Panda House 301 S 16th St
Dinner
Soup
Egg Drop Soup
Wonton Soup
Hot & Sour (spicy)
Dragon Soup
Serves 2. Minced chicken, shrimp, snow peas, & egg whites
House Special Wonton Soup
Serves 2 Minced chicken, shrimp, snow peas, carrots, & wontons.
Chicken Corn Soup
Serves 2. Chicken, corn, & eggs
Vegetable & Tofu Soup
Serves 2. Tofu, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, & green onions
Appetizer
Egg Roll (1)
Veggie Spring Roll (2)
Fried Wonton (6)
pork
Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Crab Rangoon (6)
cream cheese
Dumpling (6)
pan fried or steamed
Fried Shrimp (6)
Hulla Beef (6)
beef skewers
Bar-B-Q Spare Ribs (4)
Tidbit Plate (serves 2)
Fried Shrimp(2), Hulla Beef(2), Crab Ragoon(2), Spare Ribs(2), Egg Roll (1)
Fried Rice
#17 Vegetable Fried Rice(D)
Peas, carrots, broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, snow peas, & eggs
#18 Chicken Fried Rice(D)
Peas, carrots, & eggs
#19 Pork Fried Rice(D)
Peas, carrots, & eggs
#20 Beef Fried Rice(D)
Peas, carrots, & eggs
#21 Shrimp Fried Rice(D)
Peas, carrots, & eggs
#22 Comb0/House Special Fried Rice (D)
Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, eggs, peas, & carrots
Egg Fried Rice (D)
Crispy Chow Mein (Does not contain noodles)
#23 Chicken Chow Mein (D)
Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice
#24 Pork Chow Mein (D)
Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice
#25 Beef Chow Mein (D)
Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice
#26 Shrimp Chow Mein (D)
Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice
#27 Combo/House Special Chow Mein (D)
Cabbage, celery, onions, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, fried crunchy strips, steamed or fried rice
Lo Mein
Vegetable & Tofu
#34 Vegetable with Garlic Sauce (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#35 Buddhist Delight
Served with steamed or fried rice
#36 Sauteed Snow Peas & Water Chestnuts
Served with steamed or fried rice
#37 Moo Shu Vegetable
Served with steamed or fried rice
#38 Ma-Po Tofu with Pork (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#39 Tofu with Mixed Vegetables (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#40 Sesame Tofu
Served with steamed or fried rice
Pork
#41 Moo Shu Pork
Served with steamed or fried rice
#42 Sweet & Sour Pork
Served with steamed or fried rice
#43 Double Sauteed Sliced Pork (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#44 Mongolian Pork
Served with steamed or fried rice
#45 Kung Pao Pork (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#46 Pork with Garlic Sauce (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#47 Hunan Pork (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
Chicken & Duck
#48 Moo Shu Chicken
Served with steamed or fried rice
#49 Moo Goo Gai Pan
Served with steamed or fried rice
#50 Chicken with Broccoli
Served with steamed or fried rice
#51 Chicken with Snow Peas
Served with steamed or fried rice
#52 Almond Chicken
Served with steamed or fried rice
#53 Cashew Chicken
Served with steamed or fried rice
#54 Sweet & Sour Chicken
Served with steamed or fried rice
#55 Lemon Chicken
Served with steamed or fried rice
#56 Chicken with Mixed Vegetable
Served with steamed or fried rice
#57 Golden Crispy Chicken
Served with steamed or fried rice
#58 Empress Chicken (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#59 Chicken with Garlic Sauce (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#60 Kung Pao Chicken (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#61 Hunan Chicken (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#62 House Special Braised Chicken (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#63 Ta-Chin Chicken (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#64 Golden Crispy Duck (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#65 Pineapple Duck
Served with steamed or fried rice
#66 Duck with Snow Peas, Bamboo Shoots & Mushrooms
Served with steamed or fried rice
#109 Sesame Chicken
Dark meat Chicken lightly battered & fried. Sweet Sesame Sauce.
#104 General's Chicken (spicy)
Dark meat chicken, lightly battered & fried. Tossed in a scorched red pepper sauce. A hint of sweetness.
Steamed Platters
#128 Steamed Tofu with Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce
#129 Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce
#130 Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce
#131 Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce
#132 Steamed Scallop with Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce
#133 Steamed Seafood with Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice. Sts,teamed Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, & a side of white sauce
Beef & Lamb
#68 Moo Shu Beef
Served with steamed or fried rice
#69 Beef with Snow Peas
Served with steamed or fried rice
#70 Beef with Broccoli
Served with steamed or fried rice
#71 Pepper Steak
Served with steamed or fried rice
#72 Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice
#73 Mongolian Beef
Served with steamed or fried rice
#74 Beef with Mushrooms, Snow Peas, & Bamboo Shoots
Served with steamed or fried rice
#75 Beef with Cashews
Served with steamed or fried rice
#76 Kung Pao Beef (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#77 Beef with Garlic Sauce (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#78 Szechuan Beef (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#79 Hunan Beef (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#80 Mongolian Lamb
Served with steamed or fried rice
#81 Hunan Lamb (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
Seafood
#82 Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Served with steamed or fried rice
#83 Moo Shu Shrimp
Served with steamed or fried rice
#84 Shrimp with Cashews
Served with steamed or fried rice
#85 Shrimp with Snow Peas
Served with steamed or fried rice
#86 Shrimp with Broccoli
Served with steamed or fried rice
#87 Shrimp with Lobster sauce
Served with steamed or fried rice
#88 Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice
#90 Scallop with Mixed Vegetables
Served with steamed or fried rice
#91 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#92 Shrimp with Chili Sauce (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#93 Kung Pao Shrimp (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#94 Amazing Shrimp (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#95 Shrimp & Scallops with Garlic Sauce (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
#96 Hunan Shrimp (spicy)
Served with steamed or fried rice
Egg Foo Young
Family Dinner
Family Dinner For 2
1 Almond Chicken, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 2 soups, 2 rice, 2 egg roll, 2 crab ragoon
Family Dinner For 3
1 Almond Chicken, 1 Mongolian Beef, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 3 soups, 3 rice, 3 egg roll, 3 crab ragoon
Family Dinner For 4
1 Almond Chicken, 1 Mongolian Beef, 1 Hunan Pork, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 4 soups, 4 rice, 4 egg roll, 4 crab ragoon
Family Dinner For 5
1 Almond Chicken,1 Mongolian Beef, 1 Hunan Pork, 1 Triple Delight, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 5 soups, 5 rice, 5 egg roll, 5 crab ragoon
Family Dinner For 6
1 Almond Chicken, 1 Mongolian Beef, 1 Hunan Pork, 1 Triple Delight, 1 Hunan Lamb, Choose Sweet & Sour Chicken, Shrimp OR Pork. 6 soups, 6 rice, 6 egg roll, 6 crab ragoon
Chef's Special
#97 Amazing Chicken (spicy)
White chicken, cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms, baby corn, carrots, bamboo shoots. A blend of sauces that are sweet, sour & spicy.
#98 Princess Shrimp and Chicken (spicy)
Dark meat chicken lightly battered and fried w. shrimp, bell peppers, mushrooms in a spicy brown Sauce. Topped w. peanuts.
#99 Pork A La Mandarin
Sliced pork lightly battered & fried. Sweet & Spicy Brown Sauce.
#100 Triple Delight with Garlic Sauce (spicy)
Chicken, shrimp, scallops, carrots, celery, water chestnuts. Spicy, Sweet & Sour Sauce.
#101 Shrimp and Pork, Hunan Style
Shrimp w. Chili Sauce on one side, Pork w. Bamboo Shoots & Mushrooms in Brown Sauce on the other.
#102 Happy Family
Chicken, Shrimp, Scallop, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts. White Sauce.
#103 Hunan Flower Steak
Sliced Beef, lightly battered & fried. House special spicy sauce. A hint of sweetness.
#104 General's Chicken (spicy)
Dark meat chicken, lightly battered & fried. Tossed in a scorched red pepper sauce. A hint of sweetness.
#105 Triple Delight
Chicken, beef, shrimp, broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, & water chestnuts. Brown Sauce.
#106 Double Happiness
Chicken, shrimp, snow peas, mushrooms, baby corn, & carrots. White Sauce.
#107 Tangerine Chicken (spicy)
Dark meat Chicken lightly battered & fried. Sweet & spicy sauce. A hint of tangerine flavor.
#108 Sizzling Chicken Pot
White chicken, mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots & carrots simmered in a flavorful brown sauce. Cooked & served in a sizzling clay pot.
#109 Sesame Chicken
Dark meat Chicken lightly battered & fried. Sweet Sesame Sauce.
#110 Crispy Shrimp (spicy)
Shrimp battered & fried. Tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce w. chopped onions.
#111 Seafood Combination
Shrimp, crab sticks, scallops, peas, & mushrooms cooked in a tasty sweet tomato sauce. Served in a sizzling hot plate.
#112 Tangerine Beef (spicy)
Sliced beef lightly battered & fried. Sweet & spicy sauce. A hint of tangerine flavor.
#114 Sizzling Steak Pot
Sliced beef, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, & carrots simmered in a flavorful brown sauce. Cooked & served in a sizzling clay pot.
#116 Ma-La Style Lamb (spicy)
Sliced lamb, snow peas, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, & carrots. Spicy Szechuan pepper corn sauce.
#117 Lamb in Two Flavors (spicy)
Mongolian Lamb & Ma-La Lamb in one dish. (#80, #116)
#118 Lover's Nest (spicy)
Chicken, beef, snow peas, carrots, & bamboo shoots in Spicy Garlic sauce (sweet, spicy & sour). Served in an edible bowl.
#120 Ma-La Seafood (spicy)
Shrimp, scallops, snow peas, onions, baby corn, mushrooms, & carrots. Spicy Szechuan pepper corn sauce.
#121 Panda Sizzling Delicacy
Shrimp, beef, scallops, peas, carrots, onions, & mushrooms. Brown sauce. Served in a sizzling hot plate.
#122 Neptune's Basket
Shrimp, scallops, crab sticks, snow peas, carrots & mushrooms. Brown sauce. Served in an edible bowl.
#123 Double Delight (spicy)
Beef, chicken, snow peas, mushrooms, Napa, carrots & baby corn. Sweet, spicy & sour.
#124 Double Sesame Delight
Chicken, shrimp, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, & baby corn cooked in a sweet tomato sauce. Topped w. sesame seeds.
#125 Dragon & Phoenix (spicy)
General’s Chicken & Crispy Shrimp in one dish. (#104, #110)
#126 Pineapple Shrimp
Shrimp battered & fried. Tossed w. pineapples in a sweet, tangy pineapple sauce.
#127 Peanut Butter Chicken
Dark meat chicken lightly battered & fried. Tossed in peanut butter sauce. A hint of sweetness.