Omelettes

Veg Out

$10.50

Fresh green peppers, sweet onions, mushrooms, ripe tomato, and Cheddar cheese

3 Little Piggies

$11.75

Stuffed with smoked ham, pork sausage, crisp bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Chicken Fiesta

$11.99

Tender marinated chicken with caramelized onions, bell peppers, Cheddar salsa, and sour cream served on the side

Spinach & Mushroom

$10.75

Fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Cheddar cheese, and tomatoes

Mr. Chorizo

$11.95

Stuffed with chorizo sausage, green peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños on the side

Don Steak

$12.50

Seasoned juicy steak strip cut then and loaded with fresh onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Side of salsa

Create Your Own

$7.99

Weekly Specials

Weekly Special #1

$8.99

May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Weekly Special #2

$8.99

May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Eggstra Ordinary Breakfast

Grayson Slam

$11.25

2 eggs, hash browns, 2 pork links, 2 ham slices, 2 bacon strips, and 2 buttermilk pancakes. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Simple Breakfast

$8.99

2 eggs, bacon, or link sausage served with hash browns and toast. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

The Smokehouse

$11.50

Smoked links, hash browns, 2 eggs with buttermilk pancakes or toast. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Breakfast The T-bone

$16.99

Perfectly cooked & seasoned t-bone, 3 eggs with buttermilk pancakes or hash browns. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Breakfast Country Fried Steak

$12.25

Fried beef steak smothered in country gravy, served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and two buttermilk pancakes. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical

Country Migas

$11.95

Eggs scramble meets chorizo sausage, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with fresh avocado, and sour cream, and served with flour tortilla or toast

Shrimp & Grits

$13.50

Creamy dreamy white grits topped with blackened shrimp, smoked sausage, onion, red pepper, basil, and tomato sauce, served with a biscuit on the side

It's Benny Time

$10.99

Two poached eggs & Canadian bacon, on toasted English muffins, topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and your choice of 2 pancakes or toast. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

2 Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

Eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, jalapeños, Cheddar, and sausage all stuffed in warm flour tortillas. Served with a side of hash browns and salsa

The Grainy & Nutty Combo

$10.50

Two pancakes packed with oats, almonds, and walnuts served with two eggs. Bacon or sausage links. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditio

The Belgian Combo

$10.50

Our waffle is served with two eggs, hash browns, and 2 bacon or sausage links. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

French Connection

$10.99

Four triangle sliced French toast served with two eggs, two bacon, and two pork links. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast

4 Buttermilk Stack

$7.99

The Blues

$9.25

Four pancakes filled with fresh blueberries and warm compote and topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Drop

$9.25

Four pancakes loaded with chocolate and topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

New York Cheesecake

$9.25

Four of our fluffy pancakes are filled with pieces of decadent cheesecake and topped with cool strawberries

The Grainy & Nutty

$9.99

Four pancakes packed with rolled oats, almonds, English walnuts, and topped with butter

French Toast

$9.50

Six fluffy triangles of French toast topped with butter and powdered sugar

Banana Foster

$10.75

Six triangles of French toast topped with foster sauce, fresh banana, whipped cream, and powder

The Belgian

$7.99

One Belgian waffle straight from the iron topped with powdered sugar

Crepes

Chicken Spinach Crepe

$11.50

Thin golden crepes filled with white meat chicken, spinach, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, and hollandaise sauce

Fruit Crepes

$9.25

Packed with sweet cream cheese and topped with whipped cream. Your choice of cinnamon apples, blueberries, or strawberries and bananas

The Veg Crepe

$10.99

Two crepes stuffed with Swiss cheese, scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, topped with hollandaise and tomatoes

Celis Crepes

$11.50

Two crepes packed with cream cheese or vanilla yogurt, strawberries, topped with fresh fruit, and house granola

Lighter Mornings

Rolled Oats

$4.95

Creamy cinnamon-scented oatmeal, with a side of milk & brown sugar

Avocado Toast

$10.25

Multigrain bread topped with fresh avocado, grilled roasted cherry tomatoes, and two eggs your way

Yogurt with a Crunch

$5.75

Vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries or blueberries and topped with granola almonds

Carb Buster

$10.99

Scrambled egg whites, turkey bacon or turkey sausage served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may Increase risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

The Berry Oatmeal

$8.99

Made to order topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, and pecans, served with low-fat milk, brown sugar, and English muffin

The Yolk Buster

$11.50

Egg white omelet with turkey bacon, spinach, onions, bell pepper, and served with fruit or wheat toast

The English

$9.50

English muffin, egg white, turkey bacon, cheese, and grilled onions, served with home potatoes or fruit

Skillets

Garden

$8.99

Country seasoned potatoes meets sautéed mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper with Cheddar then topped with 2 eggs. Served with an English muffin. Maybe Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may Increase risk of Foodborne illness, especia

Skillet with Bacon

$10.25

Skillet with Ham

$10.25

Skillet with Sausage

$10.25

Skillet with Country Fried Steak

$12.50

Biscuits and Sandwiches

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

2 eggs any style, hash browns, and sausage. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Biscuit Sandwich

$8.99

Egg, cheese & choice of bacon, ham, and sausage served with side hash browns. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Texas Baconator

$9.99

2 over hard egg, with bacon, melted American cheese, on a Texas toast, served with home potatoes or hash brown. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain me

Cheesesteak Melt

$10.99

Grilled steak thinly sliced, and loaded with onions, bacon, and melted American cheese on Texas toast, served with hash browns or home potatoes

Garden Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, croutons, and cheese

The Dijon

$10.25

Diced grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, and tomato. Served over a bed of mixed greens with honey Dijon dressing

Soups

Cup Tomato Basil

$3.99

Bowl Tomato Basil

$6.99

Cup Broccoli and Cheese

$3.99

Bowl Broccoli and Cheese

$6.99

Cup Chicken Fiesta

$3.99

Bowl Chicken Fiesta

$6.99

Burgers

House Burger

$10.75

Melted Cheddar cheese, green leaf, ripe tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, and mustard mayo. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

The Cowboy

$11.50

Creamy American cheese, crispy bacon, sautéed onions, and lettuce. All drenched with sweet and smoked BBQ sauce. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain m

The European

$11.25

Melted Swiss cheese tops sautéed grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and mayo. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

The Baconzilla

$10.99

Melted Cheddar cheese, green leaf, ripe tomatoes, sliced bacon, red onion, and mayo. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Sandwich and Panini

Good O'l Philly

$11.25

Juicy grilled steak thinly sliced and loaded with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie

Grilled Chicken & Avocado

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, provolone cheese, and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a burger bun

The BLT

$10.50

Smoked bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on sourdough bread

Chicken Pesto Panini

$10.99

Diced chicken tossed in basil pesto with Swiss cheese and tomato on sourdough bread

The Cluber Panini

$10.99

Turkey breast, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard on sourdough bread

Lunch Entrees

Lunch Country Fried Steak*

$12.50

Chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy, broccoli, skin red potatoes, and garlic bread

Bourbon Chicken Skillet

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, covered with a bourbon glaze over a mixed bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, and seasoned red-skin potatoes

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

$11.75

Seasoned chicken breast strips on top of pasta with broccoli in Alfredo sauce, and Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread

Sausage and Chicken

$11.99

Smoke sausage, chicken strips, and red pepper, on top of pasta covered in tomatoes, spicy Italian sauce, and Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread

Lunch T-bone Steak

$16.99

A tender seasoned t-bone steak, served with broccoli, garlic bread, and your choice of red-skin seasoned potatoes or French fries. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you

Celis Chicken Breast

$12.50

A grilled seasoned chicken breast served with red potato, broccoli, and garlic bread on the side

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.99

Parmesan breaded chicken breast fried topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta Alfredo and garlic bread

Creamy Shrimp

$13.99

Sautéed shrimp spinach, and red pepper tossed in creamy sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, red potatoes, and garlic bread

Lunch chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.99

55+ Specials

SR. Omelette & Pancakes

$8.99

Two egg omelets stuffed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Cheddar. Served with two buttermilk pancakes

SR. Waffle Combo

$8.95

One waffle, with one egg any style, one bacon strip, and one slice of smoked ham. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

SR. Mini Slam

$8.25

One buttermilk pancake, one egg, one bacon strip, one slice of ham, one sausage link and hash browns. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical cond

SR. French Toast Combo

$7.99

Four triangle French toast slices, one egg any style, and your choice of bacon strips or sausage links. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical co

SR. Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.99

Kids

KID French Toast*

$5.25

Two triangle slices of French toast with two slices of bacon

KID Cheese Omelet

$5.25

Two egg omelets stuffed with Cheddar cheese

KID Little Big Breakfast

$5.99

One scrambled egg (May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions), one strip of bacon, one sausage link, and one pancake topped with whipped

KID Baby Cakes

$5.25

3 mini pancakes served with hash browns and a crisp strip of bacon

KID Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Loaded with melted cheese and served with fresh fruit

KID Chicken Finger

$6.50

Breaded chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.15

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$3.15

Iced Tea

$2.99

Kid Choco Milk

$1.99

Kid Milk

$1.99

Milk

$3.15

V8

$3.25

COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

ORANGE

$2.99

PIBB XTRA

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25

APPLE JUICE

$3.25

Sides

BACON STRIP (4)

$4.99

BACON STRIP CRISPY (4)

$4.99

BACONS (2)

$2.99

BACONS CRISPY (2)

$2.99

BISCUIT (1)

$1.99

BISCUIT (2)

$3.99

CHEESE GRITS

$3.25

COUNTRY POTATOES

$2.99

EGG (1)

$1.75

EGGS (2)

$3.50

EGGS (3)

$4.99

EGGS (4)

$5.99

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.25

FRENCH TOAST SIDE

$5.99

FRESH FRUIT

$3.25

FRIES

$2.99

HAM (2)

$2.99

HARVEIST (2)

$4.50

HARVEIST (1)

$2.25

HARVEIST (3)

$5.99

HASH BROWN

$2.99

HOME POTATOES

$2.99

MULTIGRAIN TOAST

$2.75

PANCAKE (1)

$1.99

PANCAKE (2)

$3.30

PANCAKE (3)

$5.99

POLISH SAUSAGE

$4.99

PORK SAUSAGE (4)

$4.99

REG GRITS

$2.50

SAUSAGE (2)

$2.99

SAUSAGE PATTY (1)

$1.99

SAUSAGE PATTY (2)

$3.99

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.99

SIDE SALSA

$0.99

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.99

SKILLETS POTATOES

$2.99

SOURDOUGH TOAST

$2.50

TURK BACON (2)

$2.99

TURK BACON (4)

$4.99

TURK SAUSAGE (2)

$2.99

TURK SAUSAGE (4)

$4.99

WAFFLE (1)

$7.99

WHEAT TOAST

$2.25

WHITE TOAST

$2.25

ADDS

ADD Egg (1)

$1.25

ADD Eggs (2)

$2.50

ADD Eggs (3)

$3.75

ADD (2) Bacon

$2.50

ADD (4) Bacons

$4.99

ADD Hashbrown

$2.50

ADD (2) Sausage

$2.50

ADD (4) Sausage

$4.99

ADD (2) Eggs

$2.50

ADD Almonds N Straw

$2.99

ADD American

$0.99

ADD Apples

$1.99

ADD Cheesecake

$1.99

ADD Avocado

$1.25

ADD Bacon

$2.50

ADD Banana

$1.25

ADD Banana Foster

$1.99

ADD Bell Pepper

$0.99

ADD Blueberries

$1.99

ADD Cheddar

$0.99

ADD Cheez

$0.99

ADD Cheez to Egg

$0.99

ADD Chicken Stripes

$3.99

ADD Choco Chip

$1.99

ADD Cheez to Hash

$0.99

ADD Denver to Hash

$0.99

ADD Dice Ham

$2.50

ADD Extra Cheese

$0.99

ADD Fresh Fruit

$3.25

ADD Brocoli

$2.50

ADD Gravy

$0.99

ADD Grits

$2.50

ADD Ham

$2.50

ADD Hollandaise

$0.99

ADD Jalapenos

$0.99

ADD Mushroom

$0.99

ADD Oni to Hash

$0.99

ADD Onions

$0.99

ADD Pumkin

$0.99

ADD Salsa

$0.99

ADD Sausage

$2.50

ADD Spinach

$0.99

ADD Straw

$1.99

ADD Sub French Toast

$2.00

ADD Swiss

$0.99

ADD Tomatoes

$0.99

ADD Turk Bacon

$2.50

ADD Turk Sausage

$2.50

With 2 Bacon

$2.50

ADD T-Bone

$10.99

ADD Shrimp

$7.99

ADD Steak

$7.99

ADD Fried STEAK

$6.99

ADD Grilled CHICKEN

$6.99