Dinner
8 oz Steak with your choice of Fries or Mashed Potato.$25.00