Palomar Comida & Cantina
FOOD
SOUPS
CUP CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
Tex-Mex style
BOWL CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
CUP CONCHITAS DE FIDEO
Tomato base shell pasta soup with picadillo and charro beans
BOWL CONCHITAS DE FIDEO
CUP SOPA DE FRIJOL
Classic pinto bean soup seasoned with bacon. Avocado slice and pico de gallo on the side.
BOWL SOPA DE FRIJOL
SALADS
MEXICAN COBB
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomato, hard-boiled egg, roasted black bean and corn blend, candied bacon, and queso fresco. Served with house made spicy bleu cheese dressing
ENSALADA AL CARBON
Choice of flame grilled beef fajita or salmon. Served with tomato, red onion, avocado, and queso fresco on a bed of mixed greens
PALOMAR SALAD
Our signature salad with mixed greens, shredded chicken breast, pickled onions, cucumbers, tomato, pepitas, mandarins, our house vinegarette dressing
TACO SALAD
Choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Served on a bed of greens with, tomatoes, sour cream, Oaxaca cheese, and tortilla strips.
APPETIZERS
CHILI CON QUESO CUP
Melted cheddar and American cheese with chilis and tomatoes
CHILI CON QUESO BOWL
QUESO BLANCO CUP
Melted white cheddar and Qaxaca cheese with chilis and tomatoes
QUESO BLANCO BOWL
LOADED QUESO BOWL
Queso blanco mixed with picadillo, and topped with pico de gallo, and guacamole
PALOMAR GUACAMOLE
Fresh avocado, tomatoes, serrano, onions, citrus and our own spices.
QUESADILLAS
Choice of meat, spinach, or bean with Qaxaca cheese lightly toasted in a flour tortilla
MULITAS
Choice of meat, spinach or bean with Qaxaca cheese lightly toasted in a corn tortilla
PALOMAR BOARD
Queso blanco, bean quesadilla, beef fajita mulita, bean and cheese nachos, flautita, and guacamole
CHORIQUESO
Melted Oaxaca cheese mixed in a skillet with chorizo
NACHOS AL CARBON
12 toasted tortilla chips individually layered with beans, your choice of meat, shredded cheddar and jalapeño.
NACHOS LOCOS
Tortilla chips piled high with beans, picadillo, chili con queso. Topped with pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños.
POBLANO MAC-N-CHEESE
Creamy baked Cavatappi pasta with roasted poblanos, Qaxaca cheese, and dusted with crunchy chicharron sprinkles.
EMPANADAS
Made from scratch. One picadillo and one potato
FLAUTITAS
Deshebrada Beef or Potato and Chorizo
ESQUITES
2 Grilled sweet corn cobbs topped with lime, chili, spices and cotija.
MINI CHIMIS
2 Picadillo and 2 Chicken. Sauces served on side
SALSA SAMPLER
4 unique salsas served with totopos.
Nachos Bean and Cheese
VEGETARIAN
CRISPY GUACAMOLE TACOS
Crispy taco shells filled with guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with white rice.
SPINACH ENCHILADAS
Stir fry veggies over spinach enchiladas. Topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco. Served with white rice.
GARNACHAS
Thick crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potatoes, topped with lettuce, crema, avocado slices, and queso fresco Served with white rice.
VEGGIE FAJITAS
Our grilled veggies served on a bed of peppers and onions. Served with refritos, white rice, grilled nopal, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
SPECIALTIES
CRISPY ENCHILADAS VERDES
Shredded chicken breast in a crispy enchilada shell. Topped with salsa verde, crema, and queso fresco. Served with a side of green rice
STACKED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Shrimp enchiladas layered with refritos, salsa verde, Qaxaca cheese, and topped with crema, queso fresco and cilantro.
MEXICAN CHICKEN PASTA
Cavatappi pasta baked with cheese and grilled chicken breast. Made with tomatoes, peppers, and our own blend of spices.
PAPALOCA
Baked potato stuffed with beef fajita, butter, crema, and topped with melted Qaxaca cheese.
BISTEK PICADO
Grilled ground sirloin patty, smothered with chili con queso and topped with Qaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Served with refritos and Spanish rice.
POLLO DEL SOL
Marinated grilled chicken breast, smothered with our spicy Del Sol sauce. Served with grilled veggies and green rice.
ENCHILADAS DEL SOL
Cheese enchiladas smothered in our Spicy Del Sol sauce, topped with grilled beef or chicken with avocado slices and tomato. Served with green rice and charros.
ENCHILADAS DE BISTEC
Stuffed with grilled streak, topped with red enchilada sauce and queso fresco. Served with green rice and charros.
LOCAL
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
Red corn tortilla rolled with shredded cheddar and topped with chili con carne and more cheddar.
BEEF ENCHILADAS
Red corn tortilla rolled with picadillo and topped with chili con carne and cheddar.
GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
Chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and topped with Qaxaca cheese.
SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS
Chicken enchiladas topped with a white cream sauce, sprinkled with jalapenos, paprika and Qaxaca cheese.
CRISPY TACOS
Tex-Mex style. Filled with picadillo and topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar.
TOSTADAS COMPUESTAS
Crispy tostada shell topped with refritos, lettuce, avocado slices, and queso fresco. Choice of picadillo or shredded chicken.
TACOS AL CARBON
2 )Tacos with beef fajita meat served in a soft flour tortilla.
TAMAL DINNER
Served with refritos and rice. Topped with your choice of queso sauce or chili con carne.
PICK 1
Choose 1 of your lLocal Favorites
PICK 2
Choose 2 of your lLocal Favorites
PICK 3
Choose 3 of your Local Favorites
MESQUITE GRILLED
ARRECHERA PLATTER
Served with green rice, charros, and a grilled nopal
TAMPIQUENA PLATE
Carne asada served with refritos, green rice, cheese quesadilla and your choice of enchilada.
ALAMBRES
Skewered with peppers, onions, and sausage. Served on a bed of Spanish rice. Your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp.
STUFFED SHRIMP BROCHETTE
4 Colossal shrimp stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, jalapeño and wrapped with bacon. Served with brochette sauce, green rice, charros, and guacamole.
RIBYE
12oz mesquite grilled ribeye. Served with charros, potato wedge, and a grilled nopal
T-BONE
12 oz mesquite grilled bone-in T-bone. Served with charros, potato wedge and a grilled nopal.
BANDEJA PALOMAR
A shareable platter of grilled sausage, carne asada, beef short ribs, chips, queso blanco, cheese mulita, stuffed poblanos, grilled jalapeno, charros, and guacamole.
TACOS CALLAJEROS
CALLAJEROS 5 Mini street tacos served on corn tortillas with chopped cilantro and onions.
FAJITAS SMALL
Your choice of meat on a bed of grilled peppers and onions. Served with refritos, Spansih rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
FAJITAS LARGE
GRILLED SALMON
Served on a bed of green rice with a side of grilled veggies
POLLO PALOMAR
Grilled chicken breast with your choice of salsa verde, queso sauce, sour cream sauce, or ranchero sauce. Served with refritos and white rice
KIDS
KIDS CRISPY TACO
served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat
KIDS SOFT CHEESE TACO
served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat
KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA
served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat
KIDS BEEF ENCHILADA
served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat
KIDS FAJITA QUESADILLA
served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat
KIDS FAJITA TACO
served with refritos, Spanish rice & a treat