Appetizers

8pc Hush Puppies
$8.00

Corn Meal seasoned with onion powder and deep fried, served with Chipotle Aoili Sauce

10pc Fried Zucchini
$9.00

Zucchini Rounds deep fried alongside ranch dressing

8pc Fried Mozzarella sticks
$9.50

Mozzarella cheese battered and deep fried alongside ranch dressing

6pc Smoked Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
$9.50

Fried Pickles
$9.50

1/2 lb of Fried Pickles with Ranch dressing

8pc Spicy Garlic Cheese Bread
$10.50

8pc of Garlic Bread topped with pickled jalapenos and shredded cheese and baked to perfection

Classic Entrees

Classic One Meat (1/4 lb)
$16.00

Traditional BBQ Entree with your choice of meats and sides, each served with Garlic Bread

Classic Two Meat (1/5 lb)
$18.00

Traditional BBQ Entree with your choice of meats and sides, each served with Garlic Bread

Classic Three Meat (3/4 lb)
$21.00

Traditional BBQ Entree with your choice of meats and sides, each served with Garlic Bread

Villa Torta Meats

Villa Torta (1/2 lb)
$15.00

1/2 lb of meat served on a talera (french) roll along side a bed of French Fries.

Super Burrito

Super Burrito
$13.00

One pound burrito with your choice of meat

Super Veggie Burrito

Supper Veggie Burrito
$10.00

One pound veggie burrito

Combo #1

Combo #1
$40.00

Combo plate to share with 2-3 people with your choice of meat and sides, includes garlic bread and bbq sauce

Family Pack
$70.00

Family pack to share with 4-5 people with your choice of meats and sides, includes garlic bread and bbq sauce

Desserts

Plain Churro with Drizzled Cajeta
$5.00

Traditional Fried dough stick cut, dusted with cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with Cajeta

8oz Bread Pudding with Rompope Sauce
$9.50

Traditional bread pudding with raisins and a crunchy sugar coating and drizzled with a rompope sauce

8oz Peach Cobbler
$9.50

Traditional peach cobbler

Soft Drinks

Soda Fountain Beverages

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
$4.00

Agua Fresca
$4.00

Natural Flavored Juices

Kids Meal

Kids Meal
$9.50

12 yrs and younger, includes meat fries and juice or water

Tacos

Fusion Street Tacos
$12.00

4 fusion street tacos with your choice of meet

A la Carte Meats

1/4 pound Pulled Pork
$7.50
1/2 pound Pulled Pork
$13.00
one pound puulled Pork
$24.00
1/4 pound Tri tip
$7.50
1/2 pound Tri tip
$13.00
one pound tri tip
$25.00
1/4 pound beef brisket
$7.50
1/2 pound beef brisket
$13.00
one pound beef brisket
$25.00
4 baby back ribs
$12.00
half rack of baby back ribs
$18.00
Full Rack of Baby back ribs
$36.00
1/4 pound Hot link
$4.50
1/2 pound hot link
$9.00
one pound of hot links
$18.00

Catering

Breakfast

12oz Yogurt Parfait with Mixed Berries and Granola
$6.00
Assorted Bagels with Assorted Cream Cheese
$4.00
Mexican Pan Dulce
$2.00

Mexican Fusion

Fresh Aguas
$4.00
Customized Torta
$10.00

Manual Vouchers

Entree Vouchers
$16.00