Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
254 Auburn Ave NE
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Pals Restaurant and Lounge 254 Auburn Ave NE
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
254 Auburn Ave NE
Appetizers
Other
Sandwiches/Tacos
Dessert
Salad
Appetizers
Loaded Fries
$14.00
Sweet Potato Bowl
$12.00
Other
BBQ Sausage & Cheese Platter
$16.00
Hennessy Wings
$18.00
Whiskey Tenders
$18.00
Sandwiches/Tacos
Pals BBQ Bacon Burger
$23.00
Fish Sandwich
$17.00
Fish Tacos
$17.00
Steak Tacos
$17.00
Crispy Tofu Taco
$17.00
BBQ Cuban Sandwich
$18.00
Dessert
Brownie and Ice Cream
$9.00
Cake and Ice Cream
$9.00
sherbert
$6.00
Salad
House Salad
$13.00
Gourmet Salad
$16.00
Pals Restaurant and Lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 476-0326
254 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Open now
• Closes at 1AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement