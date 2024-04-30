Pamplemousse Miami 910 West Avenue
Appetizer
- Seafood Platter$195.00
- Salmon Sashimi$22.00
- Yellowtail Hamachi$25.00
Hamachi is a type of sushi made with Yellowtail Tuna. The fish come from the Pacific
- Tuna Tartare Napoleon$28.00
- Shrimp Ceviche$24.00
- Oyster Pear$24.00
- Braised Octopus$31.00
- Tiger Prawn$28.00
- Black Mussels$24.00
1/2 pound of black mussels
- Foie Gras & Bone Marrow$36.00
2 oz Foie Gras Sauteed and 1/2 bone marrow
- Beef Carpaccio$32.00
Wagyu Neans Beef in Japanese. Wagyu is very tender and marbled. Our Wagyu come from Australia. It is served with fresh Italian Black Truffle
- Falafels Sweet Peppers$19.00
- Hummus$15.00
- Stuffed Zucchinis$21.00
- Burrata and Grapes$23.00
- Truffle Fries Appetizer$14.00
- Sauteed Mushroom Appetizer$14.00
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
Sake
(760) 212-3523
Open now • Closes at 11PM