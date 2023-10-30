Pandan Leaves 725 Skymarks Drive
Main Menu
Starters
Four fried chicken wings coated with sweet spicy sauce
Five fried crispy crab meat with cream cheese and seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper
Salted or unsalted
Crispy fried calamari with sweet chili sauce
Ground pork, shredded cabbage, and carrot
Five handmade vegetables filled fried rolls
Five Japanese pork dumplings, steam or fried with dumpling sauce
Four fried shrimp tempura with tempura sauce
Traditional Korean side dish made from fermented cabbage and cucumber
LIGHTLY SEARED TUNA SASHIMI WITH YUZU KOSHO, SCALLIONS, AND GRATED GARLIC
SPICY TUNA, MASAGO, SESAME OIL, FURIKAKE, AND AVOCADO
Soup
Salad
Asian Cuisine
Green, red, or massaman
Korean BBQ beef, marinated thinly sliced rib eye, sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, sesame seeds and onions. Served with white rice
Japanese stir-fry noodle
Indonesian stir-fry noodle
Braised beef in coconut milk with a host of spices and aromatics
Korean BBQ beef short ribs served sliced along with white rice, lightly browned garlic slices, and gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)
Indonesian goat curry. Bone-in goat meat in coconut-based curry
Deep-fried crumb chicken with katsu sauce or sweet Austin sauce
Hibachi Dinner
Classic Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and masago
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and masago
Slice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail over California roll
Slice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail over California roll
Tuna or salmon or yelowtail or crab salad. Cucumber, scallion, and spicy mayo
Tuna or salmon or yelowtail or crab salad. Cucumber, scallion, and spicy mayo
Tuna, salmon, avocado, and masago
Tuna, salmon, avocado, and masago
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, and eel sauce
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, and eel sauce
Crab stick, cream cheese, and masago
Crab stick, cream cheese, and masago
BBQ eel, cucumber, and eel sauce
BBQ eel, cucumber, and eel sauce
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, Japanese mayo, and sriracha
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, Japanese mayo, and sriracha
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab stick topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, and masago
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab stick topped with crab salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, and masago
Shrimp tempura, avacado, and eel sauce
Shrimp tempura, avacado, and eel sauce
Tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, and asparagus
Tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, and asparagus
Signature Roll
Salmon, crab stick, asparagus, eel sause, spicy mayo, and Japanese mayo
Tuna, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and red tobiko
Shrimp tempura, topped with salmon, spicy tuna, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, cream cheese topped with avocado, torched salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago arare
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab stick wrapped in cucumber, yuzu ponzu, and sriracha
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, jalapeño, topped with tuna, masago, red tobiko, and spicy mayo
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, cream cheese, topped with avocado, masago arare, and eel sauce
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallion, eel, avocado, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
Side Order
Temaki (Hand Rolls)
Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Premium Selection
YOUR CHOICE OF TUNA, SALMON, OR YELLOWTAIL. COMES WITH RICE, WAKAME, MASAGO, CARROTS, CUCUMBER, AND SPICY MAYO
7 PIECES OF CHEF’S CHOICE SASHIMI OVER SUSHI RICE
12 PIECES OF CHEF’S CHOICE NIGIRI AND YOUR CHOICE OF 1 CALIFORNIA ROLL OR 1 TUNA ROLL
14 PIECES OF CHEF’S CHOICE NIGIRI AND YOUR CHOICE OF 1 CALIFORNIA ROLL OR 1 TUNA ROLL
6 PIECES OF CHEF’S CHOICE NIGIRI, 10 PIECES OF CHEF’S CHOICE SUSHI, AND YOUR CHOICE OF 1 CALIFORNIA ROLL OR 1 TUNA ROLL
Drinks
N/A Beverages
Sake
White Wine
Red Wine
Glass. 8 oz
750 ml
Glass. 8 oz
750 ml
Glass. 8 oz
750 ml
Glass. 8 oz
750 ml
Glass. 8 oz
750 ml