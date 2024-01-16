Panga
Summer Menu
APPETIZERS
GRILL
- CHANNEL BURGER$11.95
1/2 lb. 100% beef patty*, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun.
- PANGA BURGER$14.95
1/2 lb. 100% beef* patty, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Sriracha ranch on a brioche bun.
- GRILLED CHICKEN$11.95
House marinated chicken* breast, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun.
- DOCKHOUND DOG$7.95
100% beef*, bakery fresh bun.
- VEGGIE BURGER$11.95
TACOS
SALADS & DIPS
- CAESAR SALAD$7.95
- SUMMER SALAD$12.95
Spinach, strawberry, grape, bacon*, red onion, blue cheese crumble, candied walnut, house-made dressing.
- CRAB DIP$10.95
Blue crab*, green onion, garlic, herbed cream cheese.
- SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$10.95
House-made creamed cheese, parmesan, spinach, artichoke, red pepper, bacon*, scallion. Side of sour cream. Served with house tortilla chips.
- Parmesan Cheese
- Feta Cheese
SIZZLE PLATES
- CALAMARI$11.95
House battered calamari*, lemon. Side of housemade marinara sauce.
- PANGA HOT FISH$12.95
Spicy deep-fried Cod*. Side with house-made remoulade sauce.
- STEAK BITES$13.95
- SURF N' TURF$16.95
Combo of Panga Hot Fish and Steak bite sizzle plates
- JUMBO PEPPER POPPERS$11.95
Bacon-wrapped* grilled jalapeños, blue crab*, herbed cream cheese, drizzled in house-made BBQ sauce.
WRAPS & PANINIS
- ITALIAN CLUB PANINI$11.95
Sausage*, salami*, pepperoni*, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, chili flakes, house-made marinara sauce.
- HAM N' CHEESE PANINI$11.95
Smoked ham*, muenster cheese, creamy butteron a French baguette.
- CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP$11.95
House marinated chicken* breast, lettuce, tomato,parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing.
- BLT WRAP$9.95
Bacon*, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
- VEGGIE WRAP$9.95
House-made Hummus, Avocado, spinach, cucumber, carrot, red onion, in a spinach wrap.