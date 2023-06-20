Pancho Mexican Restaurant 682 Brandon Ave SW

Food Menu

Appetizers

Choripapas

$8.99

French fries topped with chorizo and our

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.99

fried chicken wings topped with buffalo sauce

Cheesse Bites

$7.99

breaded mozzarella cheese, deep fried

Queso Dip

$4.79

Guacamole Dip

$4.79

Bean Dip

$7.49

bowl of refried beans and queso dip

Chile Con Queso

$5.99

two flat corn tortillas topped with queso dip

Chorizo Dip

$8.99

Bowl of chorizo and queso dip

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

one grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and ground beef

Spinach Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and grilled spinachs

Shrimp Quesadilla Appetizer

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and shrimp

Grilled steak quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and ground beef

Grilled Chicken quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat

Grilled Chicken nachos

$10.99

nacho chips topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce.

Grilled Steak Nachos

$10.99

nacho chips topped with steak and cheese sauce.

Nachos with cheese

$6.99

Regular chips topped with cheese sauce.

Nachos with Beans

$8.59

Nacho Chips topped with refried beans and cheese sauce.

Nachos with Shredded Chicken

$8.99

Nacho chips topped with shredded chicken and cheese sauce.

Nachos with Ground Beef

$8.99

Nacho chips topped with ground beef and cheese sauce

Chicken strips

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Large Cheese dip

$12.99

Small Salsa chips

$2.29

Large Salsa chips

$3.59

small chips

$3.29

Large chips

$4.99

Large guacamole

$12.99

Steak Appetizer

$7.99

Small White Sauce

$2.29

Large White Sauce

$3.59

cheese sticks

$6.99

Large pico de gallo

$5.99

Salads

Mexican Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, pico de gallo, cherry tomatoes, avocado slices,and guacamole dip on top

Grilled chicken salad

$10.59

Lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, steam broccoli and cauliflower

Texas Salad

$16.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, rib-eye steak, grilled chicken and grilled shrimp, cooked with red bell peppers and onions. topped with mozzarella cheese.

Guacamole salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato and guacamole dip.

Crema Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Soups

Chicken Soup

$9.99

Home made chicken broth, shredded chicken,pico de gallo,and rice on the side

Tortilla Chicken Soup

$11.99

Home made chicken broth, shredded chicken, nacho chips strips, sliced avocado, pico de gallo,and rice on the side

Lunch

Lunch Taco Salad

$11.58

Beef Taco, beef enchilada, rice OR beans

Lunch Pollo con Calabaza

$14.58

Chicken breast topped with red bell peppers, zucchini and queso dip. Served with rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.

Fajitas Burrito

$14.68

Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. All wrapped with beans and a flour tortilla, topped with queso dip, served with a side of rice.

Lunch Arroz con Proteina (ACP)

$14.58

Your choice of meat cooked with red bell peppers, zucchini and onios on a bed of rice. Topped with queso dip and a side of cilantro.

Lunch Carnitas

$14.68

Chunks of pork cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

Pronto

$11.58

One cheese quesadilla, topped with beef or chicken, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Verde (green) or Colorado (red) Burrito

$14.68

One beand and pork carnita burrito, topped with your choice of verde (green) or rojo (red) sauce. served with a side of rice

Huevos con chorizo

$11.58

two scrambled eggs with mexican sausage. Served with tice, beans and three flour tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.49

Two ranch-style eggs (overeasy) with ranchera sauce on top. served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

Lunch Fajitas

$14.58

Your choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas

Lunch Chimichanga

$11.98

Flour tortilla soft or fried filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole , tomato and queso dip. served with rice and beans

Lunch #7

$11.58

Beef Taco, beef enchilada, rice OR beans

Lunch #6

$11.58

One cheese enchilada and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice

Lunch#5

$11.58

Enchilada, Rice and beans

Lunch#4

$11.58

Chile Relleno (your choice authentic or regular) rice and beans.

Lunch #3

$11.58

Beef Taco rice and beef burrito.

Lunch #2

$11.58

Rice,beef burrito and beans

Lunch #1

$11.98

One chille relleno (your choice authentic or regular) taco, rice and guacamole salad

Combos

Make Your Own combo Pick (2)

$13.59

Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or Shredded chicken. Please specify what meat you want on each item. Extra charges may apply.

Make Your Own combo Pick (3)

$15.59

Served with rice and beans. Your choice of ground beef or Shredded chicken. Please specify what meat you want on each item. Extra charges may apply.

Vegetarian's Delight

Veg #1

$13.99

One Beans Burrito,One Cheese Enchilada and One Tostada With Beans and Cheese

Veg #2 Vegetarian Rice

$13.99

Grilled red bell peppers, zucchinni, onions on a bed of rice, topped with queso dip and a side of cilantro

Veg #3

$13.99

One Beans Burrito One Chalupa And One Quesadilla

Veg #4

$13.99

Two Authentic Chile Rellenos Served With Rice,Beans And Three Flour Tortillas

Veg #5

$13.99

One Chile Relleno Authentic, One Enchilada Rice And Beans

Veg #6

$13.99

One Cheese Quesadilla,One Beans Burrito And One Cheese Enchilada

Veg #7 Vegetarian Fajita

$13.99

Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions,Tomatoes And Mushrooms Served With Rice, Beans And Three Flour Tortillas.

Veg #8 Vegetarian Quesadilla

$13.99

One Cheese Quesadilla Stuffed With Grilled Bell Peppers,Onions, Tomatoes And Mushrooms,Served With Rice,Lettuce,Sour Cream And Guacamole

Veg #9 Veggie Cheese Sauce Enchiladas

$13.99

Two Enchiladas (Your Choice Of Spinach,Avocado Or Guacamole), Topped With Queso Dip. Served With Rice And Beans.

Mixed Specialties

Chintitos

$11.59

Two corn tortillas deep fried and wrapped, one with shredded beef and one with chicken. Served with rice, beans guacamole and sour cream salad on the side.

Chimichangas

$14.99

your choice of meat, two flour tortillas, fried or soft. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso dip. served with a side of rice and beans

Burrito Deluxe

$13.59

Two burritos, one chicken with beans and one beef with beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato

Burrito Degollado

$14.59

Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with our special chorizo (mexican sausage) wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla and topped with our special queso dip. Served with a side of rice and pico de gallo

Burrito supremo

$14.59

Your choice of steak or grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. All wrapped with beans and a flour tortilla, topped with queso dip, served with a side of rice.

Don Pepe

$12.99

One soft taco with grilled chicken or steak, filled with lettuce and cheese, served with a side of rice and beans

Enchiladass Supremas

$13.99

Beef, chicken, beans and cheese enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Cheese sauce enchiladas

$13.99

Two enchiladas chicken or beef, topped with our special queso dip. Served with rice and beans.

Guadalajara Special

$14.99

Two taquitos mexicanos (one beef, one chicken) one tamal, nacho chips with chicken, rice, beef, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.

Flautas

$14.99

Three corn tortillas rolled around your choice of shredded beef topped with red sauce or shredded chcken topped with green sauce,sour cream and our special shredded cheese. served with lettuce, guacamole and tomato on the side.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$13.49

Two beef and two chicken taquitos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato on the side.

Cazuelon

$17.99

Grilled Chicken breast and Rib-eye steak cooked with onions and tomatoes.served ith rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans and steak or grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on the side.

Fajita Quesadilla Texana

$16.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans and steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on the side.

Nachos Texanos

$16.99

Nacho chips with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos Supremos

$13.99

Nacho Chips with ground beef, shredded chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream tomatoes and queso dip.

Arroz Con proteina (ACP)

$15.59

Your choice of protein grilled with red bell peppers, onions and zucchini on a bed of rice topped with our special queso dip and a side of cilantro.

Chicken

Pollo Popeye

$15.59

Grilled Chicken breast topped with spinach and queso dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas.

Cancun

$12.59

one chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Pollo con Crema

Pollo con Crema

Grilled chicken breast, cooked with mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, zucchini. topped with our special homemade crema sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Tortilla Chips covered with ranchera sauce, shredded chicken and grated cheese. Served with a side of rice and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our special green tomatillo sauce and grated cheese. Served with a side of rice and guacamole salad.

Pollo Pacifico

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, grilled shrimp and queso dip. Served with a side of rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.

Choripollo

$15.99

Grilled Chicken breast, topped with chorizo (mexican sausage) and queso dip. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomato and three flour tortillas.

Acapulco

$12.59

One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and grated cheese.

Pollo Tropical

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, pineapple and queso dip. served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Mole Poblano

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with our special mole sauce, Served with rice, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

Pollo a la Pancho

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked to perfection with pineapple and shrimp. Served with a side of broccoli, bowl of rice, black beans and pico de gallo.

Chalupa Texana

$11.99

fried corn tortilla topped with chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato.

Pollo a la Parrilla

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with queso dip. Served with a side of rice, beans, pico de gallo and three flour tortilas.

Pollo con Calabaza

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red bell peppers, zucchini and queso dip. Served with rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.

Pork

Carnitas

$15.99

Boneless pork chunks cooked golden brown and delicately seasoned with our own mojo made with secret spices and juices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas.

Chile Rojo or Verde

$15.99

Carnitas chunks cooked with red sauce (rojo) or green tomatillo sauce (verde). Served with a side of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, guacamole dip and three flour tortillas.

Burrito California

$13.99

One carnita and bean burrito with your choice of chile verde (gren tomatillo sauce) or chile rojo (red ranchero sauce)Topped with chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served withna side of rice.

Tacos de Carnitas

$14.99

Three Corn tacos, filled with pork carnitas, served with a side of rice and pico de gallo.

Steak

Steak con Camaron

Steak con Camaron

T-bone steak grilled to perfection, topped with grilled shrimp and our special queso dip sauce. Served on a sizzling skillet with a side of rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

Tacos de carne Asada

$14.99

Three corn tortillas filled with chargrilled sliced steak. Served with a side of beans, pico de gallo, and our homemade spicy tomatillo sauce.

Steak Tampiqueno

$19.99

T-bone steak grilled to perfection. Served on a sizzling skillet with a side of rice, beans, salad and three flour tortillas.

Rib-Eye Steak

$17.99

10 oz. Rib eye steak grilled to order. Served with steam broccoli,, cauliflower, lettuce and one side--- rice, beans or french fries.

Tacos al pastor

$13.79

Three corn tortillas filled with chargrilled sliced steak and chorizo. Served with a side of beans, pico de gallo, and our homemade spicy tomatillo sauce.

Steak Ranchero

$19.99

T-bone steak grilled to perfection, topped with our non spicy ranchero sauce, and served on a sizzling skillet with a side of rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

La chicana

$17.99

Chargrilled sliced steak cooked with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Grilled tender thin cut rib-eye served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

Muy Mexicano

Burrito Special

$8.99

one burrito stuffed with bef and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Taco Salad

$11.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.79

one grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, beans and beef tips. served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Machaca

$13.99

Shredded beef cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

Quesadilla Rellena Machaca

$12.99

Shredded beef cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

Burrito Monterrey

$12.99

One shredded beef burrito (machaca) served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato on the side.

Sizzling Fajita

Fajitas

$19.99

Tender sliced chicken or beef cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and three flour tortillas.

Fajitas Texanas

$20.99

Tender sliced chicken, steak and shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and three flour tortillas.

Fajitas Vallarta

$22.99

Grilled Shrimp, scallops and fried tilapia fillet, cooked with red bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour creamd, tomato and three flour tortillas.

Fajita Taco salad

$13.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$20.99

Half a fresh pineapple stuffed with shrimp, chicken, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and to pineapple slices.

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers

Pineapple Fajitas

$19.99

Half a fresh pinneapple stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or sliced steak cooked with pineapple chunks, red onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese and two pineapple slices.

Tacos a la pancho

$14.99

Three flour tortilla soft tacos, one stuffed with grilled chicken, one with steak and one with pork carnitas. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo and our homemade spicy tomatillo sauce.

Seafood

Tilapia Tacos

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia slices. Served with a side of rice, beans, pico de gallo and our homemade spicy hot sauce.

Tacos de Camaron

$14.99

Three flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp. Served with a side of rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla Dinner

$15.99

One large flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, lettuce and guacamole dip.

Shrimp enchiladas

$14.99

Two Enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Tilapia Platter

$14.99

Fried Tilapia fillet served with a side of rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and guacamole dip.

Camaron Caliente

$15.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole dip and three flour tortillas.

Pina Rellena

$20.99

Half a pineapple stuffed with shrimp, scallops and pineapple chunks cooked with our special ranchero sauce. Topped with melted cheese and two pineapple slices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and three flour tortillas.

Camarones a la Pancho

$15.99

Gilled shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeno peppers (spicy). Served with rice, black beans and three flour tortillas.

Coctel de Camaron

$16.99

Served in shrimp juice and tomato sauce, seasoned with onions, cilantro and avocado slices.

Camrones a la Diabla

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with our homemade tomatillo red spicy sauce, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and flour tortilas.

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.59

One deep-fried flour tortilla cut in four pieces, topped with sugar, cinnamon, honey, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.

Churro Cup

$6.59

Just like our churros but shaped like a cup, filled with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.

fried Ice cream

$6.59

Flan

$4.59

Mexican custard

Vanilla Ice cream

$3.79

Plain one scoop.

Churros

$5.59

Xango

$7.99

Creamy Cheese cake wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried and served with vanilla ice cream.

Pancho Sopapillas

$8.99

4 light fluffy pastries dusted with cinnamon and sugar, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, honey, whipped cream and a cherry.

A La Carta

Beans

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.99

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Taco(1)

$3.99

Taco (2)

$7.98

Tacos (3)

$10.59

Rice

$3.99

Tostada

$6.49

Burrito (1)

$5.49

Burritos (2)

$10.59

Enchilada (1)

$3.99

Enchilada (2)

$7.98

Enchiladas (3)

$11.59

Soft Taco (1)

$3.99

Soft Taco (2)

$7.98

Soft Tacos (3)

$11.59

Grilled Soft Taco (1)

$5.49

Grilled Soft Taco (2)

$10.98

Grilled Soft Taco (3)

$14.99

Tamal (1)

$4.29

Tamales (2)

$8.58

Tamales (3)

$11.79

Chile relleno (1)

$4.29

Chile relleno (2)

$8.58

Chile relleno (3)

$11.79

Flour tortillas (3)

$2.89

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.89

Large Cheese dip

$12.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Orden de cilantro

$1.99

Orden de cebolla (order of raw onions)

$1.99

Grilled Onions

$3.59

order of Chorizo

$4.29

(1) taco de Carnitas

$4.99

Order of Shrimp (6)

$5.49

Order of shrimp (12)

$9.59

Orden de Queso (order of shredded Cheesse)

$1.99

Rice and beans

$7.59

Grilled jalapenos

$3.59

scallops (5)

$6.99

Avocado

$3.99

zucchini

$3.99

Grilled Burrito

$8.99

Tilapia

$6.99

Chile Verde Cebolla Tomate

$2.99

Online Kids Menu

Online Kids A

$7.99

One beef Taco and One beef Burrito

Online kids B

$7.99

One Beef taco, a side of rice and beans

Online Kids C

$7.99

One beef enchilada, one beef taco and a side of french fries.

Online Kids D

$7.99

Mini taco salad filled with beans, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Online Kids E

$7.99

One cheese quesadilla, rice and french fries.

Online Kids F

$7.99

Cheese sticks, chicken strips and french fries.

Online Kids G

$7.99

Cheeseburger and fries

Online Kids H

$7.99

One chicken breast topped with queso dip and a side of rice

Online Kids I

$7.99

Choose one: Corn dog or Hot dog. Served with french fries.

Online Kids J

$7.99

Mac and cheese served with a side of fries.

Drink Menu

Margaritas

Small Margarita Reg

$8.99

Small Texas

$10.99

Small Sangriarita

$10.99

Small Pancho Margarita

$10.99

Small Flamingo Margarita

$10.99

Small Cowboy Margarita

$10.99

Small Catalina Margarita

$10.99

Small Skinny Margarita

$10.99

Medium Cowboy Margarita

$11.99

Medium Flamingo margarita

$11.99

Medium Sangriarita

$12.59

Medium Margarita Reg

$10.99

Medium Pancho Margarita

$11.99

Medium virgin margarita

$5.99

Medium Skinny Margarita

$11.99

Medium Catalina margarita

$11.99

Medium Texas

$11.99

Jumbo Pancho Margarita

$12.99

Jumbo Sangriarita

$13.59

Jumbo Corona-rita

$13.59

Jumbo Flamingo Margarita

$12.99

Jumbo Catalina Margarita

$12.99

Jumbo Margarita Regular

$11.99

Jumbo Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Jumbo Cowboy Margarita

$12.99

Jumbo texas

$13.99

Jumbo Patron or Don Julio

$14.99

Jumbo Pina Colada

$11.99

Jumbo virgen

$6.99

Beer

12oz Michelob Ultra

$4.29

12oz Bud Light

$4.29

12oz Miller Lite

$4.29

12oz Coors lite

$4.29

12oz Angry Orchard

$4.99

12oz Blue Moon

$4.99

12oz Pacifico

$4.99

12oz Dos XX

$4.99

12oz Modelo Special

$4.99

Tomato juice

$1.59

16oz Modelo Special

$5.99

16oz Dos XX

$5.99

16oz Pacifico

$5.99

16oz Blue Moon

$5.99

16oz Angry Orchard

$5.99

16oz Coors lite

$5.49

16oz Miller Lite

$5.49

16oz Bud Light

$5.49

16oz Michelob Ultra

$5.49

22 oz Virgin Michelada

$7.99

22 oz Michelada

$9.99

22 oz Michelob Ultra

$6.99

22 oz Bud Light

$6.99

22 oz Miller Lite

$6.99

22 oz Coors lite

$6.99

22 oz Angry Orchard

$7.49

22 oz Blue Moon

$7.49

22 oz Pacifico

$7.49

22 oz Dos XX

$7.49

22 oz Modelo Special

$7.49

Tomato juice

Coronita

$3.29

Corona

$5.49

Dos XX Amber

$5.49

Dos XX Lager

$5.49

Negra Modelo

$5.49

Victoria

$5.49

Estrella Jalisco

$4.29

Pacifico

$5.49

Modelo Special

$5.49

tecate

$5.49

Carta Blanca

$5.49

Modelo Special

$5.49

Corona Familiar

$8.99

Modelo Special Can

$7.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Blue Moon

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

O' Doul's

$3.99

Angry Orchard

$4.99

Sierra Nevada

$4.99

Sierra Nevada Can

$4.59

Presidente

$4.99

Heineken Alcohol Free

$4.99

Sol

$5.49

Dos XX Pitcher

$13.99

Modelo spl Pitcher

$13.99

Blue Moon Pitcher

$13.99

Coors Lite Pitcher

$11.99

Miller Lite Pitcher

$11.99

Bud Light Pitcher

$11.99

Pacifico Pitcher

$13.99

Angry Orchard Pitcher

$13.99

Vienna Lager Pitcher

$13.99

Wine

GLS Merlot

$4.59

GLS Sangria

$4.59

GLS Burgundy

$4.59

CRF Merlot

$10.59

CRF Sangria

$10.59

CRF Burgundy

$10.59

GLS White Zinfandel

$4.59

GLS Pinot Grigio

$4.59

GLS Chardonnay

$4.59

GLS Chablis

$4.59

CRF White Zinfandel

$10.59

CRF Pinot Grigio

$10.59

CRF Chardonnay

$10.59

CRF Chablis

$10.59

NA Beverages

water

Tummy Yummy

$1.59

pineapple juice

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Monster

$3.29

Horchata

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$1.79

Apple Juice

$1.99

Coke

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.49

Jarritos Mexican Soft Drink

$2.99

Soft drink

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

club soda

$1.99

Mixed Drinks

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$5.99

Truly Hard Seltzer

$5.99

Tequila Sunrise

$10.99

Blue Motorcycle

$10.99

Bahama Mama

$10.99

Liquid Marijuana

$10.99

White Russian Medium

$10.99

Bloody Mary

$10.99

Cuba Libre

$11.59

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.99

Sex On the Beach

$10.99

Mojito

$10.99