Palnadu Ruchulu Pleasanton
Breakfast
- Idli$8.99
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made with fermented rice & lentil batter.
- Sambar Idli$9.99
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made with fermented rice & lentil batter. Served with Sambar
- Ghee Karampodi Idli$9.99
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made with fermented rice & lentil batter. Served With Ghee and Karam
- Plain Dosa$8.99
Tasty south indian staple breakfast recipe made with rice and urad dal batter
- Palnadu Karam Dosa$9.99
Tasty south indian staple breakfast recipe made with rice and urad dal batter.
- Onion Dosa$9.99
Tasty south indian staple breakfast recipe made with rice and urad dal batter.
- Egg Dosa$9.99
Tasty south indian staple breakfast recipe made with rice and urad dal batter.
- Uthappam$9.99
- Onion Chilli Uthappam$10.99
- Mysore Bonda$9.99
- Vada /Medu Vada$9.99
- Garelu$9.99
- Poori$9.99Out of stock
- Punugulu$9.99
- Palnadu Special Poori (after 3PM)$10.99Out of stock
Veg Appetizers
- Onion Samosa$6.99
- Aloo Samosa$6.99
- Onion Pakora$8.99
- Palnadu Cut Mirchi$9.99Out of stock
- Stuffed Mirapakaya Bajji$10.99Out of stock
- Palnadu Crispy Corn Fry$10.99
- Gobi 65$10.99
- Palnadu Chilli Gobi$10.99
- Babycorn Manchurian$10.99
- Babycorn Pepper Fry$10.99
- Chilli Babycorn$10.99
- Chilli Paneer$11.99
- Gobi Manchurian$10.99
Non-Veg Appetizers
Biryani’s
- Biryani Rice$9.99
- Vegetable Biryani$13.99
- Egg Biryani$13.99
- Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Konaseema Kodi Vepudu Biryani$15.99
- RRR Biryani$17.99Out of stock
Combination of Chicken, Goat, Shrimp
- Palnadu Goat Biryani$16.99
- Palnadu Goat Fry Biryani$16.99
- Sangam Ghee Goat Biryani$16.99
- Rajamundry Royyala Biryani$16.99
Bucket Biryani's
Palnadu Special Combo's
- Plain Pulav$9.99
- Pulav With Aloo Kurma$15.99
- Pulav With Chicken Curry$16.99
- Pulav With Chicken Fry$16.99
- Pulav With Goat Curry$17.99
- Pulav With Goat Fry$17.99
- Pulav With Shrimp Curry$17.99
- Pulav With Shrimp Fry$17.99
- Sambar Rice With Kodi Vepudu$16.99
- Sambar Rice With Goat Fry$17.99
- Sambar Rice With Shrimp Fry$17.99
- Palnadu Special Curd Rice$10.99
Breads
Tandoori
Veg Curry's
Non-Veg Curry's
Bevarages
